New Indian Movies & Series Added to Netflix in July 2023

July was an unusually quiet month at Netflix, with the addition of just three new Tamil movies and the debut of one Original Punjabi series: the small-town cop drama Kohrra. Thankfully, August already has a few big Original series on the release calendar. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in July 2023.

Given the quieter month, you may be in search of some other Netflix suggestions. In this case, check out our guide to finding new movies from directors that have contributed to Netflix’s growing array of anthology titles.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: July 2023

Takkar (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 137 Minutes

Director: Karthik G. Krish

Cast: Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik, Yogi Babu

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: July 6

Poor guy Gunz will do anything to make money. Rich girl Lucky will do anything to escape her suffocating life of privilege. When they meet, there are fireworks, but the two run into trouble while on an explosive road trip. There are separate catalog entries for each language version of the Tamil film Takkar, which is also available dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu.

Asvins (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 110 Minutes

Director: Tarun Teja Mallareddy

Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Saraswati Menon, Vimala Raman

Genre: Horror | Added to Netflix: July 19

Writer-director Tarun Teja Mallareddy’s debut feature finds a group of YouTubers investigating paranormal events at a British mansion owned by an archeologist. The artifacts in the home have a connection to a centuries-old folktale — but will the group find the answers they need before a malevolent entity drives them mad? In addition to the original Tamil version of Asvins, there are separate catalog entries for dubbed versions in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Maamannan (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 155 Minutes

Director: Mari Selvaraj

Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: July 26

A political party is thrown into turmoil by casteism and ambition, forcing a veteran politician to reunite with his estranged martial artist son to regain control of the party. Maamannan (“Emperor“) features a soundtrack by Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman. Additional dubbed versions of the Tamil film can be found in Maamannan‘s audio menu.

New Indian Series on Netflix: July 2023

Kohrra (2023) N

Languages: Punjabi, English, Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhary

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller | Added to Netflix: July 15

Kohrra is Netflix’s second Original Punjabi series (after the 2022 spy drama CAT). A groom from abroad arrives in a small Punjabi town for his arranged marriage but is murdered before the wedding. As the police hunt for a killer, the investigation takes a toll on the cops’ personal lives. The series is directed by Randeep Jha, who also directed four episodes of the Original Hindi series Trial by Fire. In an interesting Variety interview, series co-creator Sudip Sharma discussed the ways Indian censorship rules influenced the focus of Kohrra‘s story. Additional dialogue options can be found in the show’s audio menu, including descriptive audio tracks in both Punjabi and Hindi.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!