‘Chucky’ Series To Release on Netflix in Select Regions

The Child’s Play franchise has been with us for nearly forty years. While it’s best known for the myriad of movies released over the past few decades, the TV series has become a recent fan favorite for many, having begun its run in October 2021 and having just recently wrapped up its third season.

The series is helmed by Don Mancini and serves as a sequel to Cult of Chucky with Brad Dourif. It features Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind. Thus far, 24 episodes have been produced, and a verdict regarding a fourth season has yet to be announced.

Licensed by Universal Television, the series will be touching down on Netflix on October 15th, 2024, in a bunch of regions, including Netflix Canada (as confirmed by a social post) and regions like Switzerland, Germany, and Australia. We’ll have the full list in mid-October, but you will soon be able to find the tile for Chucky floating around in the app. Sadly, it looks as though only season 1 is set to be added, with potentially more added down the line.

This series joins dozens of shows that Netflix has licensed from big providers in the United States, but as with a few others like House MD, they arrive in select regions rather than globally.

Will the Chucky Series be streaming on Netflix in the US or the UK?

While we can’t go through every region to understand why it’s not streaming where you live, we did want to touch on the United States and the United Kingdom quickly. We do that because Netflix has, in fact, licensed a bunch of stuff from Universal Television over the past couple of years, including the Syfy series Resident Alien, plus a slew of USA Network shows.

At least for the moment, Chucky is not part of the October 2024 roster. The streaming rights still reside exclusively with Peacock, which, at the time of publishing, streams seasons 1 through 3.

We’ve got more bad news for those in the United States, too, with all the Chucky movies, which have been licensed throughout much of 2024, on the way out, too. They’re set to leave on November 1st, 2024.

In the United Kingdom, it’s a similar story with the rights (albeit only for seasons 1-2) currently locked with Sky and Now.

Are you going to be checking out Chucky when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.