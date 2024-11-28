Netflix Bags Streaming Premiere of Jean-Claude Van Damme Movie ‘Kill ‘Em All 2’

Netflix has lined up another Christmas Day treat for you! In the United States, viewers will be able to enjoy the recently released straight-to-video action thriller starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, best known for his roles in classics like Double Team, Kickboxer, and Nowhere To Run. This new movie will stream on Netflix in the United States as part of the Sony Pictures first window deal for 18 months, starting on December 25, 2024.

Set seven years after the first movie, we see retired CIA spy Phillip (played by Van Damme) and his daughter, Vanessa (Jacqueline Fernandez), living off the grid in a small Italian village. However, their peaceful new life doesn’t last long, as Phillip is tracked down by a former adversary seeking revenge. The trailer below gives you a great sense of what’s in store, especially with narration by the iconic voice from Honest Trailers.

So, what are the reviews like? There aren’t many available online, but those who watched it with tempered expectations were pleasantly surprised. The Action Elite gave it a 3-star rating out of five, calling it a “superior sequel,” and adding, “Saying Kill ‘Em All 2 is better than the first film is hardly great praise, but I had a fun time here as (despite the obvious use of body doubles) there is still plenty of action, and it’s a brisk watch at around 85 minutes.”

On IMDb, the movie is rated 4.0/10, with many viewers criticizing the weak plot of what they consider an otherwise forgettable franchise. Some noted the small budget and felt it was a waste of JCVD’s talents, tarnishing his legacy. Others were more forgiving, praising the scenic backdrops and the nostalgic feel reminiscent of classic Van Damme movies.

For more information on what’s coming to Netflix in December, whether you’re in the United States or the United Kingdom, stay tuned to What’s on Netflix. This is just one of several SVOD debuts Netflix has lined up for the final month of the year, including two other Sony releases: It Ends With Us and Kneecap. Netflix has also secured the new AI-thriller movie starring Megan Fox, Subservience.

Sadly, the first movie isn’t currently expected to land on Netflix alongside this sequel, so you’ll have to catch up in some other way. Are you looking forward to watching Kill ‘Em All 2 on Netflix this December? Let us know in the comments.