Series That Dominated The Netflix Top 10s in 2020

Welcome to the second part of our look at the biggest shows and movies of 2020 on Netflix according to the Netflix top 10 feature. Below, we’ll take a look at the series that trended on Netflix from the introduction of the top 10 feature through to the end of the year.

These lists are compiled by Flixpatrol who track various top 10s from different countries around the world which allows us to take a peak into what’s trending around the world at any given time. They’re not the definitive way of learning what’s the most popular on Netflix but they certainly provide a good picture of what’s been dominating the charts in 2020.

Please note: all data below is up to December 28th, 2020.

Global Top 20 Series on Netflix Globally

You’ll notice in the global list that most titles are Netflix Originals. The reason for this is because they’re the most widely available globally. Titles that are licensed, such as The Office which is only available in the US and Canada are essentially capped at how many points they can earn due to this so bear that in mind.

1. The Queen’s Gambit

Flixpatrol Global Score: 43,265

Imagine someone telling you at the beginning of 2020 that a show about chess would be the most popular series on Netflix. That has been the reality with The Queen’s Gambit winning the hearts of millions around the world since its debut in November. It’s performed exceedingly well across the world hence topping the TV chart for 2020.

2. Emily in Paris

Flixpatrol Global Score: 27,143

This rom-com almost saw an instant renewal by Netflix and the reasons why is demonstrated here. Netflix’s ability to create fresh IP is something that only a few of its competitors can currently keep up with Disney+ and HBO Max relying on churning out sequels and spin-offs.

Its reign in the top 10 has also been attributed to the rise of ambient TV.

3. Lucifer

Flixpatrol Global Score: 25,969

This is possibly the best revival Netflix has ever made and its popularity continues to amaze us. Lucifans as they are known catapulted season 5 part 1 up to the top of the charts around the world which led to Netflix canceling its plans to end after season 5 and proceed with a sixth season.

4. The Umbrella Academy

Flixpatrol Global Score: 23,443

The Umbrella Academy is one of the flagship shows for Netflix and gives Netflix a fighting chance against Disney+ and HBO Max which has a far superior lineup of superheroes to chose from.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy was well-received and did well across the globe.

5. Money Heist

Flixpatrol Global Score: 22,535

It should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that Money Heist ranks well here. The fourth part came right in the middle of most countries’ lockdowns and hence its huge performance.

It also indicates what you’ll see a lot on this global list. That Spanish language shows are the second most popular after English titles.

And now, let’s take you up to the top 20.

6. Dark Desire

7. The Crown

8. Friends

9. Yo soy Betty, la fea

10. Ratched

11. Dark

12. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord

13. The Last Dance

14. Snowpiercer

15. The Haunting of Bly Manor

16. 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos

17. Cursed

18. Cobra Kai

19. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

20. Locked Up

United States Top 10 Series on Netflix for 2020

Cocomelon was a largely US phenomenon but it’s led to the title being a permanent fixture in the top 10s since the summer. The Queen’s Gambit comes in second but losing by close to 200 points.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is another noteworthy title in the US top 10 but finally ran out of steam in the height of the summer.

Cocomelon The Queen’s Gambit The Office Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Ozark Outer Banks Avatar: The Last Airbender The Umbrella Academy Unsolved Mysteries Cobra Kai

United Kingdom Top 10 Series on Netflix for 2020

In the United Kingdom, there are a few noteworthy titles. Up the top is a licensed title in the form of The Fall which did well from the re-addition to Netflix UK. White Lines is a notable title too given it was soon canceled after the first season and the UK was one of the few places where the title gained any steam.

The Fall The Queen’s Gambit The Crown Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness White Lines The Last Dance The Umbrella Academy Star Trek: Discovery Unsolved Mysteries Ratched

Australia Top 10 Series on Netflix for 2020

In Australia, The Last Dance did exceedingly well suggesting the NBA is very popular down under. Friends and Rick & Morty are the two licensed titles worthy of note too.

The Queen’s Gambit The Last Dance Emily in Paris The Umbrella Academy Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Cocomelon The Crown Friends Cobra Kai Rick and Morty

Canada Top 10 Series on Netflix for 2020

Paw Patrol which originates from Canada did exceedingly well this year on Netflix CA. Modern Family from 20th Century is also noteworthy achieving the number 2 spot.

The Queen’s Gambit Modern Family Sons of Anarchy Paw Patrol The Last Dance Family Guy Unsolved Mysteries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness The Umbrella Academy The Crown

We’ll be back later in the week with more insights from the Netflix top 10s including some of the losers of 2020.