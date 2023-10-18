‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’ Animated Sequel Series Hits Netflix in 2024

Netflix is getting a follow-up sequel series to Jurrasic World: Camp Cretaceous, which has been announced to be called Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Details are slim right now, but here’s what we know so far from the new series that will debut in 2024.

Running for five seasons and an interactive special on Netflix between 2020 and 2022, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous tells the story of dinosaur fanatic Darius Bowman, who visits Camp Cretaceous and, as per all prior Jurassic movies, the dinosaurs manage to get loose and cause untold chaos and destruction.

Jurrasic Outpost first reported on the announcement of the new sequel series in early October 2023, with the new show alongside a new toy line unveiled at the New York Toy Fair. This confirmation came after months of speculations, given that certain trademarks were registered to Amblin Entertainment.

Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory are developed by DreamWorks Animation Television and Amblin Entertainment, both of whom have various deals with Netflix. DreamWorks Television has produced dozens of shows for Netflix over the past decade and is actively working on Gabby’s Dollhouse, Not Quite Narwhal, and Dew Drop Diaries.

What to expect from Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

The new show includes the newly revised series logo, an older version of the Camp Cretaceous character Darius, and an Allosaurus, a dinosaur not previously featured in Camp Cretaceous.

Chaos Theory is thought to be set sometime after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. While it is confirmed that Darius will return, no information is available about the return of other characters from the previous series, such as Ben or the other campers.

The phrase and area of study Chaos theory was featured in the 1993 film Jurassic Park through the character Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum. He introduces the theory to underscore the unpredictability of complex systems and criticizes the dinosaur park’s creation, emphasizing that life cannot be easily controlled or predicted.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory to Feature at Geeked Week

While information is scarce on the ground for the new series right now, that will soon change. In October 2023, it was revealed that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will be part of the over two-dozen strong lineup set to be featured at Netflix’s annual Geeked Week, which will occur between November 6th and November 12th.

The show was included in the title card in the sizzle trailer:

Massive thanks to Jurassic Outpost for their diligent reporting on all things Jurassic and Chaos Theory.

Are you looking forward to more animated Jurassic World coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.