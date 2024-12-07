‘Bandidos’ Quietly Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Returning in January 2025

In mid-March 2024, Netflix released its adventure crime series Bandidos. The series takes a few notes from Outer Banks and follows a gang of skilled misfits who venture to uncover a long-hidden Mayan treasure. Season 1, with seven episodes, dropped on March 13th, 2024. The good news is that the story is going to be continued come early 2025 with another batch of episodes hitting our screens.

We say the show has been quietly renewed because Netflix never really announced the renewal publicly (at least from what we can see). Still, if you go hunting, some Spanish language outlets did manage to clock the renewal based on actors sharing the news that they were filming season 2. Indeed, Ester Expósito, also known for his stint on Netflix’s Elite, would also later post on Instagram that the show had been renewed and that filming was ongoing as of April 1st, 2024. However, reporting suggests the show was filming its second season as early as January (months before season 1 would drop).

What we can expect from season 2 is a little limited as Netflix has yet to release any official assets for the new season. We’ll keep you updated once they do (in the form of a new synopsis, trailer, and photos).

Of course, by the end of season 1, the group’s adventure culminates on a Caribbean islet, where they unearth their coveted prize. A clash with their pursuers results in Ariel taking decisive action, while Lilí seizes the chaos to flee with the loot. Miguel appears to shoot her in a desperate attempt to stop her, but it’s soon revealed as a clever ruse. With dangerous enemies closing in, Lilí fakes her death, assuming a new identity as Daniela. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew revels in their newfound wealth, with Ariel safeguarding the golden jaguar. The season closes with Miguel and Daniela embarking on an escape, setting the stage for their next moves as they navigate the perilous aftermath of their deception.

How well did Bandidos season 1 perform on Netflix?

Netflix was clearly confident that Bandidos would perform, given the early renewal, and it looks like its early commitment paid off.

Bandidos clocked up 71.20 million viewing hours globally between March 10th and April 7th, equating to 13.4 million views. The show featured in the top 10s of 68 countries altogether, with Spanish-speaking countries like Mexico seeing it in their top 10s for over 4 weeks.

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 March 10th, 2024 to March 17th, 2024 27,800,000 (New) 5,200,000 2 2 March 17th, 2024 to March 24th, 2024 25,700,000 (-8%) 4,800,000 2 3 March 24th, 2024 to March 31st, 2024 12,000,000 (-53%) 2,300,000 4 4 March 31st, 2024 to April 7th, 2024 5,700,000 (-53%) 1,100,000 9

More importantly, if we compare its performance to that of other shows from Latin America, we can see that Bandidos ranks among the other top series from the region, with all of those getting renewals.

