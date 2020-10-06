What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s set to hit Netflix throughout the month of October 2020 in the United States. We’ll take you through all the new TV series and movies coming up headlined by the likes of The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

If you’re looking for a more in-depth preview of some of the Netflix Originals that are coming up, you can check out our independent preview of those here. If you’re looking even further ahead, we’ve also started gathering titles lined up for November 2020 too. If you want just to see the Halloween goodies on the way, we’ve got you covered with those too.

Please note: this list will grow over time as and when we learn of new titles.

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Men on a Mission (2020 – Season 5) N – Mandarin series with weekly episodes coming every Tuesday.

– Mandarin series with weekly episodes coming every Tuesday. Stranger (Season 2) N – Final two episodes arrive on October 3rd and 4th.

– Final two episodes arrive on October 3rd and 4th. The Barrier (La Valla) (Season 1) N – Spanish sci-fi thriller coming every Friday.

– Spanish sci-fi thriller coming every Friday. The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8) N – New episodes every Friday

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st, 2020

Note: 56 titles were added to Netflix on October 1st in total.

44 Cats (Season 2) – Children’s animated series following cool cats and kittens.

– Children’s animated series following cool cats and kittens. A.M.I. (2019) – Horror thriller directed by Rusty Nixon about a seventeen-year-old going on a rampage after forming a relationship with an AI.

– Horror thriller directed by Rusty Nixon about a seventeen-year-old going on a rampage after forming a relationship with an AI. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) – The Jim Carrey sequel with more wild shenanigans.

– The Jim Carrey sequel with more wild shenanigans. All Because of You (2020) N – Asian action-comedy.

– Asian action-comedy. Along Came a Spider (2001) – Thriller starring Morgan Freeman.

– Thriller starring Morgan Freeman. An Ordinary Man (2017) – Brad Silberling’s war thriller starring Ben Kingsley.

– Brad Silberling’s war thriller starring Ben Kingsley. Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2) – Anime series continuation.

– Anime series continuation. Basic Instinct (1992) – Michael Douglas features a detective investigating a new brutal murder in this mystery thriller.

Black ’47 (2018) – Lance Daly directs this Irish set war drama set during the Great Famine.

– Lance Daly directs this Irish set war drama set during the Great Famine. Cape Fear (1991) – Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange feature in this crime thriller from the early 90s.

– Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange feature in this crime thriller from the early 90s. Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019) – Documentary on the legendary painter.

– Documentary on the legendary painter. Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) N – More animated spy missions with the internationally known detective.

– More animated spy missions with the internationally known detective. Code Lyoko (Seasons 1-4) – French animated series about a group of boarding school students diving into a virtual world.

– French animated series about a group of boarding school students diving into a virtual world. Employee of the Month (2006) – Jessica Simpson rom-com about a man competing for the coveted Employee of the Month award.

– Jessica Simpson rom-com about a man competing for the coveted Employee of the Month award. Enemy at the Gates (2001) – Jude Law war flick about a Russian and German sniper playing a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

– Jude Law war flick about a Russian and German sniper playing a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. Evil (Season 1) – CBS supernatural drama from Michelle and Robert King featuring Luke Cage’s Mike Colter.

Familiar Wife (Season 1) – Korean fantasy romance series about a married couple finds themselves in an alternative reality with different lives.

– Korean fantasy romance series about a married couple finds themselves in an alternative reality with different lives. Fargo (1996) – The cynical murder story from Joel and Ethan Coen.

– The cynical murder story from Joel and Ethan Coen. Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate – Anime.

– Anime. Free State of Jones (2016) – Matthew McConaughey plays the role of Newton Knight who deserted the Confederate army.

– Matthew McConaughey plays the role of Newton Knight who deserted the Confederate army. Ghost Rider (2007) – Nicolas Cage features as the flaming skull motorcycle rider.

– Nicolas Cage features as the flaming skull motorcycle rider. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) – Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey rom-com.

Gran Torino (2008) – Clint Eastwood stars and directs in this drama about a man who finds a new purpose, to reform his neighbor.

– Clint Eastwood stars and directs in this drama about a man who finds a new purpose, to reform his neighbor. Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (Season 1) N – Spanish thriller series about a police clerk investigating two neglected cases.

– Spanish thriller series about a police clerk investigating two neglected cases. Her (2013) – The superb Oscar-winning movie featuring Joaquin Phoenix where he forms a relationship with his computers operating system.

– The superb Oscar-winning movie featuring Joaquin Phoenix where he forms a relationship with his computers operating system. House of 1,000 Corpses (2003) – Horror written and directed by Rob Zombie.

