New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: October 18th, 2024

Happy Friday! This is the first weekly roundup I’ve done since returning from my US road trip vacation. While I can’t say my sleep schedule is all there just yet, Netflix has been dropping some great new titles this week. Here’s your roundup of what to watch, everything new, and what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Also, don’t forget that Netflix has several shows currently releasing new episodes weekly, including anime titles like Blue Box, Ranma 1/2, and eventually (we hope) Dragon Ball Daima. Elsewhere, KLASS 95, A Virtuous Business, and The Great British Baking Show are also dropping new episodes weekly.

Looking ahead to the weekend, only three new titles are scheduled to drop, including two seasons of American Ninja Warrior, which premieres tomorrow. The Estate, starring Toni Collette and Anna Faris, will also drop on Sunday.

Now let’s get into our top 3 highlights:

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Director: John Krasinski

Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy

Writer: John Krasinski, Bryan Woods, Scott Beck

Runtime: 97 min / 1h 37m

Netflix has scooped up the rights to a bunch of horror movies for Halloween, and joining that collection last weekend is the second A Quiet Place movie from Paramount Pictures. Featuring one of the best opening sequences for any movie in recent memory, the movie continues the story of the Abbott family trying to survive without Lee, who perished by the end of the first movie. It’s skin-crawlingly tense and features some stellar performances from the old returning cast and newcomers like Cillian Murphy.

Woman of the Hour (2024)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Anna Kendrick

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale

Writer: Ian McDonald

Runtime: 95 min / 1h 35m

Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut in a new crime thriller, where she also plays the lead role of Sheryl Bradshaw. The critically acclaimed movie retells the true story of how Bradshaw crossed paths with a notorious serial killer while appearing on a well-known dating show in the 1970s. We’ll have our full review up in due course, but we will undoubtedly echo the chorus of praise heaped on the movie since its initial debut at TIFF late last year.

Detroiters (Seasons 1-2)

Number of episodes: 20

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, Pat Vern Harris

Writer: Zach Kanin, Joe Kelly, Sam Richardson

Arriving slightly later than first billed on the 16th rather than the 15th, Detroiter is the little-watched Comedy Central show starring Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson. The latter of whom has rocketed to fame in recent years thanks in part to his Netflix show. This series, which ran from 2017 through 2018, follows two best friends having to come up with creative (and cheap) ways of advertising local businesses.

Sadly, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson still looks like it’s on a bit of hiatus, so this will make for a suitable stopgap until its eventual return.

Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix This Week

Note: This list is primarily for Netflix in the United States – you can find an expanded version of this list complete with trailers and even more information about each title via our New on Netflix hub page.

28 New Movies Added This Week

A Quiet Place Part II (2020) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English A Sacrifice (2024) – R – English

– R – English Abandoned (2022) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) – PG – English

– PG – English Happiness Is (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English In Her Place (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – Spanish

– PG-13 – Spanish Join or Die (2023) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Justice (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Kondal (2024) – TV-MA – Malayalam

– TV-MA – Malayalam Lonely Planet (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Maestra (2023) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Outside (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino

– TV-MA – Filipino Pixels (2015) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Scream (2022) – R – English

– R – English Selma (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Sing: Thriller (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English State of Silence (2024) – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Man Who Loved UFOs (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Shadow Strays (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian The Turnaround (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Unhinged (2020) – R – English

– R – English Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap (2024) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Uprising (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Woman of the Hour (2023) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Yintah (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

16 New TV Series Added This Week

A Life : A Love (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese A Virtuous Business (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean All American: Homecoming (Season 3) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Ancient Apocalypse (Season 2 – The Americas) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English BEYBLADE X (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Japanese

– TV-Y7 – Japanese Comedy Revenge (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Detroiters (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Ghost Hunters (Seasons 10-11) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance () Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Hitler’s Circle of Evil (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English I AM A KILLER (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Light of My Lion (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Watched Movies on Netflix US This Week

Will Smith has still got it. His fourth installment of Bad Boys hit Netflix in the US under the Sony first window deal earlier this month and took home the most points this week.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (78 points) Sing (57 points) Lonely Planet (54 points) The Menendez Brothers (49 points) Pixels (46 points) Unhinged (37 points) Clifford the Big Red Dog (20 points) Scream (18 points) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (14 points) Trouble (13 points) The Garfield Movie (12 points) A Quiet Place Part II (10 points) The Platform 2 (6 points) Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (6 points) It’s What’s Inside (5 points) 2 Guns (5 points) Girl Haunts Boy (4 points) Outside (2 points) Over the Hedge (2 points) Uprising (1 points) Kung Fu Panda (1 points)

Most Watched Series on Netflix US This Week

Outer Banks is back with the first half of its fourth season and managed to knock off Nobody Wants This from the top spot. Despite the recent influx of licensed titles on Netflix, the Netflix Original series has been dominating the Netflix US TV charts.

Outer Banks (79 points) Nobody Wants This (68 points) Love Is Blind (61 points) Monsters (58 points) Deceitful Love (36 points) The Great British Baking Show (23 points) The Secret of the River (23 points) Starting 5 (14 points) Dan Da Dan (11 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (10 points) I Am a Killer (8 points) Ancient Apocalypse (8 points) Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (6 points) The Perfect Couple (3 points) Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (2 points) Unsolved Mysteries (2 points)

For more on what’s still to come throughout October 2024 and into November 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.