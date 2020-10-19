When is ‘Sword Art Online’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix?

Sword Art Online, one of the most popular anime series available to stream on Netflix recently received its third season. With fans having already binged the third season, many are questioning when we can expect to see season 4 on Netflix. Sadly, subscribers may be waiting a long time, as we aren’t expecting to see SAO season 4 on Netflix until 2022.

Sword Art Online is a Japanese anime sci-fi series created by Reki Kawahara and produced by A-1 Pictures. The series has grown to be one of the most popular anime franchises today but at the same time has been one of the most divisive anime within the community. For many Netflix subscribers, their first experience watching anime may have been Sword Art Online.

After an attack on the Ocean Turtle leaves Kirito in a comatose state, the forces of the Dark Territory begin the invasion of the Human Empire. Alice must take on her alias once again in order to defend the world that Kirito and Eugeo worked so hard to protect.

Is Sword Art Online season 4 coming to Netflix US?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation that SAO season 4 is coming to Netflix.

We do have reason to believe that the fourth season will arrive on Netflix eventually, but subscribers could be waiting a long time.

Netflix occasionally receives anime series from Aniplex of America, such as the most recent addition of SAO season 3, The Promised Neverland, and Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga.

There was an 18-month gap between the broadcast finale of SAO season 3 (March 31st, 2019) and its Netflix release date (October 1st, 2020). By applying the same logic to SAO season 4, we could potentially see the fourth season arrive on Netflix in March 2022.

Where can I stream Sword Art Online season 4?

You’re spoilt for choice if you want to watch SAO season 4 outside of Netflix. You can watch all 23 episodes of the fourth season on Crunchyroll, FUNimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu.

🕫🕫🕫 News: We are ecstatic to announce that Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld will be returning on July 11, 2020! Catch The Last Season every Saturday on @hulu @Crunchyroll @FUNimation and @HIDIVEofficial ! pic.twitter.com/HQDB3fi5jp — Sword Art Online (@SwordArtUSA) June 10, 2020

Will Sword Art Online season 4 be available to stream in other regions?

In the United kingdom, only the first two seasons of SAO are available to stream on Netflix. Since Channel 4 signed their exclusive deal with Adult Swim, it’s more than likely SAO season 4 will eventually be available to stream on All 4.

The following countries we can expect to see receive SAO season 4 on Netflix are;

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Hong Kong

India

Mexico

Italy

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Other regions currently streaming the first two seasons of SAO are;

Czech Republic

Germany

Hungary

Israel

Lithuania

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Kingdom

Would you like to see Sword Art Online season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!