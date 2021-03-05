What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Welcome to your most comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of March 2021. Below, we’ll list all the TV series, movies whether that be licensed or Netflix Originals below.

If you’re after a bigger breakdown of the Netflix Originals coming in March 2021, we’re working on that separately and you can also find our April 2021 Netflix Originals list too.

Netflix will also be losing its fair share of content throughout March 2021 too so make sure you’ve watched everything you’ve wanted to before it departs throughout the month.

Now let’s dive into what’s set to arrive in March 2021.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US in March 2021

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix in March

Hello, Me! – New Episodes Wednesdays

– New Episodes Wednesdays Love featuring Marriage and Divorce – New Episodes Sundays

– New Episodes Sundays Sisyphus – New Episodes Wednesday

– New Episodes Wednesday The Devil Punisher – New Episodes Sundays

– New Episodes Sundays Vincenzo – New Episodes Sundays

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

A Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1) – Hong Kong based series based on Mr. Pizza’s novel.

– Hong Kong based series based on Mr. Pizza’s novel. Banyuki (2009) – Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment.

– Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment. Batman Begins (2005) – The first Batman movie starring Christian Bale.

– The first Batman movie starring Christian Bale. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N – Documentary on famed rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

– Documentary on famed rapper The Notorious B.I.G. Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021) – Stand-up special

– Stand-up special Connected – Music documentary on the Argentinian DJ Hernan Cattaneo.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore.

– Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore. Dances with Wolves (1990) – Western that won 7 Oscars starring and directed by Kevin Costner.

– Western that won 7 Oscars starring and directed by Kevin Costner. DC Super Hero Girls (Season 1) – Animated adventures with the females of the DC Universe.

– Animated adventures with the females of the DC Universe. How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018) – German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell.

I Am Legend (2007) – Will Smith survives in a zombie-infested New York City.

– Will Smith survives in a zombie-infested New York City. Invictus (2009) – Biopic about Nelson Mandela (played by Morgan Freeman) looking to unite the country with Rugby.

– Biopic about Nelson Mandela (played by Morgan Freeman) looking to unite the country with Rugby. Jason X (2001) – The (dreadful) 2001 horror with Jason Voorhees sporting a new machete and a new look.

– The (dreadful) 2001 horror with Jason Voorhees sporting a new machete and a new look. Killing Gunther (2017) – Taran Killam writes, directs and stars in this action-comedy thriller about a group of assassins.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman.

– Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman. Nights in Rodanthe (2008) – Romance movie about a traveling doctor sparking an affair with a married woman in North Carolina.

– Romance movie about a traveling doctor sparking an affair with a married woman in North Carolina. Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2) – The second season of the new Power Rangers series with the rest of the library no longer on Netflix.

– The second season of the new Power Rangers series with the rest of the library no longer on Netflix. Rain Man (1988) – Drama that gained four Oscars starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.

– Drama that gained four Oscars starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese action romance where seven spirited souls take on the dark threat growing in shadowy Skull Castle.

– Japanese action romance where seven spirited souls take on the dark threat growing in shadowy Skull Castle. Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012) – The fourth installment of the dancing competition series where Emily heads to Miami with the aim of becoming a professional dancer.

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006) – Jack Black and Kyle Gass’s comedy movie where the pair hope to become the greatest band of all time.

– Jack Black and Kyle Gass’s comedy movie where the pair hope to become the greatest band of all time. The Dark Knight (2008) – The second (and the best) of the Nolan Batman movies.

– The second (and the best) of the Nolan Batman movies. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) – Will Smith stars as a struggling salesman hoping to get his life back on track.

– Will Smith stars as a struggling salesman hoping to get his life back on track. Training Day (2001) – Winner of an Oscar, this Denzel Washington crime thriller is about a cop spending his first day on the job as a narcotics officer.

– Winner of an Oscar, this Denzel Washington crime thriller is about a cop spending his first day on the job as a narcotics officer. Two Weeks Notice (2002) – Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant rom-com.

– Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant rom-com. Year One (2009) – Jack Black and Michael Cera comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Black or White (2014) – Mike Binder writes and directs this drama about a grieving widower hoping to win custody of his granddaughter.

– Mike Binder writes and directs this drama about a grieving widower hoping to win custody of his granddaughter. Men on a Mission (Season 2) N – New Episodes Weekly – Variety and talk show from South Korea.

– New Episodes Weekly – Variety and talk show from South Korea. Word Party (Season 5) N – Kids animated series from Jim Henson’s animation company.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

Moxie (2021) N – Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school.

– Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school. Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series) N – Docu-series looking into the events that led a global church to be shaken to its core.

– Docu-series looking into the events that led a global church to be shaken to its core. Parker (2013) – Jason Statham action heist thriller.

– Jason Statham action heist thriller. Safe Haven (2013) – Josh Duhamel headlines this romance drama about a young woman turning up in a town with plenty of baggage.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Mariposa (2020) – Indonesian romance movie.

