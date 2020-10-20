What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Welcome to an early look at everything we know is coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of November 2020.

As always, keep an eye on the list of titles leaving throughout the month of November 2020 too. That list currently is headlined by one of the last remaining three Disney movies on Netflix US and Total Drama.

Missed anything from last month? We’re still continuously updating the October 2020 release list as and when we hear of new titles.

Please note: this list doesn’t reflect the full list of titles coming in November 2020. We’re expecting an expanded Netflix list towards the end of October 2020. Release dates are subject to change.

November Dates TBD

Alien Xmas (2020) N – Christmas feature film about aliens attempting to steal Earth’s gravity.

– Christmas feature film about aliens attempting to steal Earth’s gravity. A Queen Is Born (Season 1) N – Portuguese reality series featuring two drag queens that’s essentially Drag Race – rumored for November 11th.

– Portuguese reality series featuring two drag queens that’s essentially Drag Race – rumored for November 11th. Mosul (2020) N – The Russo Brothers help produced this action war movie.

– The Russo Brothers help produced this action war movie. The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1) N – Spanish TV mystery series from Carlos Montero – rumored for November 12th.

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Private Lives (Season 1) N – New episodes every Wednesday

– New episodes every Wednesday The Great British Baking Show (Collection 8) N – New episodes every Friday.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st, 2020

Can You Hear Me? (Season 2) N – French Canadian drama series about three girls from low-income families navigating the complexities of life.

– French Canadian drama series about three girls from low-income families navigating the complexities of life. Christmas Break-In (2018) – Holiday family special about a young girl stuck at school just before the holidays.

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6) – Every season and episode of the classic teen-drama.

– Every season and episode of the classic teen-drama. Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018) – Animated holiday feature film where Blitzen announces his retirement.

– Animated holiday feature film where Blitzen announces his retirement. Forged in Fire (Season 1) – HISTORY Channel’s reality series that follows various bladesmiths competing for a grand prize.

– HISTORY Channel’s reality series that follows various bladesmiths competing for a grand prize. The Garfield Show (Season 3) – Animated adventures with everyone’s favorite Lasagne loving cat.

Jumping the Broom (2011) – Comedy from Salim Akil about two families coming together for a wedding.

– Comedy from Salim Akil about two families coming together for a wedding. Knock Knock (2015) – Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas feature in this thriller.

– Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas feature in this thriller. Voice (Season 2) – K-drama about a detective who had his life fall apart after his wife was murdered.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

Prospect (2018) – Sci-fi thriller starring Pedro Pascal about a father and daughter pairing heading to a mysterious moon to gather valuable resources.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (2020) N – German stand-up special looking into woke culture.

– German stand-up special looking into woke culture. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N – Dreamworks animated series for preschoolers.

– Dreamworks animated series for preschoolers. Mother (2020) N – Asian film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Love & Anarchy (Season 1) N – Comedy drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 5th

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1) N – Spanish true-crime series.

– Spanish true-crime series. Midnight at the Magnolia (2020) – Christmas-themed holiday romance movie.

Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N – Holiday special about a political aide falling for an Air Force pilot.

– Holiday special about a political aide falling for an Air Force pilot. Paranormal (Season 1) N – Netflix’s third Arabic full Netflix Original set in the 1960s where a doctor begins believing paranormal events are occurring around him.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Citation (2020) N – Nigerian Original about a student who reports her professor after trying to rape her.

– Nigerian Original about a student who reports her professor after trying to rape her. Country Ever After (Season 1) N – Follow the family of Coffey Anderson in this reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Undercover (Season 2) N – Dutch thriller series where undercover agents infiltrate drug operations.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th

A Lion in the House (Limited Series) – Docuseries on five families going through cancer treatments over a period of 6 years.

Dash & Lily (Season 1) N – Comedy teen drama set in the festive season about a little red notebook that is passed between two lovers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 11th

The Liberator (Limited Series) N – Animation meets Band of Brothers in this WW2 limited series.

What We Wanted / Was wir wollten (2020) N – Austrian drama about parenthood with a couple facing fertility issues.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 12th

Ludo (2020) N – Dark comedy from India.

– Dark comedy from India. Memories of a Teenager / Yo, Adolscente (2019) – Spanish drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 13th

American Horror Story (Season 9) – The ninth installment of the anthology series set in 1984.

– The ninth installment of the anthology series set in 1984. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N – A musical adventure holiday special featuring original songs from John Legend.

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) N – Political thriller about a millionaire publisher blackmailed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th

The Crown (Season 4) N – The latest and final season for Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth who will hand over the reins. The new epic seasons will introduce us to Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 16th

Loving (2016) – Romance based on a true story of an interracial couple in the late 1950s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 17th

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) N – The latest Dreamworks adventures with The Boss Baby.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 18th

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (2020) N – Holiday reality special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) N – The sequel to The Princess Switch featuring Vanessa Hudgens playing the role of a down-to-earth baker and a prince’s wife.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) N – Dolly Parton features in this small-town Christmas themed movie about a small town facing tough times around the holiday season.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020) N – Documentary on the famed singer/songwriter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 24th

Hillbilly Elegy (2020) N – Ron Howard’s Netflix debut with this adaptation of the best-selling book featuring Amy Adams.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N – Kurt Russell boots up as Santa Clause again with Christmas once again under threat from a new source.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 27th

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N – Shondaland documentary looking into the ballet group.

– Shondaland documentary looking into the ballet group. Sugar Rush: Christmas (Season 2) N – Cooking reality series.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in November 2020? Let us know in the comments down below.