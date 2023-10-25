Welcome to your comprehensive look ahead at what’s set to arrive on Netflix US throughout November 2023. This list will contain everything set to arrive on Netflix in the penultimate month of 2023.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st

13 Going on 30 (2004) is a Jennifer Garner comedy where a young teen wishes she became an adult.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) – John Krasinksi stars in this big-budget Michael Bay movie about a US compound that’s attacked in Libya.

– John Krasinksi stars in this big-budget Michael Bay movie about a US compound that’s attacked in Libya. 60 Days In (Season 5) – Reality series on the realities of prisons in the US.

– Reality series on the realities of prisons in the US. Black Christmas (2019) – Horror mystery starring Imogen Poots.

– Horror mystery starring Imogen Poots. Cold Pursuit (2019) – Liam Neeson stars in this snow-covered action comedy thriller about a snowplow driver seeking out revenge.

– Liam Neeson stars in this snow-covered action comedy thriller about a snowplow driver seeking out revenge. Desperado (1995) – Robert Rodriguez’s action movie featuring the talents of Antonio Banderas.

– Robert Rodriguez’s action movie featuring the talents of Antonio Banderas. Drag Me to Hell (2009) – Originally scheduled for mid-September, this horror from director and writer Sam Raimi is about a loan officer who gets a supernatural curse.

– Originally scheduled for mid-September, this horror from director and writer Sam Raimi is about a loan officer who gets a supernatural curse. Downsizing (2017) – Matt Damon becomes smoll in this sci-fi comedy that you’ve no doubt seen constant clips of on TikTok.

– Matt Damon becomes smoll in this sci-fi comedy that you’ve no doubt seen constant clips of on TikTok. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) – Rogue scientists set out to reset the balance of humanity by awakening the world’s monsters. Godzilla is the only one who can save us.

– Rogue scientists set out to reset the balance of humanity by awakening the world’s monsters. Godzilla is the only one who can save us. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) – Directed by Adam Wingard, this Monsterverse entry sees the squaring off of Godzilla and King Kong.

– Directed by Adam Wingard, this Monsterverse entry sees the squaring off of Godzilla and King Kong. Hurricane Season (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican drama film about a group of teens who find a floating corpse and their town’s hidden secrets come to the forefront.

Locked In (2023) Netflix Original – British psychological horror thriller starring Famke Janssen.

– British psychological horror thriller starring Famke Janssen. Love in the Wild (Season 1) – NBC dating reality show.

– NBC dating reality show. Mysteries of the Faith (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series explores the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary treasures.

– Documentary series explores the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary treasures. Nuovo Olimpo (2023) Netflix Original – Italian LGBTQ drama film.

– Italian LGBTQ drama film. Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) – Action comedy starring Kevin James.

– Action comedy starring Kevin James. Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 (2015) – Kevin James returns as the meme-worthy Paul Blart, who has to protect Las Vegas.

– Kevin James returns as the meme-worthy Paul Blart, who has to protect Las Vegas. Pitch Perfect (2012) – Jason Moore’s award-winning musical comedy starring Annda

– Jason Moore’s award-winning musical comedy starring Annda Saitama Host Club / Saitama no Host (Season 1) – Follows the life of an entrepreneur who is tasked with rebuilding restaurants as a consultant. Japanese drama.

– Follows the life of an entrepreneur who is tasked with rebuilding restaurants as a consultant. Japanese drama. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) – Edgar Wright’s excellent action-comedy based on the comics that will be adapted into the anime series releasing later in the month.

– Edgar Wright’s excellent action-comedy based on the comics that will be adapted into the anime series releasing later in the month. Sherlock Gnomes (2018) – Animated movie featuring the voices of Johnny Depp and Emily Blunt.

Six Feet Under (Seasons 1-5) HBO Original – The last major HBO show coming to Netflix US (that we know about) that’s about a family that operates within the cutthroat nature of the funeral home business.

– The last major HBO show coming to Netflix US (that we know about) that’s about a family that operates within the cutthroat nature of the funeral home business. Sixteen Candles (1984) – Old romantic comedy from director John Hughes about a girls birthday that was supposed to be one to remember.

– Old romantic comedy from director John Hughes about a girls birthday that was supposed to be one to remember. Strawberry Shortcake: Perfect Holiday (2023) – Children’s animated special.

– Children’s animated special. Ted 2 (2015) – The Seth MacFarlane comedy sequel about a man and his foul-mouthed teddy bear navigating work and life.

– The Seth MacFarlane comedy sequel about a man and his foul-mouthed teddy bear navigating work and life. The Addams Family (1991) – The classic Halloween movie where we’re introduced to Wednesday Addams.

