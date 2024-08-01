New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: July 2024

Netflix released some screwy Hindi Originals in July, including the road trip movie Wild Wild Punjab and the offbeat crime series Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper. And fans who missed out on this spring’s biggest theatrical releases get a chance to catch up on hits like Maharaja and Srikanth.

If you missed our roundup for last month – you missed five new movies and one series. We also published our HUGE Indian slate preview for the next year, too.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: July 2024

Srikanth (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyothika

Genre: Drama, Based on a True Story | Added to Netflix: July 4

Srikanth tells the story of successful Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla (played in the film by Rajkummar Rao). Born into an agricultural family of limited financial means, Bolla’s congenital visual impairment added an extra obstacle to his educational aspirations. He had to go to court to even be allowed to study science within an academic framework that wasn’t set up to accommodate students with diverse needs. His determination helped create greater opportunities for students with disabilities across India.

Wild Wild Punjab (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, & 8 more

Runtime: 110 Minutes

Director: Simarpreet Singh

Cast: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh

Genre: Comedy, Road Trip | Added to Netflix: July 10

Fans of the Hangover franchise will want to check out Wild Wild Punjab. When Khanna’s girlfriend dumps him for their boss, the heartbroken lover enlists his three immature friends in a plan to regain his self-esteem: crash his ex’s wedding and tell her “I am over you.” She’s getting married at a resort 3-hours drive away, so they can be there and back before morning. What could go wrong? Several car chases, a few shootouts, and an accidental marriage, that’s what! Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — are available in the film’s audio menu.

Maharaja (2024)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 140 Minutes

Director: Nithilan Swaminathan

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Namidass

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: July 11

A barber reports his favorite dustbin as stolen to the police, who refuse to investigate until he pays a bribe. Their investigation and flashbacks to the past reveal a truth that is more violent and complicated than a simple stolen trashcan. Additional dialogue options can be chosen from the film’s audio menu.

Indian (1996)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 185 Minutes

Director: S. Shankar

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Urmila Matondkar, Manisha Koirala

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: July 15

After nearly 30 years, the sequel to 1996’s Indian released in theaters on July 12, 2024. For anyone who needs a refresher, a remastered version of the original is now on Netflix. In the original, Kamal Haasan — who returns for the sequel — plays a former freedom fighter who comes out of retirement to fight corruption, only to come into conflict with his own corrupt son (also played by Haasan).

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024)

Languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 173 Minutes

Director: Blessy

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, K. R. Gokul, Jimmy Jean-Louis

Genre: Based on a Book, Drama | Added to Netflix: July 18

A man leaves India in search of work in Saudi Arabia, only to wind up enslaved as a goatherd. Aadujeevitham is based on a best-selling novel of the same name, which itself is based on real-life incidents. Development of the film took more than a decade, and the crew was stranded in Jordan for 70 days when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place during filming in 2020. Each language version of Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life has a unique catalogue entry.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 138 Minutes

Director: Sharan Sharma

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Zarina Wahab

Genre: Sports, Drama| Added to Netflix: July 25

After their arranged marriage, doctor Mahima (Janhvi Kapoor) and ex-cricketer Mahendra (Rajkummar Rao) — who both go by the nickname “Mahi” — bond over their mutual love for sports. Mahendra encourages his wife to pursue her dream of playing cricket and even coaches her. However, he struggles when she finds more success on the pitch than he was able to. Fun fact: “Mahi” is also one of the nicknames of Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni.

Savi (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 122 Minutes

Director: Abhinay Deo

Cast: Divya Khosla, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: July 25

When housewife Savi’s husband is detained for his boss’s murder, she plots to break him out of an English high-security prison. Savi is a remake of the 2008 French film Anything for Her, which was previously remade in 2010 as The Next Three Days, starring Russell Crowe.

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2024)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 144 Minutes

Director: Rajiv Chilaka

Cast: Yagya Bhasin, Anupam Kher, Aashirya Mishra

Genre: Kids, Adventure | Added to Netflix: July 26

The character Chhota Bheem is a staple of Netflix India’s animated collection, and now he finally gets a live-action movie. The new film is a remake of a 2012 animated movie of the same name (not currently streaming on Netflix). In both, kid superhero Chhota Bheem and his friends travel into the ancient past to stop the evil demon Damyaan from gaining immortality. Dubbed dialogue options can be found in the movie’s audio menu.

New Indian Series on Netflix: July 2024

Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 9

Cast: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Subhrajyoti Barat

Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: July 18

Netflix’s latest Original Hindi series puts a darkly comic spin on economic troubles. Manav Kaul plays a chartered accountant in financial straits who turns to sex work to make extra money. The illicit career change creates unexpected emotional connections with his clients and puts him in the crosshairs of a dangerous gang of confectioners. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the series’ audio menu.

