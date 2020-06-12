Why ‘Reality Z’ Won’t Return for a Second Season at Netflix

Ten intense gore-filled episodes have been and gone of Reality Z, and with so much death in the series has left us wondering where on earth can the series go next? Sadly, we don’t think there will be a second season of Reality Z and we can explain why.

Reality Z is a Netflix Original horror series created by Cláudio Torres and based on the British horror series, Dead Set. The series has already established its popularity in its native country of Brazil, storming to the top of its most popular TV series this week.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see the series become popular across multiple regions around the world. Zombie movies and TV series are still some of the most popular titles that are watched today.

Has Netflix renewed Reality Z for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 11/06/2020)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to officially confirm the future of Reality Z.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the series only just released recently.

Typically Netflix can take several weeks before deciding the future of an Original.

Why Reality Z won’t return for a second season

There are a number of different factors why Reality Z won’t be returning for season 2:

The series is based on a miniseries

It’s no secret that Reality Z is based on the British zombie-horror series Dead Set, written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

Dead Set only ran for five episodes, which is half as much as Reality Z. The British series didn’t have the same twists and turns as its Brazilian counterpart, but the endings were eerily similar.

If the writer of Reality Z, Cláudio Torres, thinks the series has the capacity to return for a second season then there’s every chance it could, but the way Reality Z has been written would suggest the series was only meant to last one season.

All of the characters are dead

This issue can be written around by simply introducing a brand new cast and characters, but you simply can’t ignore the fact that all of the characters we met in the first season met their untimely demise.

By the end of the series Reality Z followed in Dead Set’s footsteps by having no survivors. There’s not much to come back from when everyone is dead!

Where does the series go from here?

With all the characters dead, not to mention no further source material to follow, where does Reality Z go from here?

Realistically there are any two options available. Either choose a brand new cast, centered around a separate reality series, or follow a new group of survivors who attempt to make their way to The Olympus to try and liberate it.

Would you like to see a second season of Reality Z?