– The classic Halloween movie where we’re introduced to Wednesday Addams. The Big Lebowski (1998) – Jeff Bridges embodies The Dude in this hit movie from the late 90s from the Coen brothers.

– Jeff Bridges embodies The Dude in this hit movie from the late 90s from the Coen brothers. The Change-Up (2011) – Comedy starring Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds where a father and a bachelor switch lives after a lightning strike.

– Comedy starring Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds where a father and a bachelor switch lives after a lightning strike. The Mummy (2017) – Tom Cruise stars in this reboot of the classic adventure franchise.

– Tom Cruise stars in this reboot of the classic adventure franchise. The Scorpion King (2002) – Fantasy action featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

– Fantasy action featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Social Network (2010) – David Fincher’s Oscar-winning biopic on Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook.

– David Fincher’s Oscar-winning biopic on Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook. The Transporter: Refuelled (2015) – Action thriller starring Ed Skrein.

– Action thriller starring Ed Skrein. Think Like A Dog (2020) – Family comedy about a 12-year-old tech prodigy inventing a device that allows him to talk to his dog. Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel star.

– Family comedy about a 12-year-old tech prodigy inventing a device that allows him to talk to his dog. Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel star. Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysoom (Limited Series) Netflix Original – New insights from various parties come to light that raise questions about Jens Söring’s conviction of the 1985 murders of his then-girlfriend’s parents.

– New insights from various parties come to light that raise questions about Jens Söring’s conviction of the 1985 murders of his then-girlfriend’s parents. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion: The Movie (2006) – Coomedy starring Tyler Perry and Blair Underwood

– Coomedy starring Tyler Perry and Blair Underwood Victorious (Season 3) – A new season of the Nickelodeon series.

Whiplash (2014) – Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical drama about a young drummer enrolling with a cutthroat instructor.

– Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical drama about a young drummer enrolling with a cutthroat instructor. Wingwomen / Voleuses (2023) Netflix Original – French action-comedy about two thieves and best friends making a new recruit.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

All The Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this new WW2 drama depicts a blind French girl taking refuge during the war and her unlikely connection with a German soldier.

Cigarette Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – Romantic drama series out of Indonesia.

– Romantic drama series out of Indonesia. Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (2023) Netflix Original – Colombian sports documentary on the soccer player René Higuita.

– Colombian sports documentary on the soccer player René Higuita. Onimusha (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the Capcom video game series.

– Anime series based on the Capcom video game series. Unicorn Academy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids cartoon series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (Season 1) Netflix Original – Eight-episode animated series from Amber Noizumi & Michael Green about a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking deliverance

of revenge.

– Eight-episode animated series from Amber Noizumi & Michael Green about a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking deliverance of revenge. Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean drama series.

– South Korean drama series. Erin & Aaron (Season 1) – Nickelodeon live-action series following two siblings who couldn’t be more different but connect over music.

– Nickelodeon live-action series following two siblings who couldn’t be more different but connect over music. Ferry: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – Continuing on from the Dutch action movies, this new series sees Ferry Bouman fighting the drug lord Arie Tack.

– Continuing on from the Dutch action movies, this new series sees Ferry Bouman fighting the drug lord Arie Tack. NYAD (2023) Netflix Original – Biopic on the disputed athlete Diana Nyad, who aimed to swim 110 miles between Cuba and Florida.

– Biopic on the disputed athlete Diana Nyad, who aimed to swim 110 miles between Cuba and Florida. Selling Sunset (Season 7) Netflix Original – Reality property series.

– Reality property series. The Tailor (Season 3) Netflix Original – Turkish mystery drama.

– Turkish mystery drama. Vacaciones de verano (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish family comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Insidious: The Red Door (2023) – Sony Pictures Release – The fifth installment of the horror franchise starring Ty Simpkins and Patrick Wilson.

Lopez vs Lopez (Season 1) Netflix Original – NBC sitcom starring George Lopez and Mayan Lopez.

– NBC sitcom starring George Lopez and Mayan Lopez. The Amazing Race (Season 17 and Season 31) – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Football Manager 2024 Mobile (iOS and Android) Netflix Games – The latest entry in the sports management simulator.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 7th

Face Off (Multiple Seasons) – Aspiring special effects makeup artists compete for big prizes and a Hollywood career by designing the most lavish, otherworldly aliens and creatures.

– Aspiring special effects makeup artists compete for big prizes and a Hollywood career by designing the most lavish, otherworldly aliens and creatures. The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up and cabaret show featuring Craig Robinson, Bert Kreischer and Deon Cole.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (2023) Netflix Original – German documentary on a tourist town that gets a group of Dutchmen move in and brings in hundreds of jobs, but is it above board?

