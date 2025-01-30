Coming Soon to Netflix Next on Netflix 2025

Netflix’s Argentian Sci-fi Series ‘The Eternaut’ Coming to Netflix in April 2025

A brand new first look and everything we know so far.

Ashley Hurst What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
The Eternaut Netflix Movie

The Eternaut Netflix Movie

Netflix has set an April 2025 release date for its brand new Spanish-language sci-fi series called The Eternaut (also known as El Eternauta). 

Netflix’s The Eternaut is helmed by Argentinian director Bruno Stagnaro and written by Stagnaro along with Ariel Staltari. Netflix first unveiled the title back in May 2023, when production had just begun describing it as an audiovisual adaptation of the “iconic graphic novel.” K&S Films are producing. 

“For me, El Eternauta represents my father bringing me the comics every week,” the director of the series said back in mid-2023, adding, “I believe it was one of the first things I read in its entirety in my life, at the age of 10, and it had a profound impact on my way of understanding fiction made in my country.”

The series, consisting of six episodes, stars Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas and Mora Fisz.

What is The Eternaut about? 

The Eternaut is an adaptation of the iconic Argentinian graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld, illustrated by Francisco Solano López. The official Netflix description for the title reads:

“In The Eternaut 1969, the great world powers have forsaken South America to alien invaders, and POV character Juan Salvo, along with his friend Professor Favalli, metalworker Franco, and neighbor Susanna, join the resistance in Buenos Aires with the knowledge that the outside world will not come to their aid. Through the lenses of these timeless characters, the politically prescient creators ask readers to consider the implications of global domination by the “great powers” before it’s too late.”

‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ is Coming to Netflix Fall 2025: First Look & Everything We Know

Ee Sc R

El Eternauta. (L to R) César Troncoso, Ricardo Darín in El Eternauta. Cr. Marcos Ludevid / Netflix ©2024

First-look teaser for The Eternaut

During Geeked Week in 2024, Netflix released a first-look teaser at the sci-fi show, showing the catastrophic fallout of a deadly snowfall. Check it out: 

The Eternaut sets April 2025 release date

In January 2025, Netflix confirmed April 30 as the release date for The Eternaut. All 6 episodes will drop at once. The date announcement was also accompanied by a new poster: 

En Us Ee Main The Mask X (v) Px P Rgb Pre

Credit: Netflix

Are you excited for The Eternaut on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

More on Next on Netflix 2025


All Tags:

Newest Articles - Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix Release Schedule 2025: All The New Movies and Series Coming This Year Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Release Schedule 2025: All The New Movies and Series Coming This Year
Japanese Shows & Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond Article Teaser Photo

Japanese Shows & Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond
Which New SBS K-Dramas Are Coming to Netflix in 2025? Article Teaser Photo

Which New SBS K-Dramas Are Coming to Netflix in 2025?
What's Coming to Netflix This Week: January 27 to February 2, 2025 Article Teaser Photo

What's Coming to Netflix This Week: January 27 to February 2, 2025