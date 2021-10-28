Will ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Be Coming to Netflix?

The long-awaited sequel to the original Ghostbusters franchise is finally due out in cinemas after numerous delays to its release. Releasing on November 19th, the new movie from Jason Reitman is among the most anticipated fall releases but will Ghostbusters: Afterlife eventually come to Netflix? It will depend on where you live.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife serves as a direct sequel to the original two movies and is separate from the 2016 reboot from Paul Fiege. It’s been in development for years with casting announced in July 2019 with its original theatrical release slated for July 2020 and delayed four times.

Among the cast for the reboot includes Paul Rudd, Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Mckenna Grace. The movie will also see Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver reprising their original roles from the 1980s movies.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife won’t come to Netflix US

Despite Netflix signing a comprehensive new first window deal with Sony Pictures over the summer, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will not be among those first set of titles to come to Netflix. The reason is that the new deal starts on January 1st, 2022 meaning Ghostbusters is not included.

Long-term the movie could come to Netflix given that in that press release it says, “Netflix will also license rights to select titles from SPE’s vast movie library.”

Instead, because the movie is releasing in 2021, it’ll fall under Sony’s existing deal with Lionsgate’s Starz platform. You can expect Ghostbusters: Afterlife streaming on Starz in the middle of 2022.

As for whether the original movies are on Netflix, the answer for the moment is no. The last time we saw them added was back in November 2018 where they were available until March 2019.

We do have some good news for Ghostbusters fans on Netflix, however. The Movies That Made Us did a deep dive into the first Ghostbusters film in season 3.

Will Ghostbusters: Afterlife be on Netflix internationally?

Yes, but not anytime soon.

Many Netflix regions have received Sony Pictures movies a couple years after their theatrical debut. We’ve seen this happen recently in countries like the United Kingdom and Canada who both received Men in Black International for instance around 2 years after its theatrical release. Jumanji: The Next Level is also making its rounds on Netflix internationally now 2 years after release too.

That means if you’ve received either of these two movies on your region of Netflix, you’ll be getting Ghostbusters: Afterlife available in mid-to-late 2023.

Will you be checking out Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Netflix or watching it in the cinemas this November? Let us know in the comments down below.