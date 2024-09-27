What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 27th, 2024

Thirty-two new movies and TV shows were added to the Netflix UK library this week, including a brand new romantic comedy starring Kristen Bell, another Sky series, and the return of Pulp Fiction.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Nobody Wants This (Season 1) N

New Seasons: 1 | New Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 27 Minutes

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are a match not-so-made in heaven as Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster, and Noah, a newly single rabbi, accidentally fall in love. The biggest challenge to their relationship is convincing their meddling friends and families that this new found love can go the distance, despite their cultural differences.

Gangs of London (Season 2)

New Seasons: | New Episodes:

Genre: | Runtime:

Cast:

The Sky comedy Brassic has been a big hit on Netflix, and now UK subscribers have access to another popular Sky TV series, the crime-drama Gangs of London.

When the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated, the hungry criminals of the underworld wage war over control of the city.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 155 Minutes

Cast: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth

One of the most iconic movies of the ’90s and one of the most beloved films directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction is one for the bucket list.

In this multi-narrative story, we follow two hitmen with a knack for philosophical conversation on the hunt for their boss’ stolen briefcase, a drug-loving wife of a mobster with a love for dancing and $5 shakes, a struggling boxer looking to escape the life of fixed matches, and a pair of armed robbers who shoot up at a diner.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 27th, 2024

A True Gentleman (2024) N

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (2024) N

CHIPS (2017)

Cosmos Laundromat: First Cycle (2015)

Divorce (2024) N

Do You See What I See (2024)

Hitman (2007)

Project X (2012)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rez Ball (2024) N

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Strawman (2023)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

The Informer (2019)

Ulajh (2024)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 27th, 2024

Batwheels (Season 1)

Capital (Season 1)

Dear Sa-chan (Season 1)

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) N

Finding Ola (Season 2) N

Gangs of London (Season 2)

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 2) N

Nobody Wants This (Season 1) N

We Were Kings (Season 1) N

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 27th, 2024

An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio (2024) N

Jailbreak: Love on the Run (2024) N

Mr. McMahon (2024) N

Will & Harper (2024) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 27th, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval (2024) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 27th, 2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 2) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Memory (73 points) Trolls (55 points) Uglies (54 points) This Time Next Year (52 points) Back to Black (44 points) Plane (43 points) Hitman (29 points) Rebel Ridge (26 points) Tag (11 points) The House with a Clock in Its Walls (15 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

The Perfect Couple (72 points) Monsters (70 points) Emily in Paris (64 points) KAOS (43 points) Selling Sunset (39 points) The Resident (37 points) Brassic (33 points) Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (21 points) Prison Break (11 points) Butterfly (15 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!