New Indian Movies & Series Released on Netflix in October 2024

Maybe fun fall activities like apple picking and leaf peeping tempted you outside the last couple of months. Well, then, you’ve got a lot of new Indian content to catch up on! September & October saw 14 Indian movies added, including the premieres of three Netflix Original Hindi thriller films: Sector 36, CTRL, and Do Patti. Two fan-favorite Original reality series also returned with new seasons: The Great Indian Kapil Show and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (which got a name change for its third season). Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in September & October.

If you missed our roundup for August, you missed six new movies and one series. We also published our HUGE Indian slate preview for the next year, too.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: September & October 2024

Adios Amigo (2024)

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 156 Minutes

Director: Nahas Nazar

Cast: Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Genre: Comedy, Drama| Added to Netflix: September 5

Suraj Venjaramoodu plays a man in desperate financial straits who meets a wealthy, alcoholic stranger (played by Asif Ali) at a bus stop. As the two travel together, they become friends and help each other out of their respective problems in this feel-good road movie. Additional dialogue options can be chosen in the film’s audio menu.

Aay (2024)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Anji K. Maniputhra

Cast: Narne Nithin, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Ankith Koyya

Genre: Romantic Comedy| Added to Netflix: September 11

When COVID-19 office closures force Hyderabad software engineer Karthik into remote work, he returns to his hometown to stay with his unwell, estranged father. There, Karthik falls in love with Pallavi. Caste issues threaten to keep them apart until Karthik learns an important secret that could bridge the divide, not just across caste lines but between him and his father. Dubbed versions in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil are coming soon.

Mr. Bachchan (2024)

Languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 149 Minutes

Director: Harish Shankar

Cast: Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse, Jagapathi Babu

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: September 11

Mr. Bachchan is an official remake of the 2018 Hindi film Raid, which was based on the true story of an honest tax officer who specializes in recovering black money from the rich and politically connected. Mr. Bachchan performed so poorly at the box office that its runtime was trimmed by 13 minutes before it headed to streaming. Additional dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

Sector 36 (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Indonesian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, & Thai

Runtime: 123 Minutes

Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana

Genre: Crime Thriller| Added to Netflix: September 13

The Netflix Original film Sector 36 had its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne before it debuted on the streaming service. Based on a true story about a serial killer who preyed on slum children, the film is gory and often disturbing. However, it has some of the finest performances in any Netflix Indian Original, with Vikrant Massey as the depraved murderer and Deepak Dobriyal as the police officer who endeavors to stop him within the constraints of a justice system that devalues the lives of the poor. Additional dialogue options — including Hindi, Portuguese, and Spanish audio description tracks — can be found in Sector 36‘s audio menu.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 171 Minutes

Directors: Vivek Athreya

Cast: Nani, S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan

Genre: Action, Social Issue Drama| Added to Netflix: September 25

In Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (“Is Saturday Not Enough?“), Nani plays an insurance agent with anger management issues. He finds a unique way to cool his fury by keeping a journal of all of the injustices he sees. He reviews the journal every Saturday, giving himself that one day to avenge the most egregious wrongs done to him and others. Additional dialogue options can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Ulajh (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 128 Minutes

Director: Sudanshu Saria

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew

Genre: Spy Thriller| Added to Netflix: September 26

Gunjan Saxena star Janhvi Kapoor plays a young officer in the Indian Foreign Service who gets a chance to continue her family’s patriotic legacy with a high-profile posting in London. But an ill-advised affair puts more than just her career and family’s reputation at risk.

GOAT – The Greatest of All Time (2024)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 181 Minutes

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Cast: Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 3

A botched mission has dire consequences for the leader of an anti-terrorism squad, ruining his family and his career. Sixteen years later, new fallout from that catastrophe forces the squad leader out of retirement, giving him the chance to right what went wrong. Additional dialogue options can be found in the film’s audio menu.

