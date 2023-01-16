most popular action movies on netflix in 2022

Netflix added a slew of action movies in 2022, and below, we’ll be looking at which ones performed the best in the daily Netflix top 10s and took home the most points around the globe.

This list was sourced from our partner, FlixPatrol, who grabs the daily top 10s in dozens of regions every day.

By assigning points to shows and movies in the top 10s, we can add them all up at the end of the year to see which shows and movies performed best.

It’s worth noting that points don’t equate to viewership but indicate how popular a show or movie is over time.

Most Popular Action Movies on Netflix Globally in 2022

Globally, The Gray Man took home the most points, and it shouldn’t come as much surprise with the Ryan Gosling/Chris Evans action thriller getting a limited theatrical release and being the fourth most-watched movie (in terms of hours watched within 28 days) of all time as of the time of writing.

Red Notice, which debuted in November 2021, also continued strong performance throughout 2022 in the Netflix movie top 10s.

The first non-English language movie to feature in the top global 10s is RRR, the Indian movie that almost certainly looks to be sweeping international award seasons coming up.

The Gray Man (20081 points) The Man From Toronto (19081 points) Day Shift (11918 points) Interceptor (10999 points) Red Notice (8785 points) RRR (7749 points) Restless (7613 points) Carter (6530 points) Lost Bullet 2 (5729 points) The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (5389 points) Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (5163 points) The Big 4 (5010 points) Blackout (4582 points) Black and Blue (3967 points) Fistful of Vengeance (3758 points) Anna (3536 points) Valley of the Dead (3330 points) Centauro (2916 points) 6 Underground (2719 points) Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2613 points) American Assassin (2464 points) Code Name: Emperor (2282 points) Charlie’s Angels (2278 points) Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2245 points) Sooryavanshi (2223 points) Ek Villain Returns (2205 points) Bullet Train (2174 points) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2172 points) Hunter Killer (2056 points) Bad Boys for Life (1976 points) Don (1889 points) Top Gun (1864 points) Homefront (1844 points) Marauders (1836 points) The Vault (1821 points) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (1652 points) The Equalizer 2 (1647 points) Sniper: Assassin’s End (1625 points) S.W.A.T.: Firefight (1465 points) Daughter of the Wolf (1382 points) Hanna (1315 points) Tenet (1309 points) Minnal Murali (1272 points) Grand Isle (1253 points) Copshop (1249 points) The Ghost (1233 points) A Score to Settle (1182 points) The Italian Job (1057 points) Mat Kilau (1055 points) The Condemned (1001 points)

Most Popular Action Movies on Netflix in the United States

Zoning in on the United States specifically, we can see that The Man From Toronto, unlike globally, managed to pip The Gray Man to the top spot here.

Elsewhere, the Sony movie Bullet Train, which came to Netflix US as part of the first window deal with the distributor, took home a huge amount of points in the States.

The Man From Toronto (229 points) The Gray Man (212 points) Bullet Train (210 points) Day Shift (148 points) Interceptor (113 points) A Walk Among the Tombstones (113 points) Den of Thieves (100 points) U.S. Marshals (95 points) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (94 points) CHiPS (78 points) Blackout (70 points) Top Gun (62 points) London Has Fallen (48 points) We Die Young (47 points) Rush Hour (47 points) Rambo: Last Blood (46 points) Restless (44 points) Mr. & Mrs. Smith (44 points) Carter (41 points) 21 Jump Street (37 points) Wild Card (36 points) RRR (34 points) King of Thieves (34 points) Red Notice (33 points) The Nice Guys (32 points) Lost Bullet 2 (30 points) Mile 22 (29 points) Sniper: Rogue Mission (28 points) Fistful of Vengeance (28 points) The Big 4 (26 points) Final Score (25 points) Speed Kills (22 points) Rambo (21 points) The Other Guys (21 points) Trading Paint (17 points) Last Man Down (14 points) The Gunman (12 points) Marauders (10 points) Rush Hour 2 (10 points) Mission: Impossible (8 points) Don (7 points) Valley of the Dead (5 points) Centauro (5 points) Code Name: Emperor (3 points) Walking Tall (2 points) Rush Hour 3 (2 points) Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (1 point) 6 Underground (1 point)

What’s been your favorite action movie you’ve seen on Netflix over the past year? Let us know in the comments down below.