Netlix K-Drama ‘Move to Heaven’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

The K-Drama train continues on at Netflix as we look ahead to May and the upcoming release of the family drama Move to Heaven. We have everything you need to know about the first season of Move to Heaven, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Move to Heaven is an upcoming Netflix Original South Korean family drama written by screenwriter Yoon Ji Ryun, and directed by Kim Sung-ho. The series has been produced by Number Three Pictures, and Page One Film which continues the streaming services’ multi-million dollar investment into South Korean content.

Upon release Move to Heaven will become the eleventh South Korean Netflix Original series released. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Netflix continues to invest in content from South Korea as the country continues to provide some of the most popular Non-English language programmings on Netflix.

When is the Move to Heaven season 1 Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the teaser trailer, we can now confirm that Move to Heaven will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 14th, 2021.

As the series is a full Netflix Original and not internationally licensed, this means all 16 episodes will be available to stream upon release.

What is the plot of Move to Heaven?

Geu Roo, a young man with Asperger syndrome, works for his father’s trauma cleaning business “Move to Heaven.” The purpose of the business is to arrange the items of the deceased that have been left behind after their deaths. Soon, Geo Roo’s own father dies, which brings his estranged uncle Sang Goo into his life. Sang Goo becomes the guardian of Geu Roo, and the pair take on the task of running Move to Heaven together.

Who are the cast members of Move to Heaven?

The following lead and supporting roles have been confirmed for Move to Heaven:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jo Sang Goo Lee Je Hoon Signal | Tomorrow With You | Where Stars Land Geu Roo Tang Jun Sang Crash Landing on You | Pluto Squad | A Poem a Day Na Moo Hong Seung Hee Kiss Scene in Yeonnamdong | I Wanna Hear Your Song | Just Dance Jung Woo Ji Jin-Hee Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Misty | I Have a Lover Kim Soo Chul Lee Jae Wook Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol | Extraordinary You | Search: WWW Cheongwon Policeman Koo Ja Keon Real:Time: Love | Kiss Scene in Yeonnamdong | All-Boys High

What is the total episode count and run times?

All sixteen episodes will have an approximate run time of sixty minutes.

