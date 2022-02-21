new anime on netflix in march 2022

March 2022 will see even more of Oda’s pirate epic, One Piece, coming to Netflix. There’s also some exciting Netflix Original anime, based on some beloved manga, headed to the US library too. Below is your full list of anime coming to Netflix in March 2022.

N = Netflix Original

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in March 2022:

One Piece: Strong World (2009)

Director: Munehisa Sakai

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Hiroaki Hirata, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Ikue Ootani

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Strong World was the first of the One Piece movies to be written by creator Eichiro Oda, which is surprising given that Strong World is the tenth movie of the franchise.

When the East Blue becomes under attack, Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates set sail for home. But just as they set off, Nami, the ship’s navigator, is kidnapped by a rival ship captain, so the Straw Hats must save the East Blue and their crewmate.

One Piece (Multiple Seasons)

Seasons: TBA | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Hiroaki Hirata, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Ikue Ootani

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, March 1st, 2022

We’re still unsure how many seasons of One Piece will be added to the Netflix library. However, at the very least, we are expecting all of the Sky Island saga to be available. We’re also hopeful that the entirety of the Water 7 saga will be coming too.

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Slice of Life | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast:

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, March 10th, 2022

An adorable piece of the slice of life pie is headed to Netflix in March 2022. Mami Tsumara’s manga has already been adapted into a drama series, however, this is the first time the manga has been adapted into a well-deserved anime.

The Shimizu Apartments gets a brand new tenant in the unexpected form of four-year-old Kotaro Sato. With his toy sword strapped to his waist, Kotaro makes his daily shopping trip. Despite his age, Kotaro is wise beyond his years and begins to influence those around him as he shows his determination to live strong while awaiting the day he can reunite with his parents.

Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Kenjiro Tsuda

Netflix Release Date: Monday, March 28th, 2022

Based on the beloved Japanese manga by author Mari Yamazaki, the anime will act as an adaptation and continuation of the original manga.

Lucius Modestus, a renowned ancient roman architect, finds himself struggling to come up with innovative and exciting new ideas. But when his friends take him to a bathhouse to relax, Lucius finds a secret tunnel that transports him to a modern-day Japanese bathhouse. Inspired by what he’s seen, Lucius attempts to recreate his findings, with hilarious results.

Are you looking forward to watching some of the new anime on Netflix in March 2022? Let us know in the comments below!