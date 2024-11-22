What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 22nd, 2024

It’s a busy week on Netflix UK with the addition of 52 new movies and TV shows, including an exciting new family adventure, a new comedy from the creator of The Good Place, and an awe-inspiring nature documentary narrated by a former US President.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Spellbound (2024) N

Director: Vicky Jenson

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman

Vicky Jenson, the director of the first Shrek, is behind Netflix’s fascinating new animated feature, Spellbound. Arguably, Spellbound is one of the biggest animated releases 2024, following in the footsteps of previous great animated films such as The Sea Beast and Nimona.

Princess Ellian, the daughter of King Solon and Queen Ellsmere, must traverse the dangerous wilds after her parents are cursed and turned into giant monsters.

A Man on the Inside (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz, Margaret Avery

The Good Place and Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur is behind Netflix’s newest crime-comedy series, based on an Argentinian documentary. Ted Danson plays the lead role.

Charles Nieuwendyk, a widower and retired professor, is hired by a private investigator to go undercover at a retirement home in San Francisco to help find the thief of a valuable ruby necklace.

Our Oceans (Season 1) N

Episodes: 5

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Narrated By: Barack Obama

Barack Obama narrates Netflix’s latest awe-inspiring documentary, which explores the deep and beautiful oceans of our world.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 22nd, 2024

Bad Day for the Cut (2017)

Bagheera (2024)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

City of Queens (2021)

Conquer: Lahad Datu (2024)

Going in Style (2017)

GTMAX (2024) N

Hairspray (2007)

JOY (2024) N

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

M3GAN (2023)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 2: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Mary Queen of Scotts (2018)

Maybe Baby 2 (2024) N

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Sisters (2015)

Spellbound (2024) N

TÁR (2022)

The Hunt (2020)

The Merry Gentlemen (2024) N

The Piano Lesson (2024) N

Unicorns (2023)

Whispers in the Wind (2024)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 22nd, 2024

A Man on the Inside (Season 1) N

Adoration (Season 1) N

Beach Boys (Season 1)

Cold Call (Season 1)

Intelligence (3 Seasons)

Invisible Us (Season 1)

Nothing to See Here (Season 2) N

Our Oceans (Season 1) N

Pantheon (Season 1)

The Empress (Season 2) N

The Helicopter Heist (Limited Series) N

The Story of Pearl Girl (Season 1)

These Black Eyes (Season 2) N

Tokyo Override (Season 1) N

Wonderoos (Season 2) N

5 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 22nd, 2024

900 Days Without Anabel (Limited Series) N

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (2024) N

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale (2024) N

Saudi Pro League: Kick Off (Season 1) N

When Missings Turns to Murder (Season 3)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 22nd, 2024

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2) N

Tex Mex Motors (Season 2) N

Zombieverse (Season 2) N

1 Live Sporting Event Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 22nd, 2024

Jake Paul VS. Mike Tyson (2024) N

1 New Music Concert Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 22nd, 2024

aiko Love Like Aloha vol. 7 (2024)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 22nd, 2024

Adam Ray Is Dr. Phil Unleashed (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Hot Frosty (71 points) Ready or Not (54 points) Meet Me Next Christmas (52 points) The Lost Children (50 points) M3GAN (46 points) Alita: Battle Angel (32 points) The Christmas Chronicles (27 points) Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (21 points) The Merry Gentlemen (20 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Temple (65 points) Cobra Kai (65 points) Arcane (52 points) Cold Call (39 points) The Cage (38 points) When Missing Turns to Murder (31 points) Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (24 points) Intelligence (24 points) The Diplomat (23 points) Outer Banks (1 points)

