‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson remains an underappreciated gem by the masses on Netflix but, thankfully, will be returning for a third season. The new series will be filming in the final few months of 2022 and likely see a 2023 release date on Netflix.

The former SNL alumni Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin’s sketch comedy series debuted on Netflix in April 2019.

The show’s second season was launched on Netflix globally on July 6th, 2021. It failed to rank in any of the top 10s anywhere around the globe, including the United States. To date, I Think You Should Leave has been the only sketch comedy series on Netflix to make it beyond a first season.

While not a huge rating driver for Netflix, it is one of the more successful titles in Netflix’s comedy lineup, which has generally failed to replace some of the big licensed comedy series lost over the years to streaming competitors.

Indeed, the show was nominated for multiple Emmys in 2022 and won “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series”. The series also picked up awards at the WGAs and TCAs.

The series also finds plenty of life on Netflix’s Netflix is a Joke YouTube channel, with many of the sketches amassing over a million views. The Instagram sketch with Vanessa Bayer has 2.1M views as of publishing.

Over the course of the two seasons, we’ve seen special guests feature in sketches, such as Andy Samberg, Bod Odenkirk, Fred Willard, Steven Yeun, Will Forte, and Sam Richardson.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson was renewed for season 3 in May 2022

Variety exclusively confirmed the renewal for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson on May 6th, 2022. In the piece, Variety stated that the “process of writing the third season in early March.”

They also added, “it is unclear when Season 3 will debut, as well as how many episodes it will contain.”

Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will film between November and December 2022

We’ve gotten word that filming on the sketch comedy series is currently due to kick off on November 1st, 2022.

We’ve then heard that production will take place throughout November and into December 2022. Filming is tentatively due to finish filming on December 16th, 2022.

Season 3 is expected to film in Los Angeles, California.

Are you looking forward to the next season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson? Let us know in the comments.