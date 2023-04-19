new k dramas on netflix in may 2023

It’s going to be another good month for K-dramas on Netflix thanks to the release of the long-anticipated Black Knight series, alongside a great romantic drama, and more from the weekly releases on Netflix.

New Originals K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2023

Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang Yoo Seok, Esom, Kim Eui Sung

Netflix Release Date: May 12th, 2023

Black Knight has the potential to be one of the biggest K-dramas to drop on Netflix in 2023. However, it’s going to take a lot in order to beat The Glory.

In the year 2071, only 1% of the world population has survived the toxic air pollution that has ravaged the planet. For those that remain, society has been restructured into a strict social class where people rarely leave their homes and are required to wear gas masks because of the pollution. Citizens rely upon the Knights, a group of specialized delivery drivers, to get their supplies and protect them from thieves.

New Licensed K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2023

When the Weather is Fine (Season 1)

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Min Young, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Hwan Hee, Moon Jung Hee

Netflix Release Date: May 1st, 2023

Netflix missed out on When the Weather is Fine to Viki in 2020. It’s only taken three years, but finally, the K-drama is on Netflix.

Hae Won is an ordinary woman with good character. She has played the cello since she was a child. Hae Won began her social life with her ability to play the cello, but, during that time, she was hurt emotionally by others. Due to that, Hae Won does not trust people and she has closed her heart to others. She becomes sick and tired of her life in Seoul and decides to move back to her hometown Bookhyun Village. There, Hae Won meets Eun Seop. He runs the bookshop “Goodnight Bookstore.” Eun Seop’s daily life is simple. He wakes up and drinks coffee, reads a book and writes on his blog. Eun Seop’s daily life begins to change after he meets Hae Won

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2023

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Medical | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Byung Chul, Myung Se Bin, Min Woo Hyuk, Song Ji Ho

Netflix Finale Date: June 4th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

At the time of writing only two episodes have been released, and in South Korea, Doctor Cha is off to a positive start with a nationwide rating of 7.780% in episode 2.

It tells the story of a medical graduate turned housewife but decided to return to the medical field, and a doctor husband who maintains a perfect dual life. He is great at his job and he is also great at cheating on his wife.

Episodes: 14

Genre: Comedy, Life, Family | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Sun Bin, Yoo In Soo

Netflix Finale Date: June 8th, 2023 | New Episodes: 70 Minutes

At the time of writing The Good Bad Mother hasn’t debuted on Netflix, but we fully expect it to perform well with K-dramas fans around the world.

A drama about a mother, Young Soon, who has lived for her child all her life, and her son, prosecutor Kang Ho, who suffers from amnesia in an unexpected accident and goes back to being a child.