CTRL (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, & Thai

Runtime: 99 Minutes

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 5

The latest thriller from AK vs AK director Vikramaditya Motwane stars Ananya Panday — who was great in 2023’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and is even better in this — as an influencer whose romantic relationship implodes on a livestream. With her digital and personal life in shambles, she turns to an AI assistant to get back on track. When her former boyfriend goes missing, she learns that her new AI bestie may have sinister intentions. CTRL is less about the potential dangers of superpowered AIs and more about misplaced consumer faith in corporate beneficence. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Khel Khel Mein (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 131 Minutes

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 9

According to Wikipedia, Khel Khel Mein is the 27th international remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers — the French Netflix Original movie Nothing to Hide was the 4th — and the third remake to come out of India alone. As in every other version, Khel Khel Mein is about three couples who agree to share all the calls, texts, and emails they receive in a night with one another. What could go wrong?

Mathu Vadalara 2 (2024)

Languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Ritesh Rana

Cast: Sri Simha, Satya, Faria Abdullah

Genre: Action, Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 10

Screw-up best friends Baba and Yesu from 2019’s Mathu Vadalara are in a brand new jam. They somehow wind up working in an elite police unit, where they can covertly steal money they collect as evidence. But when they make a powerful enemy, they find themselves accused of murder. Additional dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

Kondal (2024)

Languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 144 Minutes

Director: Ajit Mampally

Cast: Antony Varghese, Raj B. Shetty, Shabeer Kallarakkal

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 13

Headstrong Manuel is forced to flee his fishing village after he violently confronts the company that threatens the local industry. He takes a job on a fishing boat in a town where his deceased brother worked. It’s only once he’s out on the high seas with the suspicious crew that Manuel learns his brother’s death may not have been an accident after all. Additional dialogue options can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Meiyazhagan (2024)

Language: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 158 Minutes

Director: C. Prem Kumar

Cast: Karthi, Arvind Swamy, Sri Divya

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: October 24

A visit to the hometown Arul left decades ago fills him with nostalgia. A friendly relative makes Arul’s participation in a family wedding extra special, but Arul can’t remember the relative’s name. Additional dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

Do Patti (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Indonesian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, & Thai

Runtime: 127 Minutes

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 25

Do Patti (“Two Cards“) is the latest thriller from one of Netflix’s favorite screenwriters: Kanika Dhillon, the scribe behind Original films Guilty, Haseen Dillruba, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Kajol plays a police inspector investigating an attempted murder case involving identical twin sisters who are polar opposites. Kriti Sanon plays both twins in this first production from her banner Blue Butterfly Films. Additional dialogue options — including Hindi and Spanish audio description tracks — can be found in Do Patti‘s audio menu.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel

Genre: Horror Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 31

Just in time for the November 1 theatrical release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa joins Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix! The first film stars Akshay Kumar as an eccentric exorcist tasked with helping a woman (played by Vidya Balan) possessed by the ghost that haunts her husband’s ancestral mansion. Though Kumar ceded exorcist duties to Kartik Aaryan for the second and third movies, Balan returns as the vengeful spirit Manjulika in the newest film — so it’s wise to catch up on the first two movies on Netflix before heading to the theater.

New Indian Series on Netflix: September & October 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show (2024) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 2

Episodes: ongoing

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh

Genre: Sketch Comedy, Talk Show | Added to Netflix: September 21

The hybrid sketch comedy and celebrity talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show returns for a second season, with new episodes dropping on Saturdays. The first episode of Season 2 features appearances by Alia Bhatt (Darlings), Vedang Raina (The Archies), and director Vasan Bala (Monica, O My Darling) to promote their theatrical release Jigra. Other episodes this season feature the stars of the film Devara, famous cricketers, and the cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The show’s only other dialogue option is a Hindi audio description track, but subtitles are available in 10 languages.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (2024) N

Languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 24

Genre: Reality | Added to Netflix: October 18

Fabulous Lives underwent a small rebrand for its third season. As the reality series expands its cast beyond Mumbai to Delhi, the series formerly known as Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is now called Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The returning Mumbai-based crew of Bhavana Panday (mother of CTRL star Ananya Panday, who appears on the show), Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh is joined by Delhiites Shalini Passi, Kalyani Singh Chawla, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (daughter of Neetu Singh and sister of Ranbir Kapoor). Additional dialogue options — including English and Hindi audio description tracks — can be found in the series’ audio menu.

