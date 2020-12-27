Will Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ be on Netflix?

Stephen King adaptations are always hot-ticket items, and the latest to get the treatment is The Stand, which is produced by CBS Television Studios. Will the series end up on Netflix anywhere in the world, though? Let’s take a look.

The miniseries adapts the 1978 novel and is a little close to home as it covers a lethal weaponized strain of influenza being unleashed on the population. It stars James Marsden (Dead to Me), Odessa Young, Alexander Skarsgård, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Reviews for the series haven’t been very strong with a 54% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing. Its audience scores too are mixed, but many reviews seem to mention the ongoing controversy surrounding one of the show’s stars, Amber Heard.

As you’ve probably guessed by using Betteridge’s law of headlines, the simple answer to the article question is no. However, there’s more to it, and where you can stream the new miniseries will ultimately depend on where you live.

Will The Stand be on Netflix in the United States and Canada?

Doubtful is the answer to this one. As you may know, the series is an exclusive on the CBS All Access platform (soon to be renamed to Paramount+).

Despite some rumors of Netflix licensing Star Trek titles that have exclusively been available on CBS All Access, for the moment at least, CBS All Access Originals have stayed exclusively on the platform ruling it out.

This will eventually apply to Canada who has CBS All Access but, for the moment, isn’t streaming the series.

Will The Stand be on Netflix outside the United States?

Outside the United States is where it gets more complicated. Netflix has licensed some of the titles from CBS All Access (which doesn’t operate outside the US), including Star Trek: Discovery.

With that said, we’re not expecting The Stand to be like Star Trek: Discovery because CBS Television Studios have begun licensing away from Netflix in individual countries.

The United Kingdom was one of the first regions where we learned where the series would stream if it wasn’t on Netflix. In early December, it was announced that StarzPlay would be carrying it in the UK.

Elsewhere, Prime Video has licensed the miniseries in Australia. In fact, we’re expecting Prime Video to carry the series in most regions from the middle of January 2021.

That means it’s improbable Netflix will ever carry The Stand.

The good news is that Netflix carries several Stephen King titles and the famed writer himself has a huge list of Netflix recommendations too.

Do you wish The Stand was on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.