What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: October 18th, 2024

It’s a busy mid-October with 40 new additions to the UK library. This past week, we’ve seen the addition of Babylon, Wes Craven’s Scream, and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut with Woman of the Hour.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Babylon (2022)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 190 Minutes

Cast: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva Hernández, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo,

With a runtime of just over three hours, Babylon is likely one of the longest films available on Netflix UK. It stars an ensemble cast, including Bradd Pitt and Margot Robbie, with the beginning of the golden age of Hollywood just as much of a character as the cast.

Scream (1996)

Director: Wes Craven

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich

Wes Craven’s Scream gave us another incredible horror movie icon, Ghostface. With the sheer number of horror films released yearly, actual icons are few and far between. This says a lot about Craven’s impact on the horror genre over the decades, considering he is also responsible for the creation of A Nightmare on Elm Street horror icon Freddie Krueger.

A masked serial killer with an incredible knowledge of horror movie trivia terrorizes the town of Woodboro, California.

Woman of the Hour (2024) N

Director: Anna Kendrick

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes

Anna Kendrick started acting at 12 years old, and at 39 news years old, she starred and made her directorial debut in Woman of the Hour.

In the 1970s, a serial killer in LA and an aspiring actress crossed paths on an episode of the dating game.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

21 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 18th, 2024

A Man Called Otto (2022)

Babylon (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Happiness Is (2024) N

Justice (2024) N

Kondal (2024)

Margaux (2022)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Outside (2024) N

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Scream (1996)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

Sing: Thriller (2024) N

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

The Disappointments Room (2016)

The Man Who Loved UFOs (2024) N

The Shadow Strays (2024) N

The Silent Twins (2022)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Woman of the Hour (2024) N

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 18th, 2024

A Life: A Love (Season 1)

A Virtuous Business (Limited Series) N

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Season 1) N

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2) N

Light of My Lion (Season 1)

Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3) N

Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 1) N

The Cuckoo (Season 1)

7 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 18th, 2024

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 2) N

Hitler’s Circle of Evil (Season 1)

I AM A KILLER (Season 5) N

Join or Die (2023)

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (2024) N

The Turnaround (2024) N

Yintah (2024) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 18th, 2024

Comedy Revenge (Season 1) N

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Vibes (Season 3) N

House of Sims (Season 2)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 18th, 2024

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Menendez Brothers (75 points) Lonely Planet (49 points) Monster High 2 (46 points) A Man Called Otto (39 points) The House (39 points) The Disappointments Room (33 points) Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (32 points) Trolls (19 points) The Platform 2 (18 points) The Good Liar (1 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Outer Banks (70 points) Nobody Wants This (66 points) Monsters (62 points) The Cuckoo (45 points) The Inheritance (44 points) Gangs of London (40 points) Deceitful Love (26 points) Love Is Blind (25 points) A Confession (21 points) Heartstopper (1 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!