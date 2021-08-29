Season 2 of ‘The Unicorn’ Not Coming to Netflix; Season 1 Leaving in October 2021

The Unicorn surprisingly touched down on Netflix USA on October 1st in 2020 and did return for a second season. Sadly, season 2 of The Unicorn won’t be coming to Netflix and in fact, season 1 will soon be departing.

Firstly, if you’re not familiar with the series, let’s quickly catch you up. The Unicorn is a sleeper hit that aired on CBS in 2019. The comedy stars Walton Goggins in the starring role and plays a widower who faces an uphill battle as he tries to raise his two children single-handedly.

It scored well with critics and audiences but as with most fledgling shows got off to a modest start with its ratings.

The series was given a second season order alongside most of the CBS lineup in May 2020. It aired on CBS in November 2020 but sadly didn’t do well enough to justify a third season and was promptly canceled earlier this year.

A second season release date has yet to be set at CBS with most of its productions similarly hit by COVID-19 as with Netflix’s.

Will season 2 of The Unicorn be on Netflix?

So before we dive into when it could be on Netflix, let’s first tackle whether it will.

The answer is no definitively not.

The reason for this is that Netflix acquired the rights to season 1 as part of a so-called marketing effort by CBS. The same is applied to Evil also got a second season (and will get a third unlike The Unicorn) and that show also won’t be coming to Netflix again.

Sadly, we’ve now learned that The Unicorn is now due to leave Netflix with every episode set to expire on October 1st, 2021.

If you want to watch both seasons of The Unicorn, you’ll need to watch on Paramount+ if you’re in the United States.

Will Netflix internationally pick up The Unicorn?

The deal for season 1 only included the United States. International rights to the series remain unsold according to our research so it is a possibility that Netflix may scoop them up but in most instances, CBS properties are shopped elsewhere or not at all.

Do you want to see Netflix pick up The Unicorn season 2? Let us know in the comments down below.