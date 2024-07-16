Final Season of ‘Back to 15’ on Netflix Sets August 2024 Release

Back to 15 (De Volta Aos) will return for a third and final season on Netflix. Fans can say their goodbyes to Anita in August 2024.

First released in February 2022, Back to 15 is the comedy series that sees Anita (played by Camila Queiroz) fed up with life and finds a way to transport her life back to her 15-year-old self (played by Maisa Silva) and rerun her high school years.

Perhaps indicative of its success was that the show even managed to nab itself a spot at Netflix TUDUM 2023 ahead of its season 2 premiere, where a new teaser trailer was presented. Despite the live event taking place in Brazil, it was one of the few international shows to feature.

Netflix Brazil confirmed the show’s return on Twitter on July 17th, 2023, suggesting that we’re due for another time jump to 2009 in the third season.

Maisa Silva and Camila Queiroz were tagged in the Tweet, suggesting both will return for season 3.

The author of the book the show is based on, Bruna Vieira, celebrated the news in a Tweet (translated to English), “TODAY I WOKE UP FEELING RENEWED WHAT ABOUT YOU????”

How popular is Back to 15 season 2 on Netflix?

Well, globally, it doesn’t look like a smash hit, given it has only been featured on the Netflix global top 10s for a total of two weeks thus far, with season 2 picking up 7.9 million hours watched between July 2nd and July 9th. That’s notably less than half the hours of what season 1 managed in its first week on the service back in early 2022.

If we look more granular, we can see the show performing best in its home country of Brazil (via FlixPatrol), where it has featured in the daily top 10s ever since its season 2 release, although at the time of publishing had dropped to be the sixth most-watched show.

This is one of the few titles from Brazil to be handed new season orders at the time of publishing. Sintonia was renewed for season 4 due to release on July 25th and Good Morning, Verônica due to return for a third season. For more renewed series coming back for new seasons, check out our full guide of renewals here.

Upcoming new series from the region include DNA Do Crime, B.O., and our most anticipated title, Senna.

When is the final season of Back to 15 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the third and final season of Back to 15 will be released worldwide on August 21st, 2024.

Are you looking forward to a third season of Back to 15 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.