– German documentary on a tourist town that gets a group of Dutchmen move in and brings in hundreds of jobs, but is it above board? Escaping Twin Flames (Season 1) Netflix Original – 3 episode documentary series about the leaders of a group that claim they can make you fall in love with a destined partner.

– 3 episode documentary series about the leaders of a group that claim they can make you fall in love with a destined partner. Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche (2021) – Documentary from Jared Drake and Steven Siig that tells the harrowing stories from former ski patrollers and the deadly avalanche that happened in Lake Tohoe.

– Documentary from Jared Drake and Steven Siig that tells the harrowing stories from former ski patrollers and the deadly avalanche that happened in Lake Tohoe. Robbie Williams (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Documentary series on the solo artist and former Take-That singer and songwriter.

– Documentary series on the solo artist and former Take-That singer and songwriter. The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (Season 1) Netflix Original – French documentary series about a true story of a conflict erupting between the world’s most wealthiest woman and her daughter.

– French documentary series about a true story of a conflict erupting between the world’s most wealthiest woman and her daughter. The Claus Family 3 (2023) Netflix Original – Third entry in the Belgium Christmas family movie series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Akuma Kun (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series.

– Japanese anime series. Bros (Season 1) Netflix Original – Hebrew drama.

– Hebrew drama. Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) – Bizarre clues and a new T-Virus strain lead Agent Chris Redfield and a team of familiar faces to Alcatraz Island to confront a mysterious threat.

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the Egyptian Theatre that Netflix has restored. Featuring Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson.

– Documentary on the Egyptian Theatre that Netflix has restored. Featuring Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson. Untameable / Cristo y Rey (2023) – Spanish biopic on Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey who married and made a million dollar business.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th

At the Moment (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anthology series from Taiwan set during the pandemic following 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.

– Anthology series from Taiwan set during the pandemic following 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache. Fame After Fame / ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of “Sálvame” look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.

– After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of “Sálvame” look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series. Oregon (2023) – Turkish comedy set in the summer of 1985 about two friends hoping to give their friend a music tape.

– Turkish comedy set in the summer of 1985 about two friends hoping to give their friend a music tape. Team Ninja Warrior (Season 2) – Reality series.

– Reality series. The Killer (2023) Netflix Original – David Fincher’s thriller epic about an assassin who begins to develop a conscious.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 11th

Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County (Season 3) – MTV reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 14th

Criminal Code (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazilian crime drama about federal agents having to get creative to solve a “larger-than-life robbery.”

– Brazilian crime drama about federal agents having to get creative to solve a “larger-than-life robbery.” Dubai Bling (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality series.

– Reality series. How to Become a Mob Boss (Season 1) Netflix Original – Peter Dinklage narrates this dark satirical documentary on the rise and falls of numerous mob bosses.

– Peter Dinklage narrates this dark satirical documentary on the rise and falls of numerous mob bosses. Suburræterna (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian crime thriller series.

– Italian crime thriller series. The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive (LIVE) Netflix Original – Sports special where F1 drivers and PGA Tour Golfers team up for a competition at the Wynn Las Vegas golf course.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th

Feedback (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish crime thriller. A rock star with memory issues due to his alcoholism goes on a wild search to find his missing son.

– Polish crime thriller. A rock star with memory issues due to his alcoholism goes on a wild search to find his missing son. First Wives Club (Seasons 1-3) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Matt Rife: Natural Selection (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Million Dollar Decorators (Season 1) -Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 16th

A Nice Girl Like You (2020) – Romantic comedy that sees a violinist creating a wild to-do list. Starring Lucy Hale.

Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023) Netflix Original – Live-action Christmas comedy. Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeño star.

– Live-action Christmas comedy. Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeño star. Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture (2019) – The movie companion to the classic British series. It stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, and Elizabeth McGovern.

– The movie companion to the classic British series. It stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, and Elizabeth McGovern. Harriet (2019) – Focus Features biopic western telling the story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery.

– Focus Features biopic western telling the story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery. In Love and Deep Water (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese rom-com written by Yuji Sakamoto and starring Ryo Yoshizawa and Aoi Miyazaki.

– Japanese rom-com written by Yuji Sakamoto and starring Ryo Yoshizawa and Aoi Miyazaki. Lone Survivor (2013) – Action biopic on Marcus Luttrell (played by Mark Wahlberg) and his team setting out to kill a Taliban leader.

– Action biopic on Marcus Luttrell (played by Mark Wahlberg) and his team setting out to kill a Taliban leader. Mutt (2023) – A trans man confronts his past after bumping into his ex-boyfriend. LGBTQ drama from writer and director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz.

