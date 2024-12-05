‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Episode Title Order and Runtimes Revealed

We’re less than two weeks away from returning to Virgin River, and wedding bells are in the air. There’s been a lot of news lately, but we thought you would want even more. Here’s an updated guide to the episode titles and runtimes for season 6!

You may recall the episode titles we already revealed much earlier this year. Back then, however, we didn’t have the correct order beyond just the names of the 10 episodes. We can fix that and assign each episode’s writers, director, and runtime. Before diving in, we should note that we went even further into these episode titles a little earlier in the year with a guest post from Emma Armbrüster, who broke down her early theories on each new episode title.

Episode 1 – Hope Springs Eternal Runtime: 49 mins Director: Martin Wood Writers: Patrick Sean Smith

Episode 2 – The Broken Places Runtime: 50 mins Director: Martin Wood Writers: Jackson Sinder

Episode 3 – The Jury’s Out Runtime: 50 mins Director: Rama Rau Writers: Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith

Episode 4 – Brothers & Sisters Runtime: 48 mins Director: Rama Rau Writers: Ildiko Susany

Episode 5 – Love Story Runtime: 49 mins Director: Felipe Rodriguez Writers: Thomas Ian Griffith, Mary Page Keller

Episode 6 – Ghosts Runtime: 48 mins Director: Felipe Rodriguez Writers: Tesia Walker

Episode 7 – I Climbed A Mountain and I Turned Around Runtime: 48 mins Director: Martin Wood Writers: Becky Hartman Edwards

Episode 8 – Going Overboard Runtime: 50 mins Director: Martin Henderson Writers: Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith

Episode 9 – Prelude to a Kiss Runtime: 47 minutes Director: Monika Mitchell Writers: Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith

Episode 10 – The Big Day Runtime: 54 minutes Director: Monika Mitchell Writers: Patrick Sean Smith



That means the total runtime for the new season is 493 minutes, which equates to 8 hours and 13 minutes.

We’ve got even more to come in the upcoming weeks, including a tease about a possible big character who has been alluded to and may play a big role in the forthcoming season. Can you guess who?

In other Virgin River news, Netflix is going to be premiering season 6 a little earlier than originally planned for select fans who sign up for a virtual VIP watch party due to take place on the evening of December 18th. Don’t forget that even after season 6 comes out, there’s lots more to look forward to given that season 7 is just around the corner and due to kick off filming in March 2025. Don’t forget there’s also a potential spin-off on the way, depending on the reaction to the back door pilot in season 6.

Are you looking forward to the new Virgin River season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments, and for even more on the new upcoming season, keep checking back to our big preview.