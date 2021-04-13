April is another busy month of new anime titles arriving on Netflix in 2021. There are some exciting new Originals arriving this Spring that we’ve waited a long time to see arrive, so make sure to set aside plenty of time for all the new anime on Netflix in April 2021.

Below is the scheduled list of anime Movies & TV Series coming to Netflix in April 2021:

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Director: Takeshi Nozue

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Aaron Paul, Lena Headey, Sean Bean, Adrian Bouchet, Liam Mulvey

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, April 1st, 2021

Prior to the release of Final Fantasy XV, a CGI animated film taking place parrel to the events of the game’s beginning story was released. The same team that worked on Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children also worked on the movie. Overall, if anyone has an interest in Final Fantasy XV it’s more than worth a watch.

Days before Prince Noctis is set to marry Lunafreya Nox Fleuret, the kingdom of Niflheim invades the city of Insomnia, betraying the peace treaty that stood for 12 years. It’s up to the Kingsglaive, the elite guard in charge of protecting the king, from stopping the invading force from conquering their city.

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)

Director: Shinji Aramaki, Masaru Matsumoto

Genre: Animation, Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, DeRay Davis, Justin Doran, Luci Christian

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, April 1st, 2021

Since 1998 the Starship Troopers franchise has continued, despite being relegated to a straight to DVD release with all the subsequent sequels. Arguably, since the franchise went back to its animated roots, it has fared much better and continues to grow its cult fanbase.

Demoted to the rank of colonel, Johnny Rico is sent to a Martian space station in order to train new troopers. With his new squad of incompetent troops, Johnny must somehow defend a satellite station on Mars, where the bugs have begun their invasion.

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure (2 Seasons)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 74

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Matthew Mercer, David Vincent, Richard Epcar, Phillip Reich, Doug Erholtz

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, April 8th, 2021

Sadly, this isn’t a new addition to the Netflix library per se, but rather a re-addition. The first two seasons of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure were removed at the end of March, but the return of the series was very swift.

The Joestar family over the course of many generations has been using their powers for good confronting evil supernatural villains that appear in different time periods. Each unique story follows different members of the Joestar family and their adventures.

The Way of the House Husband (1 Season) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 16 Minutes

Cast: Kenjirô Tsuda, Shizuka Itô, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Mao Ichimichi, Kimiko Saitô

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, April 8th, 2021

An extremely fun and short anime series that all subscribers can enjoy! While the animation behind The Way of the House Husband is often less than impressive, it’s typically used to drive home comedic moments.

In the criminal underworld, Tatsu was once a legendary member of the Yazuka, who once defeated a rival gang single-handedly while only equipped with a lead pipe. The “Immortal Tatsu” strikes fear into the hearts and minds of police officers and criminals alike. Soon after disappearing, Tatsu resurfaces, now trying to make an honest living as a house husband to his wife Miku. Becoming a househusband poses a new challenge for Tatsu as he must contend with kitchen mishaps and dreaded supermarket sales.

Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Friday, April 9th, 2021

One of the hidden anime gems of 2020, Heaven Official’s Blessing is wonderfully animated, with a great story to boot. If you can pry yourself away from your current anime schedule then please don’t overlook Heaven Official’s Blessing.

Thrice ascended to heaven, the Crown Prince of Xianle, Xie Lian, is now a pitiful god, compared to his former grandeur. On a mission, he befriends Hua Cheng, a Ghost King who is feared by demons and gods alike, but before Xie Lian can determine why Hua Cheng would befriend him, he meets San Lang, a young man in possession of knowledge of Hua Cheng and the long-forgotten Xian Lian.

Yasuke (1 Season) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, April 29th, 2021

The legendary figure of Yasuke was the only known Black Samurai of Japan’s feudal period. Famously, Yasuke was also the only non-Japanese retainer to serve the legendary daimyō Oda Nobunaga. Tackling the fictional story of Yasuke is LaSean Thomas, the creator of the Netflix anime series Cannon Busters.

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

Which anime are you going to be watching first on Netflix in April 2021? Let us know in the comments below!