Welcome to a super early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the US throughout the month of July 2020. We’ll be taking you through all the new movies, documentaries and TV series set to release throughout the month.

You can also keep a track of all the Netflix Originals due out in July in our ongoing preview here. Also, make sure you haven’t missed any of the June 2020 Netflix releases.

Finally, Netflix giveth but Netflix also taketh away. Check out what’s leaving throughout July 2020 here and do make sure you check it out as it’s going to be a big month for removals.

Please note: this post is a super early glimpse as to what’s coming and does not reflect the full list. We’ll be updating every couple of days with newly announced titles and towards the middle to end of June, we’ll get an expanded list from Netflix themselves. The full list has been promised to release between June 22nd and June 26th.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2020

July Dates TBD

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N – Docu-series exploring the cuisine of Latin America.

– Docu-series exploring the cuisine of Latin America. The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N – Anime series is expected to arrive in July.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Abby Hatcher (Season 1) – Animated kids series (32 episodes) about a young girl and her fuzzy friend heading out on adventures.

– Animated kids series (32 episodes) about a young girl and her fuzzy friend heading out on adventures. Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019) – Helen Mirren narrates various stories of women that survived the holocaust.

A Thousand Words (2012) – Eddie Murphy comedy.

– Eddie Murphy comedy. A Touch of Green (Season 1) – Taiwanese war drama series telling the story of pilots and their families in WW2.

– Taiwanese war drama series telling the story of pilots and their families in WW2. Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season Two) N – More animated adventures with the clever monkey.

– More animated adventures with the clever monkey. Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

Heist (AKA Bus 657) is coming to Netflix US on July 1st. pic.twitter.com/vEpEbA6fwZ — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 18, 2020

Deadwind (Season 2) N – Finnish crime drama.

– Finnish crime drama. Heist (AKA Bus 657) (2015) – Robert De Niro thriller about a robbery that ultimately goes wrong.

Killing Hasselhoff (2017) – Ken Jeoung and David himself star in this comedy about a nightclub owner resorting to desperate measures in order to pay off a loan shark.

– Ken Jeoung and David himself star in this comedy about a nightclub owner resorting to desperate measures in order to pay off a loan shark. Patriots Day (2016) – Mark Wahlberg stars as a Boston police officer who was active during the real-world events of the Boston Marathon Bomber.

Red Riding Hood (2011) – Horror retelling of the classic kids tale starring Amanda Seyfried.

– Horror retelling of the classic kids tale starring Amanda Seyfried. Resgate – Thriller about a man released from prison to find his mother in deep debt.

– Thriller about a man released from prison to find his mother in deep debt. Say I Do: Surprise Weddings (Season 1) N – Reality series where couples overcome obstacles to win their dream wedding.

– Reality series where couples overcome obstacles to win their dream wedding. Splice (2009) – Horror about two doctors creating a hybrid animal for medical use but it all goes horribly wrong.

Sucker Punch (2011) – A girl heads into an alternative reality as she plans her escape. Directed and written by Zack Snyder.

– A girl heads into an alternative reality as she plans her escape. Directed and written by Zack Snyder. The Governor (Season 1) – Nigerian political thriller.

The Town (2010) – Oscar-nominated movie from Ben Affleck starring himself, Rebecca Hall and Jon Hamm. Follows the planning of a new job by a notorious thief.

– Oscar-nominated movie from Ben Affleck starring himself, Rebecca Hall and Jon Hamm. Follows the planning of a new job by a notorious thief. Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N – Italian romantic teenage drama movie.

– Italian romantic teenage drama movie. Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – A reboot of the classic series where it looks into several unsolved cases and paranormal stories. Produced by the same team behind Stranger Things.

– A reboot of the classic series where it looks into several unsolved cases and paranormal stories. Produced by the same team behind Stranger Things. Winchester (2018) – Helen Mirren stars in this biopic of the firearm heiress Sarah Winchester.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020) – Drama about a graduate taking on the job of being a reporter for a English soccer team.

– Drama about a graduate taking on the job of being a reporter for a English soccer team. Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N – Brazillian stand-up special

– Brazillian stand-up special Warrior Nun (Season 1) N – As we reported first, Warrior Nun is the brand new comic adaptation coming to Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Cable Girls (Season 5B) N – The final episodes of the Spanish period drama series about phone operators in Madrid.

– The final episodes of the Spanish period drama series about phone operators in Madrid. Desperados (2020) N – Comedy directed by LP starring Anna Camp.

– Comedy directed by LP starring Anna Camp. JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – The Grudge is rebooted into a serialized Japanese format.

– The Grudge is rebooted into a serialized Japanese format. The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Reboot of the classic kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

Hook (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama series starts on Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 5th

The Underclass (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama high school drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 7th

How Do You Know (2010) – Ensemble rom-com featuring Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson and Jack Nicholson.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Documentary on a well-known Puerto Rican television personality.

Stateless (Limited Series) N – New Australian limited series starring Yvonne Strahovski about a detention center.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Originally timed for the Olympics, this anime series follows different families following earthquakes.

– Originally timed for the Olympics, this anime series follows different families following earthquakes. The Protector (Season 4) N – The final season of the Turkish drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 10th

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N – Reality regional spinoff for Dating Around set in Brazil.

– Reality regional spinoff for Dating Around set in Brazil. Hello Ninja (Season 3) N – More adventures with Wesley and Georgie in this animated kids series.

– More adventures with Wesley and Georgie in this animated kids series. The Old Guard (2020) N – Netflix’s big action blockbuster for the summer from Charlize Theron.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th

Fatal Affair (2020) N – From the team that bought us Secret Obsession comes a similar thriller starring Omar Epps and Nia Long.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th

Cursed (Season 1) N – New fantasy series based on the book about the Arthurian legend told from Nimue’s point of view.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 19th

The Last Dance (Limited Series) – EPSN docu-series on the Chicago Bulls during the 80s and 90s featuring Michael Jordan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N – Hit German comedy series back for season 2.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 24th

Dark Desire (Season 1) N – Spanish version of You. Also known as Oscuro Deseo.

– Spanish version of You. Also known as Oscuro Deseo. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N – The sequel to the wildly successful teen romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 31st

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – The long-awaited second season of the superhero series, The Umbrella Academy.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in July? Let us know in the comments. Also, looking ahead? We’ve begun cataloging the August 2020 Originals here.