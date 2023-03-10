Will ‘Champions’ Starring Woody Harrelson be on Netflix?

Hitting the theaters this weekend is the brand new Woody Harrelson movie, Champions, which has been receiving rave reviews but if you’d prefer not to venture out to the theaters to watch it, will it be on Netflix? The answer is sort of yes but

Directed by Bobby Farrelly, the new comedy is about a disgraced minor-league basketball coach who finds himself in legal trouble and is assigned to do community service coaching adults with various disabilities.

Focus Features is behind the movie, a subsidiary of Universal Pictures and its theatrical release is on March 10th, 2023.

When will Champions be on Netflix in the United States?

For those in the United States, Netflix will be the recipient of Champions, but not for at least four years, placing the movie to release on the service at some point in 2027 at the earliest.

It comes to Netflix via a deal struck with Universal in 2021. If we look at the terms of the deal, the part that pertains to Champions is the following:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

Suppose you want to stream the movie much earlier. In that case, you can do so with both Peacock and Prime Video, who share the first window rights to live-action Universal movies (Netflix shares with Peacock on animated releases). It’ll be streaming on Peacock first in a few months before heading to Prime Video.

If you don’t have Peacock, Netflix DVD (Netflix’s DVD rental service, which only operates in the US) will carry the movie within the next few months.