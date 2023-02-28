New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: February 2023

The first theatrical releases of 2023 made their way onto Netflix this month. More importantly, February marked the debut of two important Original series: the teen social issue drama Class and the movie industry docu-series The Romantics. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in February 2023.

For a look ahead as to what’s still to come out of Netflix India in 2023, check out our full preview. Also, missed any of the January 2023 releases? You can find the complete list of new movies and series here.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: February 2023

Vadh (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 109 Minutes

Directors: Jaspal Singh Sandhu & Rajeev Barnwal

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Manav Vij

Genre: Thriller, Drama | Added to Netflix: February 2

Elderly tutor Shambhunath and his wife struggle to pay off the enormous debt they took on to send their son to college in the United States. When their now-wealthy son refuses to help, the loan shark they’re indebted to increases the pressure on the couple. Finally, the loan shark targets one of the girls Shambhunath tutors, causing the old man to snap.

Thunivu (2023)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Director: H. Vinoth

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: February 7

A heist goes awry when a gangster and his crew arrive to find someone else holding up the bank they planned to rob. Each language version of the Tamil film Thunivu has its own separate catalog entry. The Telugu version is called Tegimpu.

Cirkus (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: February 16

You’d never know it, but the goofy comedy flick Cirkus — starring Ranveer Singh as a pair of identical twins both named Roy who are separated at birth but reunited in adulthood — is actually Shakespearean in origin. Cirkus is a remake of the 1982 film Angoor, which is based on Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors.

Chhota Bheem and the Legend of El Magnifico (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 62 Minutes

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: February 22

Kid superhero Bheem celebrates his birthday with his friends in Mexico. When supernatural trouble arises, Bheem and his buds must transform into luchadores to save the day.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2023)

Languages: Malayalam & Tamil

Runtime: 107 Minutes

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Cast: Mammooty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: February 23

A grouchy guy named James wakes up on a bus in a small town believing he’s Sundaram, a man who went missing from the village years ago. An important facet to the story is how Malayalam-speaking James is able to suddenly speak fluent Tamil when he thinks he’s Sundaram. While Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions are available in the film’s audio menu, they dub all of the dialogue into a single language, altering a critical mechanism by which the story unfolds.

Waltair Veerayya (2023)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 157 Minutes

Director: K. S. Ravindra

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj

Genre: Action Comedy | Added to Netflix: February 27

Dangerous drug smuggler Caesar kills several members of India’s spy agency RAW and flees to Malaysia, so the agency turns to the only man who can bring Caesar back to face justice — notorious fisherman Waltair Veerayya.

New Indian Series on Netflix: February 2023

Class (2023) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: February 3

Class is the official remake of the Netflix Original Spanish series Elite. In the Hindi version, three friends from a working-class neighborhood receive scholarships to a prestigious private high school. Their uneasy integration into the world of Delhi’s upper crust exposes secrets and tensions that eventually culminate in murder.

The Romantics (2023) N

Language: English, Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Cast: Aditya Chopra, Ranveer Singh

Genre: Documentary | Added to Netflix: February 14

Yash Raj Films has produced some of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits and helped define “Bollywood” style globally. This series from Indian Matchmaking director Smriti Mundhra features footage from the studio’s impressive movie catalog and interviews with the stars who made them, including a rare on-camera interview with studio head Aditya Chopra. Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dialogue options are available in the show’s audio menu.

Chhota Bheem (2023)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 104

Cast: Vatsal Dubey, Julie Tejwani, Rupa Bhimani

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: February 21

Season 16 of the animated superhero series Chhota Bheem is now streaming on Netflix.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!