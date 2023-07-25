New Movies Coming to Netflix in Remaining Months of 2023

Welcome to our preview of Netflix’s upcoming Original slate of new movies headed to the service for the remainder of 2023 – July through December.

Speaking of 2024, you can see all the movies Netflix has in the works for next year and beyond in our separate preview here. Want to see all the English-language movies that have made their way onto Netflix in 2023?

Now just a quick note on a few films:

Two movies that could hit Netflix in 2023 (according to Netflix’s 2023 upfront blog post) have yet to be confirmed are The Old Guard 2 and Carry-On.

Damsel, the fantasy action movie starring Millie Bobby Brown, has been dropped from the 2023 schedule and is expected to arrive in 2024.

A Family Affair was originally scheduled to release in November 2023 but has been dropped from the 2023 roster.

Spaceman, Players and Shirley have also been dropped from the 2023 schedule.

Lift, originally scheduled for August 2023, will now be released on Netflix on January 12th, 2024.

Now without further ado, here’s a look forward at every movie still yet to release throughout the rest of 2023:

Netflix Original Movies Confirmed for 2023

Note: Movies added between January and July 2023 have been removed

Happiness for Beginners

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Vicky Wright

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, Julia Shiplett

Coming to Netflix on July 27th

Coming from Cranetown Media, Ellie Kemper (best known for Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will be playing the role of Helen Carpenter in this adaptation of the Katherine Center novel.

The story follows Helen, who signs up for a wilderness survival course after divorcing.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

Genre: Animation, Family

Director: Jeremy Zag

Cast: Cristina Vee Valenzuela, Bryce Papenbrook, Keith Silverstein

Coming to Netflix on July 28th

Excludes France, Germany, Greece, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia.

This is the first major feature film based on the global Miraculous franchise.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos on the city.

Heart Of Stone

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Doran, Alia Bhatt

Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Netflix won this movie from Skydance, which will see Gal Gadot pegged as being Netflix’s equivalent of Mission: Impossible or 007. Gadot plays Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative who is on the hunt for a valuable and dangerous asset.

The movie was filmed throughout early 2022, with a first look later released in September 2022 at TUDUM.

The Monkey King

Genre: Animation

Director: Anthony Stacchi

Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Jodi Long

Coming to Netflix on August 18th

The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a monkey and his magical fighting Stick as they team up on an epic quest to go head to head against gods, demons, dragons, and the greatest enemy of all, Monkey’s own ego!

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!

Director: Sammi Cohen

Cast: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman and Luis Guzmán

Coming to Netflix on August 25th

One of the four Adam Sandler movies released on Netflix in 2023 (yes, four!) will be this new comedy based on the book by Fiona Rosenbloom with the script penned by Alison Peck.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“A girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.”

Choose Love

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Interactive

Director: Stuart McDonald

Cast: Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber and Scott Michael Foster

Coming to Netflix on August 31st

Using Netflix’s interactive software (see the full list of interactive titles here), best known for its use with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, this title will see you picking the romance choices for Cami Conway.

Love at First Sight (fka The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight)

Genre: Romance

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips

Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Coming from Ace Entertainment, this new Netflix teen romance will hope to follow in the successful footprints of other titles from the studio, including The Perfect Date, and To All The Boys.

Here’s the official logline for the new romance movie:

“After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?”

Carga Máxima / Overhaul

Genre: Action

Director: Tomas Portella

Cast: Milhem Corta, Sheron Menezzes, Thiago Martins, Paulo Vilhena

Language: Brazillian Portuguese

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

From Brazil, this new action-focused crime thriller is about a truck racing driver who uses his talents to be in the service of a cargo theft gang but soon wants out of the criminal world.

Street Flow 2

Language: French

Genre: Drama

Cast: Kery James, Jammeh Diangana, Bakary Diombera

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Here’s what you can expect from the second installment of this French drama:

“Two years after his brush with death, Demba tries to turn his life around and resist the desire for revenge. Noumouké gets involved in brawls between rival neighborhoods, and Soulaymaan, torn between his convictions and ambitions, takes his first steps as a lawyer. Can the three brothers resist the wave of violence and the brutality of the events that befall them?”

Ballerina

Language:

Genre: Action

Cast: Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, Park Yu-rim

Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Netflix has already released some excellent Korean action movies in 2023 so far (Kill Boksoon was our favorite), and Ballerina is high up our list of most anticipated movies to round out the year.

In the movie, we’ll see an ex-bodyguard grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect and sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: revenge.

Pain Hustlers

Genre: Drama

Director: David Yates

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian D’Arcy James, Amit Shah, and Andy Garcia

Will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023

Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Coming from the director of Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies, this biopic is akin to the likes of The Wolf of Wall Street. The movie follows a blue-collar woman who takes a job at a pharmaceutical start-up that looks to be on its last legs, but thanks to some financial footwork (and a bit of crime), they become successful.

Wingwomen / Voleuses

Language: French

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch

For most audiences, Mélanie Laurent will be the most recognizable in this new drama out of Netflix France best known for her role in the Quentin Tarantino movie, Inglorious Bastards.

Produced by Gaumont Television, the movie is about two expert thieves who recruit a new member to assist with another heist.

The Killer

Genre: Action, Crime

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Monika Gossmann, Sala Baker

Coming to Netflix on November 10th

David Fincher’s next big Netflix project began production on November 1st, 2021, and was filmed on location around the globe through to the end of 2022.

