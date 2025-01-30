Netflix’s Argentian Sci-fi Series ‘The Eternaut’ Coming to Netflix in April 2025

Netflix has set an April 2025 release date for its brand new Spanish-language sci-fi series called The Eternaut (also known as El Eternauta).

Netflix’s The Eternaut is helmed by Argentinian director Bruno Stagnaro and written by Stagnaro along with Ariel Staltari. Netflix first unveiled the title back in May 2023, when production had just begun describing it as an audiovisual adaptation of the “iconic graphic novel.” K&S Films are producing.

“For me, El Eternauta represents my father bringing me the comics every week,” the director of the series said back in mid-2023, adding, “I believe it was one of the first things I read in its entirety in my life, at the age of 10, and it had a profound impact on my way of understanding fiction made in my country.”

The series, consisting of six episodes, stars Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas and Mora Fisz.

What is The Eternaut about?

The Eternaut is an adaptation of the iconic Argentinian graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld, illustrated by Francisco Solano López. The official Netflix description for the title reads:

“In The Eternaut 1969, the great world powers have forsaken South America to alien invaders, and POV character Juan Salvo, along with his friend Professor Favalli, metalworker Franco, and neighbor Susanna, join the resistance in Buenos Aires with the knowledge that the outside world will not come to their aid. Through the lenses of these timeless characters, the politically prescient creators ask readers to consider the implications of global domination by the “great powers” before it’s too late.”

First-look teaser for The Eternaut

During Geeked Week in 2024, Netflix released a first-look teaser at the sci-fi show, showing the catastrophic fallout of a deadly snowfall. Check it out:

In January 2025, Netflix confirmed April 30 as the release date for The Eternaut. All 6 episodes will drop at once. The date announcement was also accompanied by a new poster:

Are you excited for The Eternaut on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!