– Indonesian romance movie. Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Anime mecha series set in the Legendary Pacific Rim franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 5th

City of Ghosts (Season 1) N – Animation/live-action hybrid kids series about a group of kids who interview ghosts throughout Los Angeles.

– Animation/live-action hybrid kids series about a group of kids who interview ghosts throughout Los Angeles. Dogwashers (2021) N – Colombian Spanish movie about a young aspiring drug lord.

– Colombian Spanish movie about a young aspiring drug lord. Fate of Alakada (2020) – Nigerian comedy

– Nigerian comedy Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N – True-crime docu-series looking into the first public sexual harassment case in Spain.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4) N – The final part of the Pokemon series that arrives exclusively on Netflix US.

– The final part of the Pokemon series that arrives exclusively on Netflix US. Sentinelle (2021) N – French war movie about a woman who hunts down the man who did unthinkable things to her sister.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 8th

Bombay Rose (2019) N – Animated feature from India about a young dancer escaping an arranged marriage.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 9th

The Houseboat (Season 1) N – German docu-series where talented engineers build houseboats.

– German docu-series where talented engineers build houseboats. StarBeam (Season 3) N – Third season of the animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

Dealer (Season 1) N – French crime series about a music director who finds himself tangled with a drug crew.

– French crime series about a music director who finds himself tangled with a drug crew. Indoo Ki Jawani (2020) – Bollywood comedy.

– Bollywood comedy. Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N – Reality series where participants are pitched their dream wedding or their dream house.

– Reality series where participants are pitched their dream wedding or their dream house. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N – The excellent docu-series that has traditionally focused on American Football teams now shifts its focus to basketball.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Coven of Sisters (2020) N – Spanish period drama set in 1609 about women accused of being witches.

– Spanish period drama set in 1609 about women accused of being witches. The Block Island Sound (2020) – Independent horror movie about a fisherman’s family in peril when a force beings literally killing their business.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Just in Time (2021) – Comedy about a bookstore clerk who is unexpectedly now taking care of her cousin’s young daughter.

– Comedy about a bookstore clerk who is unexpectedly now taking care of her cousin’s young daughter. Love Alarm (Season 2) N – Incredibly popular K-drama returns for its second season on Netflix.

– Incredibly popular K-drama returns for its second season on Netflix. Paper Lives (2021) N – Turkish drama about a man working in an impoverished neighborhood.

Paradise PD (Season 3) N – The absurd animated sitcom from the creators of Brickleberry ramps up the chaos for season three.

– The absurd animated sitcom from the creators of Brickleberry ramps up the chaos for season three. Piola / Quiet (2020) – Luis Pérez García writes and directs this Spanish language music drama about two friends making rap music together.

– Luis Pérez García writes and directs this Spanish language music drama about two friends making rap music together. The One (Season 1) N – New sci-fi series about a scientist creating a way of finding your soul mate through DNA.

– New sci-fi series about a scientist creating a way of finding your soul mate through DNA. Yes Day (2021) N – Family movie starring Jennifer Garner about parents who cannot say no to their children’s requests.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 14th

Audrey (2020) – Documentary that dives into the life of Audrey Hepburn. Directed by Helena Coan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Abla Fahita (Season 1) N – Puppet-hybrid series.

– Puppet-hybrid series. Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1) – Anime kids series.

The BFG (2016) – The Disney live-action BFG reboot.

– The Disney live-action BFG reboot. The Last Blockbuster (2020) – Documentary on the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.

– Documentary on the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon. The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N – Documentary hybrid series about “real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic”.

Zero Chill (Season 1) N – New teen comedy about a teen figured skater heading to a hockey academy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 16th

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) N – Stand-up specials.

Savages (2012) – Blake Lively, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, John Travolta, Benicio del Toro and Selma Hayek feature in this action crime thriller about two pot growers going up against the Mexican drug cartel.

– Blake Lively, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, John Travolta, Benicio del Toro and Selma Hayek feature in this action crime thriller about two pot growers going up against the Mexican drug cartel. Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N – New kids series with puppets with former first lady, Michelle Obama hosting.

I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Catch.er – Mystery thriller about a man becoming a prime suspect in his wife’s murders.

– Mystery thriller about a man becoming a prime suspect in his wife’s murders. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) N – Looking into the scandal of rich kids being allowed entry into top-tier universities.

– Looking into the scandal of rich kids being allowed entry into top-tier universities. Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into the court case of the Belgium politician Bernard Wesphael accused of murdering his wife.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 18th

B: The Beginning (Season 2) N – Long-awaited anime series returns for another season.

– Long-awaited anime series returns for another season. Deadly Illusions (2021) – Thriller about a novelist hiring a woman to become her nanny when she starts to realize the fiction she writes turns to reality.

– Thriller about a novelist hiring a woman to become her nanny when she starts to realize the fiction she writes turns to reality. Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021) N – Spanish action-comedy about two useless cops who are in over their heads.

