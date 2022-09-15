HomeWhat To Watch on NetflixEvery Netflix Movie and TV Recommendation from Stephen King

Every Netflix Movie and TV Recommendation from Stephen King

Stephen King (Photo by Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images)

Stephen King is a prolific author and has created some of the best and most widely known characters, particularly in horror, in movie history. He’s worked with Netflix on numerous projects but as an avid Twitter user, he’s also made countless recommendations for Netflix’s TV and movie over the years. Here’s a look back at all his Netflix recommendations. 

In no particular order, here are all Stephen King’s recommendations for Netflix shows and movies from his Twitter account.

This list doesn’t cover some of Stephen King’s work on Netflix, but it gives you an insight into other titles from the author that you’ll probably like if you enjoy his work.

I Came By

Released on Netflix: August 31st, 2022
Type: Movie
Genre: Thriller

This British thriller touched down on Netflix without much fanfare but has steadily been building up great reviews in the background, including from the king of thrillers himself.

Kleo

Released on Netflix: August 19th, 2022
Type: TV Series
Genre: Crime, Drama

One of the shows that have flew under the radar on Netflix in 2022 has been Kleo, a German series that’s set after the fall of the Berlin wall and sees a former spy killer set free to embark revenge.

Borderliner / Grenseland

Released on Netflix: March 6th, 2018
Type: Series
Genre: Crime, Thriller

In the late 2010s, Netflix was on a tear picking up the international rights to Nordic crime thrillers, and Borderliner was one that no doubt slipped many people’s radar. Four years following its release on Netflix, King gave it a recommendation.

Midnight Mass

Released on Netflix: September 24th, 2021
Type: Series
Genre: Horror

Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass is one of our favorite limited series of all time to hit Netflix, and thankfully, Stephen King agrees.

The Queen’s Gambit, Godless, and The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Over the course of two Tweets, King gave recommendations for three titles, with two being Scott Frank’s two limited series released exclusively on Netflix.

To The Lake

Released on Netflix: October 8th, 2020
Type: TV Series
Genre: Horror

One of the underrated horror series to hit Netflix for Halloween 2020 is To The Lake, which originates from Russia.

DARK

Released on Netflix: December 1st, 2017 – June 27th, 2020
Type: TV Series
Genre: Sci-fi Thriller

The German series that ran for 3 seasons is probably the best non-English series on Netflix period and, as such, received a big two thumbs up from Mr. King.

Reckoning

Released on Netflix: May 1st, 2020
Type: TV Series
Genre: Thriller

Reckoning is one of the licensed pickups that went largely missed earlier in 2020. The series hails from Australia and ran for a single limited series.

Da 5 Bloods (Movie)

Released on Netflix: June 12th, 2020
Type: Movie
Genre: War

On June 16th, Stephen King praised the Spike Lee Netflix Original movie that saw 4 Vietnam veterans return to the country. The movie is one of the highest-rated movies of 2020 and has even been pegged to win an Oscar.

The Stranger

Released on Netflix: January 30th, 2020
Type: Series
Genre: Thriller

Harlan Coben’s works have now been adapted twice on Netflix and the second series, The Stranger, received royal assent from Stephen King several months after launching.

Dracula

Released on Netflix: January 4th, 2020
Type: Series
Genre: Horror

The British BBC-Netflix co-production of Dracula caught Stephen King’s eye back in January a few days after it released on Netflix.

The limited series scored mixed reviews with most people critiquing how the series progressed but Stephen King is a fan.

Black Summer (Season 1)

Released on Netflix: April 11th, 2019
Type: Series
Genre: Horror

The studio behind the likes of Sharnado and Z Nation released their first Netflix project in early 2019 and Stephen King was quick to give it praise. In fact, many who traditionally don’t like zombie shows seemed to enjoy Black Summer, which is all the more reason why it’s mystifying why there’s no second season announcement.

Pine Gap

Released on Netflix: December 7th, 2018
Type: TV Series
Genre: Drama

A Netflix pickup from ABC Australia which sees Australians and Americans working together at a top-secret military base.

CAM

Released on Netflix: November 16th, 2018
Type: Movie
Genre: Horror, Thriller

This movie left audiences stunned and has one of the best movie posters of 2018 by a country mile. Stephen King took to Twitter to specifically highlight the performance of Madelin Brewer who plays Alice. The movie will leave you with plenty of questions to be sure to get answered in our ending explained article.

La Mante

Released on Netflix: December 29th, 2017
Type: Limited Series
Genre: Crime Drama, Thriller

You likely missed this French crime drama released on Netflix over Christmas 2017. The series featured some brutal scenes and as Stephen admits, he’s never seen one death on screen like the ones in here. The French drama ran for six episodes and doesn’t look to be coming back for a second season.

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel)

Released on Netflix: December 20th, 2017
Type: Series
Genre: Heist Drama, Thriller

As a personal highlight of mine, I’m thrilled Stephen also picked out Money Heist as a highlight. It’s a thriller for sure but it does not quite carry the same horror tropes some of the others on this list do.

Following the release of Part 4 of Money Heist, King provided another recommendation for the show:

Calibre

Released on Netflix: June 29th, 2018
Type: Movie
Genre: Thriller

Calibre is one of the hits from the summer of 2018 which rarely gets spoken about. Netflix exclusively acquired the British-made thriller that sees two friends venture to Scotland for a weekend of hunting. The movie sees plenty of twists and turns but is one of the tensest movies you’ll watch all year.

The movie also went on to get a limited cinema release in the UK.

MINDHUNTER

Released on Netflix: October 13th, 2017
Type: Series
Genre: Drama

Set in the 1970s, this extraordinary series which is among Netflix’s very best, sees two FBI agents interviewing serial killers. It exposes the flaws with systems even three decades ago and features some fantastic acting. Stephen picks out the first episode as being a particular highlight.

Hotel Beau Séjour

Released on Netflix: March 16th, 2017
Type: Movie
Genre: Drama, Mystery

Another foreign Netflix Original movie pick next with the Belgian movie Hotel Beau Séjour. Once again, this movie may have flown under most radars when it released back in early 2017 but it’s absolutely worth your time. Stephen calls the movie “strangely touching.”

Fauda

Released on Netflix: February 2016
Type: Series
Genre: Action, Drama

This series from Israel continues to be the best title in the country. Now two seasons in, it’s action-packed and easily accessible despite its Hebrew main language barrier.

Which Stephen King Netflix pick is your favorite? Let us know in the comments down below.

 

Article by

Covering Netflix since 2013, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for close to a decade. Resides in the United Kingdom.

