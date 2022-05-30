Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: Memorial Day 2022

Looking for a new movie on this federal holiday? We’re here to lend you a hand picking through some of the new movies available on Netflix plus we’ll also pick out some of other highlights for the long weekend.

So we’re going to split this article up into three parts. First, we’ll cover our favorite Memorial Day movie picks currently on Netflix in the US. We’ll then move on to three picks that have landed this week on Netflix and then one final pick of a movie that’s leaving the service in the coming days. Following that, we’ll list the 14 most popular movies on Netflix in the US over the past 7 days.

Memorial Day Movie Picks on Netflix

Netflix has access to a number of great Memorial Day movie picks, here’s our top 5:

Saving Private Ryan – Steven Spielberg blockbuster that charts a squad’s journey to rescue the last remaining brother of 4 and send him home.

– Steven Spielberg blockbuster that charts a squad’s journey to rescue the last remaining brother of 4 and send him home. Full Metal Jacket – Stanley Kubrick’s classic that follows a US marine from boot camp through to the battlefield.

– Stanley Kubrick’s classic that follows a US marine from boot camp through to the battlefield. Company of Heroes – A group of allied soldiers during WWII seeks to hold off the last major German offensive. This movie is set to leave Netflix on June 1st.

– A group of allied soldiers during WWII seeks to hold off the last major German offensive. This movie is set to leave Netflix on June 1st. The Guns of Navarone – This 1961 movie is a military classic although it is about the British forces as opposed to the United States.

– This 1961 movie is a military classic although it is about the British forces as opposed to the United States. The Bombardment – An excellent Danish military film that was released earlier this year. Shows the darker side of WWII after a failed bombing run accidentally targets a school.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Albert Shin

Cast: Addison Tymec, Mikayla Radan, Tim Beresford

Writer: James Schultz, Albert Shin

Runtime: 100 min

Awards: 1 win & 9 nominations

Our big new movie highlight of the week is Disappearance at Clifton Hill which arrived on Netflix on Sunday.

The Canadian-produced thriller is about a young woman who returns home to Niagara Falls, when she inherits a family-owned motel following her mother’s death and becomes obsessed with reconstructing inchoate childhood memories of witnessing a kidnapping.

The movie holds a 74% on RottenTomatoes with the critical consensus being: “While admittedly a bit less than the sum of its intriguing parts, Disappearance at Clifton Hill offers an entertaining diversion for noir fans.”

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (2022)

Genre: Stand-up Comedy

Director: Norm Macdonald

Cast: Norm Macdonald, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon

Runtime: 86 mins

We had a choice of two stand-up specials to put in this list this week but given you’ve no doubt heard about the Ricky Gervais special, we wanted to highlight Norm Macdonald’s final comedy special.

Best known for SNL and stand-up, the late comic sadly passed last year but recorded one last special in secret which drops on Netflix today.

The set includes riffs on casinos, cannibalism, wills, and life itself.

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special is now on Netflix around the world. Here's a short clip from the new special: pic.twitter.com/rKzGABdwvR — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 30, 2022

Toolsidas Junior (2022)

Genre: Drama, Family, Sport

Director: Mridul Mahendra

Cast: Sara Arjun, Varun Buddhadev, Sanjay Dutt

Writer: Mridul Mahendra

Runtime: 132 min

Finally, we move to our international movie highlight of the week which follows in the trend of Netflix picking up some huge theatrical releases from the region and giving them not only to Netflix India but everywhere else in the world too.

Our own Kathy Gibson gave the movie a 2.5 stars out of 10 saying “If you can make it through the slow first half, the second half of TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR is very entertaining and thoughtful.”

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix Pick

Top Gun (1986)

Leaving Netflix: Wednesday, June 1st

With the release of Top Gun: Maverick in cinemas over the weekend many have been returning to rewatch or watch for their first time the movie that kickstarted Pete Mitchell’s flying career.

It seems that most know that the original Top Gun movie is on Netflix since it re-entered the top 10s in the US on May 24th and rocketed to the number 1 spot on May 28th and May 29th.

Its time on Netflix is coming to an end, however, as Paramount will be taking the license away from Netflix on Wednesday.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Finally, let’s run through the 14 movies that have featured on Netflix’s top 10s over the past 7 days:

Senior Year (71 points) Jackass 4.5 (70 points) A Perfect Pairing (69 points) Ben Is Back (49 points) Top Gun (43 points) Our Father (37 points) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (29 points) Toscana (27 points) Borrego (14 points) F*ck Love Too (9 points) Operation Mincemeat (7 points) Marmaduke (6 points) RRR (3 points) Den of Thieves (1 point)

What new movies have you watched on Netflix recently? Let us know in the comments down below.