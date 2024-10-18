New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: October 18th, 2024

Happy Friday! This is the first weekly roundup I’ve done since returning from my US road trip vacation. While I can’t say my sleep schedule is all there just yet, Netflix has been dropping some great new titles this week. Here’s your roundup of what to watch, everything new, and what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s.
Also, don’t forget that Netflix has several shows currently releasing new episodes weekly, including anime titles like Blue Box, Ranma 1/2, and eventually (we hope) Dragon Ball Daima. Elsewhere, KLASS 95, A Virtuous Business, and The Great British Baking Show are also dropping new episodes weekly.
Looking ahead to the weekend, only three new titles are scheduled to drop, including two seasons of American Ninja Warrior, which premieres tomorrow. The Estate, starring Toni Collette and Anna Faris, will also drop on Sunday.
Now let’s get into our top 3 highlights:
What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
A Quiet Place Part II (2020)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
Director: John Krasinski
Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy
Writer: John Krasinski, Bryan Woods, Scott Beck
Runtime: 97 min / 1h 37m
Netflix has scooped up the rights to a bunch of horror movies for Halloween, and joining that collection last weekend is the second A Quiet Place movie from Paramount Pictures. Featuring one of the best opening sequences for any movie in recent memory, the movie continues the story of the Abbott family trying to survive without Lee, who perished by the end of the first movie. It’s skin-crawlingly tense and features some stellar performances from the old returning cast and newcomers like Cillian Murphy.
Woman of the Hour (2024)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Director: Anna Kendrick
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale
Writer: Ian McDonald
Runtime: 95 min / 1h 35m
Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut in a new crime thriller, where she also plays the lead role of Sheryl Bradshaw. The critically acclaimed movie retells the true story of how Bradshaw crossed paths with a notorious serial killer while appearing on a well-known dating show in the 1970s. We’ll have our full review up in due course, but we will undoubtedly echo the chorus of praise heaped on the movie since its initial debut at TIFF late last year.
Detroiters (Seasons 1-2)
Number of episodes: 20
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, Pat Vern Harris
Writer: Zach Kanin, Joe Kelly, Sam Richardson
Arriving slightly later than first billed on the 16th rather than the 15th, Detroiter is the little-watched Comedy Central show starring Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson. The latter of whom has rocketed to fame in recent years thanks in part to his Netflix show. This series, which ran from 2017 through 2018, follows two best friends having to come up with creative (and cheap) ways of advertising local businesses.
Sadly, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson still looks like it’s on a bit of hiatus, so this will make for a suitable stopgap until its eventual return.
Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix This Week
Note: This list is primarily for Netflix in the United States – you can find an expanded version of this list complete with trailers and even more information about each title via our New on Netflix hub page.
28 New Movies Added This Week
- A Quiet Place Part II (2020) – PG-13 – English
- A Sacrifice (2024) – R – English
- Abandoned (2022) – PG-13 – English
- Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) – PG – English
- Happiness Is (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- In Her Place (2024) Netflix Original – PG-13 – Spanish
- Join or Die (2023) – TV-PG – English
- Justice (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
- Kondal (2024) – TV-MA – Malayalam
- Lonely Planet (2024) Netflix Original – R – English
- Maestra (2023) – TV-MA – English
- Outside (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino
- Pixels (2015) – PG-13 – English
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Scream (2022) – R – English
- Selma (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Sing: Thriller (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021) – PG-13 – English
- State of Silence (2024) – TV-MA – Spanish
- Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- The Man Who Loved UFOs (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- The Shadow Strays (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian
- The Turnaround (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Unhinged (2020) – R – English
- Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap (2024) – TV-G – English
- Uprising (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Woman of the Hour (2023) Netflix Original – R – English
- Yintah (2024) Netflix Original – R – English
16 New TV Series Added This Week
- A Life : A Love (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- A Virtuous Business (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- All American: Homecoming (Season 3) – TV-14 – English
- Ancient Apocalypse (Season 2 – The Americas) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- BEYBLADE X (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Japanese
- Comedy Revenge (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Detroiters (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
- Ghost Hunters (Seasons 10-11) – TV-PG – English
- Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance () Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Hitler’s Circle of Evil (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- I AM A KILLER (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English
- Light of My Lion (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
Most Watched Movies on Netflix US This Week
Will Smith has still got it. His fourth installment of Bad Boys hit Netflix in the US under the Sony first window deal earlier this month and took home the most points this week.
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die (78 points)
- Sing (57 points)
- Lonely Planet (54 points)
- The Menendez Brothers (49 points)
- Pixels (46 points)
- Unhinged (37 points)
- Clifford the Big Red Dog (20 points)
- Scream (18 points)
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (14 points)
- Trouble (13 points)
- The Garfield Movie (12 points)
- A Quiet Place Part II (10 points)
- The Platform 2 (6 points)
- Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (6 points)
- It’s What’s Inside (5 points)
- 2 Guns (5 points)
- Girl Haunts Boy (4 points)
- Outside (2 points)
- Over the Hedge (2 points)
- Uprising (1 points)
- Kung Fu Panda (1 points)
Most Watched Series on Netflix US This Week
Outer Banks is back with the first half of its fourth season and managed to knock off Nobody Wants This from the top spot. Despite the recent influx of licensed titles on Netflix, the Netflix Original series has been dominating the Netflix US TV charts.
- Outer Banks (79 points)
- Nobody Wants This (68 points)
- Love Is Blind (61 points)
- Monsters (58 points)
- Deceitful Love (36 points)
- The Great British Baking Show (23 points)
- The Secret of the River (23 points)
- Starting 5 (14 points)
- Dan Da Dan (11 points)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (10 points)
- I Am a Killer (8 points)
- Ancient Apocalypse (8 points)
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (6 points)
- The Perfect Couple (3 points)
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (2 points)
- Unsolved Mysteries (2 points)
For more on what’s still to come throughout October 2024 and into November 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.
What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.