New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in October 2020

K-Dramas on Netflix in 2020 continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for fans around the world. October has a great line up of new and continuing K-Dramas on Netflix.

N = Netflix Original

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2020

Do Do Sol La La Sol N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Music, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Go Ah Ra, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Joo Heon, Ye Ji Won, Lee Soon Jae

Netflix Release Date: October 7th, 2020 | New Episodes: Wednesday & Thursday

Starting off the month right is the upcoming Musical rom-com Do Do Sol La La Sol. Actor Lee Jae. Jae Wook only made his acting debut in 2018, but will already be starring in his fourth major tv role.

Goo Ra Ra, a beautiful but an immature and mischievous pianist, hits rock bottom when her family loses all of its money. Making her way into the countryside, Goo Ra Ra stumbles across La La Land, a piano academy in a small village. Fate has her cross paths with the Sun-Woo Joon, a care-free but warm-hearted individual, who has been happy to make ends meet through his part-time jobs.

Start-Up N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Han Na

Netflix Release Date: October 17th, 2020 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

In the coveted weekend line up for tvN this Fall, Start-Up could be one of the most-watched K-Dramas of 2020.

In the Korean silicon valley, known as Sandbox, many hopeful businessmen and women are in the world of start-up companies. Seo Dal Mi has dreams of becoming Korea’s own Steve Jobs, and with her genius first love, an investor, and a business insider by her side, her dream may be closer than she thinks.

New K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2020

Familiar Wife

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 75 Minutes

Cast: Ji Sung, Han Ji Min, Kang Han Na, Jang Seung Jo, N

Netflix Release Date: October 1st, 2020

One of the most popular K-Dramas of 2018, Familiar Wife is currently ranked 28th in the most popular Korean Cable dramas in history. A heartfelt story about second chances, Familiar Wife will be going on plenty of watch lists.

A married couple of five years inexplicably find themselves living entirely separate lives when fate magically changes history.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in October 2020

Stranger 2 N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 62 Minutes

Cast: Jo Seung Woo, Bae Doona, Jeon Hye Jin, Choi Moo Sung, Lee Joon Hyuk

New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday | Finale Date: October 4th, 2020

There are only two climactic episodes to go before the end of the second season Stranger. Fans of the zombie horror series Kingdom will easily recognize the incredible Bae Doona in action.

Hwang Shi Mook and Han Yeo Jin continue to work together to uncover the truth of the Prime Minster’s corruption scandal case.

Record of Youth (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 75 Minutes

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byeon Woo Seok, Kwon Soo Hyun, Ha Hee Ra

New Episodes: Monday & Tuesday | Finale Date: October 27th, 2020

Record of Youth has performed well so far and has made it to the top 30 Korean cable dramas of all time. With the finale scheduled to air on October 27th, and with half of the season remaining, there’s still plenty of time for the K-Drama to climb even higher.

Three young fashionistas are trying to make it big in the fashion industry, but the class division has greatly determined their paths. Dreams are a luxury that not every person can afford, but a youthful spirit and blazing passion can make all of them come true.

Which new K-Drama will you be watching on Netflix in October 2020? Let us know in the comments below!