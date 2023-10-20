When will ‘Trolls Band Together’ Release on Netflix?

The new all-singing and all-dancing DreamWorks movie is hitting theaters around the world from October and November, and if you plan on watching it on Netflix, those in the US will be able to do so next year. Here’s when you can expect the streaming release for Trolls Band Together.

It serves as the third movie in the Trolls movie franchise based on the popular toy following Trolls in 2016 and Trolls World Tour in 2020.

Trolls Band Together sees Poppy discovering that Branch was once part of a boy band, BroZone, with his brothers. After Floyd is kidnapped, however, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd.

The sequel sees the return of much of the original voice cast and some newcomers. Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, Eric André, Kid Cudi, and Troye Sivan.

The movie releases theatrically on October 20th and will begin its theatrical run in the USA on November 17th, 2023.

When will Trolls Band Together be on Netflix US?

Let’s begin with the US, where we know the movie will be streaming in 2024.

We know that because of the deal Netflix struck with Universal and its animation and live-action divisions in 2021. The deal covers all of the output from Universal’s animation division, which includes projects from both DreamWorks and Illumination. Netflix has what’s dubbed the first pay window, which covers 18 months. Unlike before 2021, Netflix shares this pay-1 window Peacock.

The graph below shows that Netflix will get the movie for ten months after its 4-month stint on Peacock.

Sadly, theatrical windows for DreamWorks movies haven’t been an exact science, so we’ll have to do some guesswork until we learn more towards the end of this year and into 2024.:

At the most optimistic timeline, Peacock will receive the movie on January 1st, 2024, and then arrive on Netflix US in early May 2024.

At the higher end, the movie will land on Peacock in late January 2024 (~Jan 26th) and then arrive on Netflix US in late May or June 2024.

Before returning to Peacock, Netflix will hold onto the movie until the end of 2024.

When will Trolls: Band Together be on Netflix Internationally?

Sadly, we don’t quite have announced deals in international territories like the US, so we will have to do some guesswork based on when older DreamWorks titles are currently landing on Netflix in those territories. Let’s use Minions: The Rise of Gru as an example.

Netflix Australia and Netflix South Korea are like Netflix US in that they hold the first window rights. In this case, we’d expect it to arrive in those two countries in Spring 2024.

Based on current examples, France and Belgium will arrive in late 2024.

All other regions will likely have to wait beyond 2025.

For DreamWorks Netflix fans, you have plenty else to look forward to while waiting for Trolls: Band Together to hit Netflix. Coming up is the Christmas spin-off to The Bad Guys due out on November 30th and in 2024 we’ll see the exclusive release of Orion and the Dark on Netflix. On the television side, you’ve got a new spin-off to Jurassic World to look forward to and new seasons of Gabby’s Dollhouse, Dew Drop Diaries, and Not Quite Narwhal.

Are you looking forward to checking out Trolls: Band Together in theaters, or will you wait for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments.