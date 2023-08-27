Car Masters: Rust to Riches Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

Netflix’s hit reality show Car Masters: Rust to Riches will be returning for another season at Netflix.

First debuting on Netflix in 2018, Car Masters: Rust to Riches is a make-over reality show that releases exclusively on the streamer and sees the crew at Gotham Garage turn old scrap heaps into beautiful motors ready for sale or hitting the open road.

32 episodes across four seasons have been produced thus far, with the most recent season, season 4, hitting Netflix last year on July 27th, 2022.

Over the years, Netflix has dabbled in the motor reality space with titles like Rust Valley Restorers (ran for three seasons), Tex Mex Motors (ran for a single season), and Fastest Car. Car Masters looks to have been their most successful entry to date, given the number of seasons, its 8.4 on IMDb, and its featured in dozens of Netflix TV top 10s worldwide.

The renewal news came in late July 2023 via the Gotham Garage Instagram page, where Mark Towle answered a frequently asked question about whether there’ll be a season 5.

“Giant question being asked to me on Instagram. Is there a season 5? Yes, there’s a season 5 and yes, it’s coming out really really soon.”

Towle teased some “bad-ass cars” coming up in the next season, they went “over the top” with some of the transformations, and there are some new guys joining the shop.

Mark Towle, Tony Quinones, Constance Nunes, Shawn Pilot, and of course, Michael “Caveman” Pyle are all expected to return.

HotCars.com, a property of Valnet that owns the likes of ScreenRant and Collider, first reported about the renewal, but they got a key detail categorically incorrect. They state that season 5 will arrive on Netflix on July 24th, 2024, based on a website called WhenNetflix.com. Sadly, this website hosts hundreds of fake release dates, and this is one of them.

As a result, there’s currently no release date set for Car Masters: Rust To Riches season 5 at present. Keep an eye on our coming soon to Netflix section for more.

However, as Towle suggests, it will likely be out before the end of 2023.

Are you looking forward to another season of Car Masters: Rust To Riches on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.