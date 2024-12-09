‘Between The Temples’ Starring Jason Schwartzman Sets Netflix US Streaming Date

Netflix has confirmed it’ll be the streaming home for the comedy-drama movie Between the Temples beginning December 21st, 2024 in the United States just months after the movie premiered in theaters.

Directed by Nathan Silver, the movie features Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane as the two leads. The plot revolves around a cantor at an inflection point, with his voice and possibly even his faith slowly disappearing. His problems (or maybe even solution) progress when his old grade school music teacher re-enters his life as an adult bat mitzvah student. Caroline Aaron, Robert Smigel, Madeline Weinstein, Matthew Shear, and Dolly de Leon round out the cast.

First premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January before hitting select theaters this August, this will be the first time you can catch the movie on a streaming subscription in the United States beyond PVOD options. It’ll stream on Netflix for 18 months before heading to Hulu and/or Disney+.

It comes to Netflix in the United States through the first window deal Netflix struck with Sony Pictures and all of its subsidiaries back in 2021. The majority of their slate has come to Netflix following its theatrical window. In the case of Sony Pictures Classics movies, they often don’t follow a specific rule when it comes to their Netflix release.

No other regions are currently expected to pick up Between The Temples in December. Still, most Netflix countries do pick up the streaming rights anywhere between a year and a few years after its release, so keep an eye on your local listings.

Should you watch the movie? According to critics, it’s an absolute yes. Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the movie was praised for its two lead performances and their chemistry in all their scenes. That was summarized best by Ray Pride for Newcity who said, “The chemistry between… Kane and Schwartzman is ticklish and electric, rare, moving and awfully funny inside one tumultuous comedy. Oddity is idiosyncrasy, is forgivable, is given one huge hug. Misunderstandings make the world. Anarchy reigns.”

Audience scores aren’t quite as hot on the film, however. Again, on RT, the movie only ranks with 41%, whereas on IMDb, it fares a little better with a 6.2/10.

This movie is one of the last movies to come from Sony Pictures’ first window deal in 2024, but don’t worry, more are on the way in 2025. For more on what new Sony movies are coming to Netflix throughout 2025 and beyond, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you going to be checking out Between the Temples when it lands on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout the rest of December, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.