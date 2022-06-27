Renewed Netflix Shows 2022: What Originals Are Returning For New Seasons?

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals too. This list will contain every Netflix Original show renewed for new seasons coming whether that be English language Netflix Originals or international series.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Let’s first look into the returning shows confirmed to be coming back in 2022 and beyond. These are shows that have been renewed for at least one more season but for many, they’ll continue beyond that too.

Arcane (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in 2023.

– Coming to Netflix in 2023. Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 6 & 7)

Blood and Water (Season 2)

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed for season 3.

Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4)

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)

Cobra Kai (Season 5) – Coming in September 2022

Dead to Me (Season 3) – Filming coming to an end. Expected to release in late 2022.

– Filming coming to an end. Expected to release in late 2022. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Dogs in Space (Season 2)

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 3) – Coming in August 2022.

– Coming in August 2022. Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2)

Emily in Paris (Seasons 3 & 4)

Family Reunion (Season 3 – Final season)

Fate: A Winx Saga (Season 2) – Filming expected to have ended. Likely 2022 release.

– Filming expected to have ended. Likely 2022 release. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2)

– Due to release in late 2022. Firefly Lane (Season 2) – Currently filming until April 2022

– Currently filming until April 2022 Floor Is Lava (Seasons 2 & 3)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5 and 6)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5) – Coming in July 2022.

– Coming in July 2022. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) – Filming until April 2022 and is expected to arrive in late 2022/early 2023.

Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 3) – Final season.

– Final season. History 101 (Season 2)

Human Resources (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Seasons 2 & 3)

Inside Job (Season 1 – Part 2 & Season 2)

Is It Cake? (Season 2)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5) – Final season coming in July 2022.

– Final season coming in July 2022. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Locke & Key (Season 3) – Coming in September 2022

– Coming in September 2022 Love is Blind (Season 3, 4 & 5)

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)

Masters of the Universe – Renewed for a new follow-up series Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

– Renewed for a new follow-up series Masters of the Universe: Revolution. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Never Have I Ever (Season 3 & 4) – August 2022 release confirmed. Season 4 to be final season.

– August 2022 release confirmed. Season 4 to be final season. Next in Fashion (Season 2)

Outer Banks (Season 3)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Ratched (Season 2) – Production status currently unknown.

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2)

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Selling Sunset (Seasons 6 & 7)

Sex Education (Season 4) – Filming in 2022

– Filming in 2022 Sex/Life (Season 2) – Filming in 2022

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Filming from January to July 2022

– Filming from January to July 2022 Sharkdog (Season 2) – Coming in June 2022.

– Coming in June 2022. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6)

Stranger Things (Season 4 & 5) – Second half of season 4 releasing in July 2022 – renewed for final fifth season.

– Second half of season 4 releasing in July 2022 – renewed for final fifth season. Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) – Set to begin filming in summer 2022.

– Set to begin filming in summer 2022. Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – Filming from January 2022

– Filming from January 2022 The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Crown (Season 5 & 6) – Season 5 is confirmed for November 2022.

– Season 5 is confirmed for November 2022. The Dragon Prince (Seasons 4, 5, 6 & 7) – Unclear whether a new season will drop in 2022.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)

The Upshaws (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in June 2022.

– Coming to Netflix in June 2022. The Witcher (Season 3) – Filming between April and August 2022.

– Filming between April and August 2022. Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) – Confirmed for Summer 2022

– Confirmed for Summer 2022 Ultraman (Season 3) – Confirmed for 2023.

– Confirmed for 2023. Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3) – Season 2 due to release in 2023. Season 3 filming in 2022.

– Season 2 due to release in 2023. Season 3 filming in 2022. Virgin River (Season 4 & 5) – Season 4 coming in July 2022.

– Season 4 coming in July 2022. Warrior Nun (Season 2) – Coming in Winter 2022.

– Coming in Winter 2022. You (Season 4) – Filming in 2022

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Alice in Borderland – Japanese (Season 2) – Coming in December 2022

All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts – Italian (Season 2)

Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 2)

Baki Hanma – Japanese anime (Season 2)

Barbarians – German (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in Fall 2022

Brotherhood – Portuguese (Season 2)

Control Z – Spanish (Season 3) – Final season coming in July 2022

Daughter From Another Mother – Spanish (Season 3)

D.P. – Korean (Season 2)

Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

Elite – Spanish (Season 6)

Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

Ganglands – French (Season 2)

Good Morning, Verônica – Portuguese (Season 2)

Insiders – Spanish (Season 2)

Invisible City – Portuguese (Season 2)

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – Hindi (Season 2)

Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2)

Love Is Blind: Brazil – Portuguese (Season 2)

Love Is Blind: Japan – Japanese (Season 2)

Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3)

Masaba Masaba – Hindi (Season 2)

Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

Perfume – German (Season 2)

Rebelde – Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in July 2022

Ragnarok – Norweigen (Season 3 – Final Season)

Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

Sexify – Polish (Season 2)

Sintonia – Portuguese (Season 3)

Sky Rojo – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)

Smother-in-Law – Portuguese (Season 2)

Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

Summertime – Italian (Season 3)

Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

The Hook Up Plan – French (Season 3 – Final Season)

The Kingdom – Spanish (Season 2)

The Marked Heart – Spanish (Season 2)

The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

Valeria – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)

Welcome to Eden – Spanish (Season 2)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

Young Royals – Swedish (Season 2)

That’s all we have for the moment. We’ll keep this list updated throughout the remainder of 2021 with any and all renewals.