The movie is about an elite assassin who tries to retire to Mexico following a psychological crisis. However, he is quickly brought back into the fold.

Rustin

Genre: Biography

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts

International Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival

Coming to Netflix on November 17th

A new biopic on the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who was most known for organizing the 1963 march on Washington.

It comes from the Obamas production company Higher Ground Productions.

Leo

Genre: Animation

Director: Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, David Wachtenheim

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler

Coming to Netflix on November 21st (Shifted a day forward – was originally due to release on November 22nd)

Originally in development at STX Entertainment, Leo will be headed exclusively to Netflix and is just one of the many Adam Sandler projects in development.

Described as an animated musical, the movie is about a class lizard going through the final year of elementary school.

May December

Genre: Drama

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton

Coming to Netflix on December 1st – only in the United States.

After debuting at the Cannes Film Festival, Netflix picked May December up for distribution in the United States.

The new movie is written by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik about a married couple who come under pressure once an actress arrives on their doorstep to research for a film on their lives.

Leave the World Behind

Genre: Drama

Director: Sam Esmail

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon

Coming to Netflix on December 8th

Sam Esmail writes and directs this new movie with an all-star cast. Esmail is best known for Mr. Robot on USA Network and is adapting the works of Rumaan Alam for this feature film.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Director: Sam Fell

Voice Cast: David Bradley, Bella Ramsey, Zachary Levi, Imelda Staunton, Daniel Mays

Coming to Netflix on December 15th

It’s been a hot minute, but a sequel for Chicken Run is on its way to Netflix. Aardman Animation and Netflix have worked on several projects, including Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep, which will expand to the first full feature exclusive to Netflix globally in 2021.

The sequel will see the return of Babs, Ginger, Rocky, and Fletcher living on their new island after escaping Tweedy’s farm.

Rebel Moon: Part 1

Genre: Sci-fi, Fantasy

Director: Zack Snyder

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins

Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

The Rebel Moon movie, which Snyder originally pitched as a Star Wars story many moons ago, is expected to kick off a brand-new fantasy universe.

Here’s the official logline:

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius, the desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to helm them make a stand.”

The Stone Quarry (Snyder’s production company) and Grand Electric are behind the project.

Undated 2023 Netflix Movie Releases

Note: Listed in alphabetical order.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Genre: Romantic comedy

Director: Mary Lambert

Cast: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño, and Jason Biggs

From writers Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano, this is Netflix’s big new Christmas romantic comedy.

Fair Play

Genre: Drama

Director: Chloe Domont

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

International Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023

Confirmed for Release in 2023

One of the acquisitions from the Sundance Film Festival was Fair Play which Netflix continues to confirm will debut in 2023.

Here’s the logline:

“An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

Maestro

Genre: Biopic, Music

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, Miriam Shor, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis

World premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August/September 2023

Confirmed for Release in 2023

Produced by Amblin Entertainment (Steven Spielberg’s outfit), this movie serves as a biopic for the famous composer Leonard Bernstein and, more importantly, the relationship between him and Felicia.

Nyad

Genre: Biopic Drama

Director: Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller

World premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023

Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

A sports biopic on Diana Nyad (played by Annette Bening) is the 64-year-old marathon swimmer who attempted to become the first ever to swim from Cuba to Florida.

Reptile

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Grant Singer

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz

World premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023

Benicio Del Toro plays the role of Nichols, a New England detective who is relentless at his job.

The movie began filming in September 2021 and wrapped in November 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scoop

Genre: Biopic, Drama

Cast: Rufus Sewell, Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, Romola Garai

This new British production comes from director Philip Martin and writer Peter Moffat.

Here’s what you can expect:

“An inside account of the women journalists who broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade, leading to the catastrophic fall from grace of the queen’s “favorite son,” Prince Andrew.”

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Genre: Kids, Comedy

Cast: Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen, Giana Rodriguez

Not Yet Confirmed by Netflix for Release in 2023

Robert Rodriguez is returning to the director’s chair once again for another Spy Kids entry which is coming exclusively to Netflix. It comes via Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group.

Here’s what you can expect from the new reboot:

“The children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

Production on the movie took place between June and September 2022, with Rodriguez confirming a 2023 release (Netflix has yet to do so, however).

The Archies

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina

Adapting the famous Archie Comics, this new Indian production resembles Netflix’s version of Greece. It’s an all-singing and dancing adaptation set in 1960s India.

The Count / El Conde

Genre: Horror

Director: Pablo Larraín

Cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger

World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August/September 2023

Originating out of Chile, this new movie revolves around a vampire that’s around 250 years old and decides that he wants his life to end.

The Kitchen

Genre: Sci-fi

Written & Directed by: Kibwe Tavares

Starring: Kano and Jedaiah Bannerman

In development for over seven years, The Kitchen is scheduled to release on Netflix in “Late 2023,” according to producer Kareem Adeshina.

Here’s what you can expect from The Kitchen:

“The Kitchen is set in a dystopian 2044 London where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city. We follow an estranged father and son that come together to build a relationship as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them.”

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, Dev Patel

World premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August/September 2023

Confirmed for release on Netflix in 2023

Netflix notably purchased the entire Roald Dahl library, and one of their most ambitious projects announced so far is a new Wes Anderson movie with an all-star cast assembled.

The movie adapts a series of short stories focusing on Henry Sugar’s character and is set to be 39 minutes long.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.