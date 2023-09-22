What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 22nd, 2023

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix UK this week with the addition of 23 new movies and TV shows. This week sees the addition of the new Evil Dead movie, the final season of Sex Education, and the fifth installment of the Spy Kids franchise.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Director: Lee Cronin

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley, Anna-Maree Thomas, Lily Sullivan, Noah Paul

One of the most controversial horror franchises in history, Evil Dead Rise is the latest reboot attempt, and arguably the best Evil Dead film for decades.

“A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) N

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Genre: Action, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Connor Esterson, Everly Carganilla, Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, Billy Magnussen

12 years after his last Spy Kids movie, Robert Rodrigue returns to the franchise for his fifth installment in the Spy Kids franchise. Armageddon sees the children of the world’s greatest spies unknowingly help a game developer unleash a virus on the world that gives him control of all technology. In order to save their parents and the world, they must become spies themselves.

Sex Education (Season 4) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Alistair Petrie, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa

After four seasons, Sex Education finally comes to an end. The final season sees the former students of Mooredale attend the liberal paradise of Cavendish College, where Otis intends to set up his sex therapy clinic, only to discover the campus already has an incredibly busy and successful sex therapist student.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Year: September 22nd, 2023

Accused (2023)

Bhola Shankar (2023)

The Black Book (2023) N

How to Deal With a Heartbreak (2023) N

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) N

2 Weeks in Lagos (2020)

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Suspect X (2023) N

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Skylines (2020)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 22nd, 2023

Dinosaur Train (Season 1)

Song of the Bandits (Season 1) N

Kengan Ashura (Season 3) N

Scissor Seven (Season 4) N

Sex Education (Season 4) N

Hard Broken (Season 1) N

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 5) N

2 Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 22nd, 2023

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 2)

The Saint of Second Chances (2023) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 22nd, 2023

Love Is Blind (Season 5) N

