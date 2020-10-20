When will Season 6 of ‘When Calls the Heart’ be on Netflix?

When Calls the Heart returned for its sixth season on Hallmark in the US and Super Channel in Canada in early 2019. If you use Netflix to exclusively watch When Calls the Heart, then it’s been a long wait to find out when new episodes are coming to Netflix. Here’s when we’re expecting season 6 of When Calls the Heart to be on Netflix around the world.

Season 6 kicked off over Christmas 2018 with a two-hour-long special that kicks off the 10-episode run that begins on February 24th. The series will air on its regular homes in both the United States and Canada. Season 7 was renewed quickly and has already aired between February 2020 and April 2020 but we’ll cover that season’s availability on Netflix another time.

The fifth season saw the wedding of Jack and Elizabeth and them planning for the future with a new baby to take care of. Elizabeth returns to her teaching job in season 6 and the town braces for a new invention to arrive in town, the telephone.

Let’s take a look at when season 6 of When Calls the Heart will be coming to each English-speaking region. The good news is that thanks to the show sticking to a regular schedule, looking at when new seasons drop is exactly the same everywhere.

Before you ask, we are expecting the Christmas episode to be included in the full season release.

When Calls The Heart Season 6 Netflix US Release Date

Since season 4, Netflix has been releasing When Calls The Heart on a regular annual basis. For 2019, we were expecting the exact same situation. However, season 6 failed to materialize in December 2019 so at this point, we’re unsure when season 6 will hit Netflix, if at all in the United States.

Other Netflix Regions Release Date for Season 6

The United Kingdom didn’t get the new season in 2019 either. However, in October 2020 we learned season 6 of When Calls The Heart would arrive on October 31st, 2020 in the United Kingdom.

Canadians are now three seasons behind with only seasons 1-3 streaming at the moment. At the moment, they’re only catching up one season at a time. Season 4 hit Netflix Canada in late 2019, season 5 is expected in 2020, and season 6 in 2021.

Almost every region outside the three regions above have already received season 6 of When Calls The Heart.

Will season 1 of When Hope Calls be coming to Netflix?

In case you haven’t heard, Hallmark is developing a brand new spinoff series around When Calls the Heart which is releasing over the summer.

Sadly, we don’t think the spinoff will be coming to Netflix. The series is releasing exclusively on Hallmark’s brand new streaming service and as a result, that’s where it’ll likely live exclusively.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of When Calls the Heart coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.