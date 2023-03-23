‘The Good Bad Mother’ Netflix K-Drama Season 1: Coming to Netflix in April 2023

As a part of Netflix’s large 2023 lineup of new k-dramas, we’re extremely excited to see Ri Ma Ran make her Netflix debut. The series will also see Sweet Home actor Lee Do Hyun back in action for Netflix. Coming to Netflix at the end of April 2023, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Good Bad Mother, including the plot, cast, trailers, and episode release schedule.

The Good Bad Mother is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean drama series directed by Shim Na Yeon (Beyond Evil) and written by screenwriter Bae So Young (Extreme Job).

When is the Netflix release date for The Good Bad Mother?

We now have confirmation that The Good Bad Mother will release its first episode on Netflix on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023.

In total, there will be fourteen episodes of the k-drama, with new episodes arriving twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays for seven weeks until the season finale on Thursday, June 8th, 2023.

Runtimes for each episode is approximately 70 minutes.

Episode release schedule

Episodes of The Good Bad Mother will be broadcast on the South Korean cable network jTBC before being released on Netflix.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 26/04/2023 2 27/04/2023 3 03/05/2023 4 04/05/2023 5 10/05/2023 6 11/05/2023 7 17/05/2023 8 18/05/2023 9 24/05/2023 10 25/05/2023 11 31/05/2023 12 01/06/2023 13 07/06/2023 14 08/06/2023

What is the plot of The Good Bad Mother?

The plot for The Good Bad Mother has been sourced from Soompi:

A drama about a mother, Young Soon, who has lived for her child all her life, and her son, prosecutor Kang Ho, who suffers from amnesia in an unexpected accident and goes back to being a child.

Who are the cast member of The Good Bad Mother?

Ra Mi Ran will play the role of Young Soon. Surprisingly, the actress will be making her Netflix debut for the first time in 2023 in The Good Bad Mother. Since making her acting debut in 2005 in the movie Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, Ra Mi Ran has gone on to star in dozens of movies and dramas, including Come Back Home, Avengers Social Club, and Black Dog.

Lee Do Hyun will play the role of Kang Ho. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with his work on Sweet Home as Lee Eun Hyuk, and most recently as Joo Yeo Jung in The Glory. Outside of Netflix Lee Do Hyun is popular for his work in Youth of May, 18 Again, and Hotel del Luna.

Ahn Eun Jin will play the role of Mi Joo. Netflix subscribers will recognize her from her time on Kingdom and Hospital Playlist. You can also look forward to seeing her in action on Netflix again in 2023 with the upcoming release of Goodbye Earth.

The supporting roles for the k-drama are; Yoo In Soo (Alchemy of Souls), Seo Yi Sook (The World of the Married), and Kim Won Hae (Through the Darkness).

Jo Jin Woong (Signal) has been confirmed for a guest role.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Good Bad Mother on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!