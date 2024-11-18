How To Watch The ‘Netflix Christmas Universe’ (NCU) Movies In Order

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and to sit down and binge all the festive movies that Netflix offers. On that note, did you know that Netflix has its own interconnected ‘Christmas Universe’ of movies? If you’re new and still figuring it out, here’s our comprehensive guide to the streamer’s 8-movie-long Christmas franchise!

From the mammoth Marvel Cinematic Universe to DC, Star Wars, James Bond, and so on — all-encompassing franchises are all the rage nowadays, especially in fantasy and sci-fi. Fans love looking out for connections, easter eggs, and references.

Netflix hasn’t built many major ‘cinematic universes,’ but one often overlooked is the Netflix Christmas Universe (NCU). The main Christmas cinematic universe series is now eight movies long (as well as a couple of peripheral links in other movies, which we’ll get to), and it dates back to 2017 with the release of A Christmas Prince, which established the franchise’s core themes, locations, and characters.

What separates Netflix’s series from others is how all the movies are interconnected. The connections are often quite subtle, at least compared to other connected universes. However, they add another layer to these festive flicks, which if you are familiar with how the NCU works, makes them much more fun to watch. Before we get into the various connections the Christmas Universe has to offer, let’s first list how you can watch them in order.

How to Watch the Netflix Christmas Universe In Order

The main Christmas Universe comprises of eight movies so far. These films can be divided into two trilogies—The Christmas Prince and The Princes Switch trilogies—and two standalone films. Here’s how to watch both trilogies in order.

A Christmas Prince (2017)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (2018)

The Princess Switch (2018)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (2019)

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)

The two other films not directly assigned to any of the other trilogies are:

The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

A Castle for Christmas (2021)

Then you’ve got Netflix movies that reference the Netflix Christmas Universe:

Christmas Inheritance (2017)

The Holiday Calendar (2018)

Holiday in the Wild (2019)

Hot Frosty (2024)

What is The Christmas Prince trilogy about?

Netflix describes The Christmas Prince trilogy as charming, feel-good, and romantic movies. The films follow Amber (Rose McIver), a young journalist sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince poised to be king. However, when she arrives and learns more about Crown Prince Richard (Ben Lamb), she remains around to investigate him further. And naturally, a holiday romance buds.

The movie was very successful, spawning two sequels. The first sequel, The Royal Wedding, chronicles their marriage and Amber’s tough adaptation to the intense traditions of royal life and the consequences it has on their relationship. In the threequel, The Royal Baby, Amber and Richard welcome their first baby, but celebrations are put on pause when a precious artifact is stolen from their palace.

What is The Princess Switch trilogy about?

The Princess Switch series is also set in the same universe as The Christmas Prince trilogy. The movie follows Stacy DeNovo (Vanessa Hudgens), who meets Duchess Margaret Delacourt (also Hudgens) one week before Christmas Day. Margaret Delacourt is a Princess from the fictional country of Belgravia. Upon meeting, the two inexplicably swap places: Duchess Margaret lives a simple life in Chicago and falls in love with Stacy’s best friend Kevin (Nick Sagar). Meanwhile, Stacy lives a royal life and quickly falls for Prince Edward (Sam Palladio), Margaret’s fiancé. Netflix made two sequels, both further diving into the complications of the unlikely switch. Spoiler: the switch it happens again.

So, how does The Princess Switch connect with The Christmas Prince? Well, direct connections are somewhat scarce in comparison to other interconnected universes. However, there are several connections. For instance, King Richard and Queen Amber appear at the Coronation of Queen Margaret in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Perhaps the most logical connection between every movie in the series is the existence of fictional countries Aldovia, Belgravia, Montenaro, and Penglia.

Other Movies That Reference Or Are Adjacent To The Netflix Christmas Universe

As mentioned, the Netflix Christmas Universe doesn’t end with the two trilogies. There are also subsequent movies that (albeit subtly) connect to Christmas Prince and Princess Switch. Let’s begin with The Knight Before Christmas (2019), a contemporary fairy-tale-style film about Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse), a medieval knight who’s transported to modern times. In the year 2019, he meets a skeptical science teacher, Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens, who we know from The Princess Switch), and helps her reignite her belief in magic. We know that the film is set in the same world as the others, as the fictional world of Aldovia is mentioned.

The other connected film is A Castle For Christmas (2021), the most recent movie in the series. This one probably has the most significant connection of the two films, seeing Frank and Mrs. Donatelli from The Princess Switch make an appearance. The film follows struggling author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) escape to Scotland for the Christmas period. While there, she meets Duke Myles (Cary Elwes) and decides to purchase his castle. Naturally, while at first, they don’t get along too well — he’s reluctant to sell his castle- a budding romance eventually blossoms.

In addition, there are very loose references in Christmas Inheritance (2017) which is on a TV in The Holiday Calendar (2018), but I wouldn’t necessarily put these movies in the NCU continuity. Likewise, Holiday in the Wild is on TV in The Knight Before Christmas.

Most recently, Hot Frosty (2024) referenced Christmas Prince and the country that the movie is located in after Jack goes to the doctor to find out why he’s so cold. Kathy, who doesn’t believe Jack is a former snowman, says in disbelief after the diagnosis, “Sure. Right. And I’m the queen of Aldovia.”

Netflix’s Christmas Universe is well worth watching this holiday season. You’ve got plenty of content to explore, and I’ve got no doubt that the streamer will add future films to its festive roster. Is the biggest crossover still to come? Let’s wait and see!