When will ‘Baker and the Beauty’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

One of the new releases on Netflix in the United States throughout April 2021 was the ABC comedy series The Baker and the Beauty which arrived in full. Will the series be coming back for a second season though if you’ve binged your way through season 1? We’ve got some bad news.

So a quick TL;DR here. The series was canceled soon after it wrapped up its first season on ABC so, therefore, right here right now, the series will not be coming to Netflix for season 2 but there is a small glimmer of hope.

The addition to Netflix was a surprise when it was included in the April 2021 list (and later clarified that it was the ABC show and not the original Israeli show).

Airing on ABC between April and June 2020 across 9 episodes, the story followed a familiar tale of a working-class fellow falling in love with someone who is seemingly out of reach.

Why was The Baker and the Beauty canceled?

The series failed to perform well on ABC in the ratings. For the 2020/2021 season, the show was the worst-ranked show on the network but still had between 3.87 and 4.24 million viewers every week. Low viewing figures are the reason why the show is believed to have been canceled.

The show did, however, perform well with the audience that it did attract with it carrying a 7.3 on IMDb currently.

Could Netflix save The Baker and the Beauty?

This is likely where most people will be pinning their hopes. Although not impossible it’s highly unlikely The Baker and the Beauty at this point could be saved by Netflix. After all, it’d require getting all the cast back together and acquiring the series away from ABC even though NBCUniversal is the creator and distributor of the show.

It’s been done in the past with Designated Survivor being a prime example of an ABC show revived (albeit for only one season) over to Netflix.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has added a show in recent months where it’s effectively been dead on arrival. The same happened with Dare Me which was slightly different to The Baker and Beauty in that Netflix had the international rights from day 1.

If anything changes we’ll let you know but for now, it seems highly unlikely we’ll see more of The Baker and the Beauty on Netflix. Let us know if you’d like to see Netflix revive this comedy in the comments below.