– Spanish action-comedy about two useless cops who are in over their heads. Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N – Stand-up special.

Skylines (2020) – British sci-fi feature about a virus turning hybrid aliens against the remaining humans.

– British sci-fi feature about a virus turning hybrid aliens against the remaining humans. The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter (2014) – Comedy special starring Gabriel Iglesias.

– Comedy special starring Gabriel Iglesias. Wave of Cinema: 90s Generation – “Walk down memory lane and experience the soundtrack to beloved film “Generasi 90an: Melankolia””.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 19th

Alien TV (Season 2) N – Kids series where Alien reporters report back home about their findings on Earth.

– Kids series where Alien reporters report back home about their findings on Earth. Country Comfort (Season 1) N – Comedy sitcom series about an aspiring country singer taking on the job of a nanny.

– Comedy sitcom series about an aspiring country singer taking on the job of a nanny. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N – The third season of the sports docu-series taking a look back at the biggest stories in the 2020 F1 season.

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – The next series from Money Heist creator Alex Pina about three night workers on the run from their pimp boss.

– The next series from Money Heist creator Alex Pina about three night workers on the run from their pimp boss. Who’s the Boss (2020) – Nigerian rom-com.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 20th

Hospital (2017) – Malaysian horror set in an abandoned hospital.

– Malaysian horror set in an abandoned hospital. Jiu Jitsu (2020) – Nicolas Cage features in this sci-fi epic about an ancient order of fighters battling powerful space invaders.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 22nd

Navillera (Season 1) N – K-drama series about a 70-year-old with a dream.

Philomena (2013) – Steve Coogan and Judi Dench feature in this biopic that went onto be nominated for four Oscars.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 23rd

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N – South African stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 24th

Seaspiracy (2021) N – Documentary on a filmmaker setting out to find out what harm humans do to the ocean.

– Documentary on a filmmaker setting out to find out what harm humans do to the ocean. Who Killed Sara? (2021) N – Spanish crime mystery series from José Ignacio Valenzuela.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 25th

Caught by a Wave (2021) N – Italian romance movie.

– Italian romance movie. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the Valve Software MOBA.

Millennials (Season 3) N – Argentinian drama series centered around three millennial couples.

– Argentinian drama series centered around three millennial couples. Pui Pui Molcar (Season 1) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N – Russian animated feature about a secret agency sending out their agents Hansel and Gretal to fight off the witch.

– Russian animated feature about a secret agency sending out their agents Hansel and Gretal to fight off the witch. Shtisel (Season 3) N – The third season of the excellent Israeli drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 26th

A Week Away (2021) N – Christian musical movie about a troubled teen attending a summer camp.

– Christian musical movie about a troubled teen attending a summer camp. Bad Trip (2020) – Lil Rel Howery and Eric Andre team in this comedy that combines a buddy road-trip comedy and real hidden camera prank show.

Karen does not approve. BAD TRIP hits @netflix March 26th! pic.twitter.com/hYxuM28md9 — Eric Andre (@ericandre) February 19, 2021

Black Is Beltza (2018) – An animated feature film about a Spanish man radicalized in the 1960s.

– An animated feature film about a Spanish man radicalized in the 1960s. Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4) – Nickelodeon’s musical comedy series.

– Nickelodeon’s musical comedy series. Croupier (1998) – Clive Owen crime drama about a writer who is hired as a croupier in a casino.

– Clive Owen crime drama about a writer who is hired as a croupier in a casino. Kovan (2020) – Turkish drama about a woman returning home to look after her mother and her beehives.

– Turkish drama about a woman returning home to look after her mother and her beehives. Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Season 1) N – Illusionist reality series.

– Illusionist reality series. Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Season 1) N – New spin-off show for the competition baking show where the cake artists team up.

– New spin-off show for the competition baking show where the cake artists team up. Ni de Cona (2020) – Colombian comedy.

– Colombian comedy. Pagglait (2021) N – Bollywood comedy.

– Bollywood comedy. The Irregulars (Season 1) N – Sherlock Holmes spin-off series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 29th

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) – Biopic on Nelson Mandela.

– Biopic on Nelson Mandela. Rainbow High (Season 1) – Animated kids series about 7 girls at Rainbow High.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 30th

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020) – Documentary on Chris Norton’s long road to walk his wife down the aisle.

– Documentary on Chris Norton’s long road to walk his wife down the aisle. Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (2021) N – New animated movie based in the Octonauts universe where the Octonauts have to create a ship to save the creatures of the oceans from impending natural disasters.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 31st

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) – Biopic on Vincent van Gogh starring Willem Dafoe.

– Biopic on Vincent van Gogh starring Willem Dafoe. Haunted: Latin America (Season 1) N – New haunted stories in this spin-off of the reality series.

– New haunted stories in this spin-off of the reality series. Not A Game (2020) – Spanish documentary that looks into video games from the view of the kids addicted and the worried parents.

What are you looking forward to watching in March? Let us know n the comments below.