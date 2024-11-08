New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: November 8, 2024

This week Netflix has been quiet. As you may have heard there’s been an election and as per prior election weeks, news and new releases have been slower. With that in mind, Netflix saved its best new titles for the weekend but is there anything else worth watching? Here’s a full breakdown of everything new on Netflix for the week ending November 8th, 2024.
Also, if you’re looking for a new movie to watch in theaters this weekend, The Piano Lesson is now playing for a couple of weeks before its Netflix debut towards the end of November. For everything else set to arrive on Netflix throughout the remainder of the month, we just updated our preview.
What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
Pedro Páramo (2024)
Rating: R
Language: Spanish
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror
Director: Rodrigo Prieto
Cast: Mayra Batalla, Giovanna Zacarías, Gabriela Núñez
Writer: Mateo Gil, Juan Rulfo
Runtime: 130 min / 2h 10m
Adapting the beloved Juan Rulfo novel into a movie was always going to be a tall order and looking at the fresh new reviews coming in for Pedro Páramo since its arrival on Wednesday looks to be a mixed bag but well worth a watch especially if you’re a fan of The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The movie follows a man who is searching for his father, Pedro, in a town doomed by violence and the fury of a frustrated love.
The Lost City (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Saturday
Arriving on Netflix over the weekend is the action-comedy that surprised many at the box office a couple of years ago. Having now streamed on a number of services in the US, it’s now the turn of Netflix to carry the movie for the first time.
Sandra Bullock plays the role of a reclusive author named Loretta Sage who could’ve never predicted that she’d be racing through the jungle in a bright purple dress after being kidnapped on what seemed to be a routine book promotional tour. Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe round out the main cast.
Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019)
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Comedy
Director: Robert Tinnell
Cast: Tony Bingham, Skyler Gisondo, Paul Ben-Victor
Writer: Robert Tinnell
Runtime: 99 min / 1h 39m
The incredibly underrated slice of life comedy headlined by Tony Bingham returned to Netflix this week (completely unannounced) after being on the streamer a year ago for the festive period. It joined Netflix alongside a few other Christmas movies earlier in the week.
Dubbed “disarming and delightful” by The Wrap in their review, the film follows a large Italian family assembling on Christmas even preparing for an annual tradition which is shaken up this year when Tony invites Beth to the festivities.
Full List of New Releases Added This Week
17 New Movies Added This Week
- 10 Days of a Curious Man (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish
- A Holiday Engagement (2011) – TV-G – English
- Bittersweet Rain (2022) – TV-MA – Portuguese
- Devara (2024) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) – TV-14 – English
- Jurnal Risa by Risa Saraswati (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian
- Meet Me Next Christmas (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Mungkin Esok Lusa Atau Nanti (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian
- My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020) – TV-MA – English
- NiNoKuni (2019) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Pedro Páramo (2024) Netflix Original – R – Spanish
- Pinkfong & Hogi Mini-Movie: The Tricky Three Cars (2019) – TV-Y – Korean
- Si Juki The Movie: Harta Pulau Monyet (2024) – TV-PG – Indonesian
- The Buckingham Murders (2023) – TV-MA – English
- The Christmas Trap (2018) – TV-PG – English
- Umjolo: The Gone Girl (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Zulu
- Vijay 69 (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi
17 New TV Series Added This Week
- Bank Under Siege (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Bebefinn Dance Time (Season 1) – TV-Y – Korean
- Born for the Spotlight (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Chinese
- Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Dirty Jobs (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – English
- Face Off (Seasons 6-8) – TV-PG – English
- Holiday Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 –
- Investigation Alien (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Love Is A Poison (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Love Is Blind: Argentina (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Love Village (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese
- Mr. Plankton (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Outer Banks (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Pinkfong Little Dino School (Season 1) – TV-Y – Korean
- The Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- The Family (Season 1) – – Japanese
- Transformers Earthspark (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English
Still To Come…
- Arcane (Season 2 – Act I) Netflix Original – Saturday
- The Lost City (2022) – Saturday
- Focus (2015) – Sunday
- My Boo (2024) – Sunday
- Cien anos con Juan Rulfo (2017) – Sunday
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
Don’t Move moved down three places this week with Time Cut rising to the top spot with Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets sitting in between. Harold and the Purple Crayon managed to break into the adult top 10 this week having dominated the kids top 10s all week.
- Time Cut (74 points)
- The Secret Life of Pets (63 points)
- Martha (63 points)
- Don’t Move (57 points)
- Harold and the Purple Crayon (42 points)
- Sing (29 points)
- Woman of the Hour (24 points)
- The Infiltrator (20 points)
- Meet Me Next Christmas (20 points)
- Just Go with It (17 points)
- Fall Into Winter (14 points)
- Kung Fu Panda 4 (10 points)
- Halloween (3 points)
- Let Go (2 points)
- Hubie Halloween (7 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week
Some signs of life for The Diplomat after it showed significant decay in viewership from season 1 to 2 in its first few days on the streamer with it taking home the most amount of points pushing the latest Tyler Perry series to second place.
- The Diplomat (78 points)
- Beauty in Black (68 points)
- The Manhattan Alien Abduction (58 points)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (52 points)
- This Is the Zodiac Speaking (49 points)
- Territory (25 points)
- Gossip Girl (22 points)
- Nobody Wants This (21 points)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (17 points)
- Outer Banks (16 points)
- Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (9 points)
- Love Is Blind (8 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (7 points)
- Dan Da Dan (5 points)
- The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (3 points)
