When Will ‘Suits’ Season 9 be on Netflix?

Netflix is now the streaming home to Suits in the United States, but we didn’t see the entire collection of the show added. Season 9 remains away from Netflix, and below we’ll look into why and where you can watch it instead.

Note: If you’re living outside the United States, this article does not apply to you. That’s because season 9 of Suits is streaming on Netflix and has been for a number of years.

What’s on Netflix was the first to report that Netflix US would be picking up multiple seasons of the hit USA Network show back in May 2023. At the time, we suggested that all seasons of Suits would be headed to the service, but come June 17th, we only saw seasons 1 through 8 added.

Since its addition to Netflix US, Suits has featured consistently in the Netflix TV top 10s ever since. As of July 16th, it was the number 5 spot in the US TV top 10s.

Why wasn’t season 9 of Suits added to Netflix?

It comes down to rights issues with an existing deal. Up until Netflix was streaming the show, you could only watch Suits on Prime Video and Peacock.

The existing deal prohibiting season 9 from coming to Netflix is with Prime Video, which was the streaming home for the entire catalog until Netflix picked up seasons 1-8. Prime Video notably saw seasons 1-8 leave the service in July 2023, with only season 9 available there. It’s almost certainly the case, then, that Netflix cannot stream season 9 of Suits while it’s still on Prime Video.

Prime Video first added season 9 in July 2020, and it’s almost certain that the ninth season will expire in the next couple of years.

Where to watch season 9 of Suits instead of Netflix?

As you’ve probably worked out by now, you’ve got three options in watching Suits’s ninth and final season for the foreseeable future.

If you have a streaming subscription to Prime Video or Peacock, the ninth season streams there; otherwise, you’ll need to buy the season outright.

How long will Suits be on Netflix US?

With Netflix only licensing the show, how long can we expect the show to be available?

What’s on Netflix can exclusively reveal that Netflix acquired the show for a two-year window, meaning it’ll be staying on Netflix at least through July 2025. Once that period is up, it’s down to Universal Television and Netflix to strike a new deal. This removal data also applies to international Netflix regions like the United Kingdom.

Do you wish Suits season 9 was on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.