Allison Janney’s Netflix Movie ‘Lou’: What We Know So far

Netflix has been on an acquiring spree the past year, and the focus has been on blockbuster hits as well as films that are likely to be nominated for awards. In the latter category comes Lou, which is highly likely to score a nomination for actress Allison Janney who will portray the titular character.

Lou will be directed by Anna Foerster who is known for her work on Outlander, Jessica Jones, Underworld: Blood Wars and Westworld. Written by Maggie Cohn (The Girl Before, American Crime Story) and had a script revision by Jack Stanley, the film is set to be produced independently by JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot production company along with and Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water) before landing with Netflix.

What is the plot of Lou?

Lou follows the life of a young woman and her landlord Lou, played by Janney, as they team up to find the woman’s daughter after she is kidnapped by her father. Janney’s character is described as “a hard-shelled and rule-breaking woman” who possesses a particular set of skills, including exceptional tracking abilities. The movie is described as a mix of Thelma and Louise and Taken and positions itself as a feminist revenge thriller.

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s Lou:

An elderly woman who hacks out a rough existence on a remote island is forced to help her dimwitted neighbor rescue her daughter whose ex has kidnapped her and escaped into the woods. Janney will play the landlord, a hard-shelled and rule-breaking woman that has unexpectedly impressive tracking abilities, among other skill sets.

Who is cast in Lou?

Allison Janney was cast as Lou, the titular character in 2019 and it is undoubtedly another role that can bring her awards. Janney already has an Oscar, and a Golden Globe for her supporting role in I, Tonya, which starred Margot Robbie. She also has six Emmys to her credit. No other names have been announced for the other lead roles in Netflix’s Lou at the moment.

What is the production status of Lou?

Current production status: Active development (Last updated: 03/19/2021)

Netflix’s Lou was expected to go into production from May to July 2020 in Vancouver after being set up at Paramount, but Bad Robot decided to produce it independently before it landed with Netflix. Now, according to issue 1237 of Production Weekly, Netflix’s will finally enter production in June 2021 and wrap in August of the same year. Production is to take place in Vancouver, Canada.

When will Lou be released on Netflix?

While the official release date for Netflix’s Lou isn’t known, considering a Summer 2021 production start, we can probably expect Lou to drop on Netflix mid-2022.