The Crown (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The first half of the final season of Netflix’s flagship biopic series on the life of Queen Elizabeth II takes place in the 2000s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 17th

All-Time High (2023) Netflix Original – French romantic comedy movie.

– French romantic comedy movie. Believer 2 (2023) Netflix Original – South Korean action movie sequel that sees the deadly war escalate with a new fixer coming from China to help resolve the situation. BAIK directs.

– South Korean action movie sequel that sees the deadly war escalate with a new fixer coming from China to help resolve the situation. BAIK directs. CoComelon Lane (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new spin-off cartoon based on the YouTube series that’s become a sensation on Netflix.

– A new spin-off cartoon based on the YouTube series that’s become a sensation on Netflix. Holy Family (Season 2) Netflix Original – The second and final season of the Spanish drama.

Rustin (2023) Netflix Original – Colman Domingo stars in this biopic on the activist Bayard Rustin.

– Colman Domingo stars in this biopic on the activist Bayard Rustin. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series featuring all the voices from the original movie in this new take on the classic comics.

See You On Venus (2023) – SVOD premiere of this romantic drama based on a book starring Virginia Gardner and Alex Aiono.

– SVOD premiere of this romantic drama based on a book starring Virginia Gardner and Alex Aiono. Stamped from the Beginning (2023) Netflix Original – Hybrid-documentary based on the Dr. Ibram X. Kendi book. Potentially releasing on November 20th – standby on the change.

– Hybrid-documentary based on the Dr. Ibram X. Kendi book. Potentially releasing on November 20th – standby on the change. The Dads (2023) Netflix Original – LGBTQ documentary from director Luchina Fisher.

– LGBTQ documentary from director Luchina Fisher. The Queenstown Kings (2023) Netflix Original – South African drama about a washed-up soccer star returning to his hometown and struggles to connect with his son.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 20th

Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 1-2) – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 21st

Leo (2023) Netflix Original – Adam Sandler produces, writes and lends his voice to this new animated feature about an elementary school class pet.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (2023) Netflix Original – Colombian drama based on true events.

– Colombian drama based on true events. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2) Netflix Original – Season 2 of the cooking reality series with host Stephen Satterfield.

– Season 2 of the cooking reality series with host Stephen Satterfield. Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1) Netflix Original – The hit Korean series is turned into a controversial game show in this new British production that sees contestants competing for one of the largest prize pools in game show history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Love Island USA (Season 3) – Dating reality series.

– Dating reality series. My Daemon (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series.

– Anime series. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 6) Netflix Original – Opaline has captured nearly all the power of Equestria, and time’s running out! Can the ponies team up with the dragons to save magic and restore peace?

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 24th

A Nearly Normal Family (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Swedish thriller series based on the book by Mattias Edvardsson.

– Swedish thriller series based on the book by Mattias Edvardsson. DOI BOY (2023) Netflix Original – Thai movie.

– Thai movie. I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican movie – A writer’s career — and entire life — suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona.

– Mexican movie – A writer’s career — and entire life — suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona. Last Call for Istanbul (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic drama.

– Turkish romantic drama. Wedding Games (2023) Netflix Original – Brazillian romantic movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 28th

Comedy Royale (Season 1) Netflix Original – Rising comedians battle it out to become a host of a Netflix show.

– Rising comedians battle it out to become a host of a Netflix show. Love Like a K-Drama (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese dating show whether contestants are thrown into the work of Korean dramas in the hope of finding love.

– Japanese dating show whether contestants are thrown into the work of Korean dramas in the hope of finding love. Onmyōji (Season 1) Netflix Original – New anime series based on the beloved manga.

– New anime series based on the beloved manga. Verified Stand-up (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new showcase stand-up series that gives 10 comics a chance to shine.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 29th

American Symphony (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on musician Jon Batiste, who is tackling a new challenge of composing an original symphony. Hotly tipped for an Oscar nod.

– Documentary on musician Jon Batiste, who is tackling a new challenge of composing an original symphony. Hotly tipped for an Oscar nod. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series on the biggest fraud in modern medical history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 30th

Hard Days (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese drama.

– Japanese drama. Obliterated (Season 1) Netflix Original – The creators of Cobra Kai return to Netflix with their big new action-comedy series set in the big lights of Las Vegas.

Family Switch (2023) Netflix Original – Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and Wednesday star Emma Myers feature in this family comedy where they all switch bodies.

– Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and Wednesday star Emma Myers feature in this family comedy where they all switch bodies. School Spirits (Season 1) – Peyton List stars in this fantasy drama series.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (2023) Netflix Original – Holiday animated special from DreamWorks.

– Holiday animated special from DreamWorks. Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Two additional Christmas episodes of the fifth season of the feel-good romantic drama.