– Horror written and directed by Rob Zombie. Human Nature (2019) – Documentary looking into CRISPR which is a medical breakthrough and opens the door to curing diseases.

Hunt for Wilderpeople (2016) – Highly decorated indie-comedy movie that’s about a young boy and his foster uncle who go missing in the New Zealand bush. Directed by Taika Waititi.

– Highly decorated indie-comedy movie that’s about a young boy and his foster uncle who go missing in the New Zealand bush. Directed by Taika Waititi. I’m Leaving Now / Ya Me Voy (2018) – Documentary on a man working to send money back to his home in Mexico.

– Documentary on a man working to send money back to his home in Mexico. Poseidon (2006) – Kurt Russell’s disaster movie about the capsizing of a huge luxury ocean liner.

– Kurt Russell’s disaster movie about the capsizing of a huge luxury ocean liner. Secreto bien guardado (Season 1) – Argentinian novella set in the 1940s.

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) – Will Ferrell comedy about an I.R.S. auditor whose life suddenly begins being narrated.

– Will Ferrell comedy about an I.R.S. auditor whose life suddenly begins being narrated. Superman Returns (2006) – The first movie from Bryan Singer of the modern era DC movies re-introducing superman.

– The first movie from Bryan Singer of the modern era DC movies re-introducing superman. Sword Art Online (Season 3 / Alicization) – Set in the virtual MMORPG we follow Kirito who continues his efforts to understand how he got there and how to leave.

– Set in the virtual MMORPG we follow Kirito who continues his efforts to understand how he got there and how to leave. The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) – The reboot of the classic series starring Johnny Knoxville and Jessica Simpson.

– The reboot of the classic series starring Johnny Knoxville and Jessica Simpson. The Longest Yard (1974) – The classic Burt Reynolds sports comedy.

– The classic Burt Reynolds sports comedy. The Outpost (2020) – War drama following a small band of US troops who have to defend themselves against Taliban fighters

– War drama following a small band of US troops who have to defend themselves against Taliban fighters The Parkers (Seasons 1-5) – Comedy sitcom series featuring Mo’Nique that aired from 1999 to 2004.

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012) – Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Piven voices characters in this animated Oscar-nominated feature from Aardman.

– Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Piven voices characters in this animated Oscar-nominated feature from Aardman. The Prince and Me (2004) – Julia Stiles family romance drama.

– Julia Stiles family romance drama. The Unicorn (Season 1) – CBS comedy series starring Walton Goggins.

– CBS comedy series starring Walton Goggins. The Worst Witch (Season 4) N – British kid series based on Jill Murphy’s book returns for another outing.

– British kid series based on Jill Murphy’s book returns for another outing. Troy (2004) – Brad Pitt historic drama.

– Brad Pitt historic drama. WarGames (1983) – Matthew Broderick’s video-game focused movie from the early 1980s.

– Matthew Broderick’s video-game focused movie from the early 1980s. We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018) – Mystery thriller with Alexandra Daddario about a family living in isolation when a thief comes and threatens their secrets.

– Mystery thriller with Alexandra Daddario about a family living in isolation when a thief comes and threatens their secrets. Yogi Bear (2010) – The reboot of the classic animated character with a documentary filmmaker heading to Jellystone Park to document Yogi Bear.

– The reboot of the classic animated character with a documentary filmmaker heading to Jellystone Park to document Yogi Bear. You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (Season 1) – Spanish novella series about a nurse and her daughter fleeing Mexico and living under new identities in Spain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

A Chaster Marriage – A man obsessed with football attempts to gain back the woman of his dreams.

– A man obsessed with football attempts to gain back the woman of his dreams. A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (2020) N – Halloween special for the animated kids series.

– Halloween special for the animated kids series. Dick Johnson is Dead (2020) N – Documentary looking into the end of life of one woman’s father.

– Documentary looking into the end of life of one woman’s father. Emily in Paris (Season 1) N – Romance series about a marketing executive landing a dream job in Paris.

Oloture (2019) N – Nigerian crime drama.

– Nigerian crime drama. Serious Men (2020) N – Indian comedy.

– Indian comedy. Song Exploder (Season 1) N – Based on the podcast, this does some deep dives into your favorite songs including artists such ass R.E.M., Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

The Binding (2020) N – Paranormal Italian horror movie.

– Paranormal Italian horror movie. You’ve Got This / Ahí te encargo (2020) N – Goofy romantic comedy.

– Goofy romantic comedy. Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) N – Comedy horror about a group of young friends fighting vampires and gentrification.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Good Game: The Beginning / Iyi Oyun (2018) – Turkish comedy movie about a boy recruited into an esports team.

– Turkish comedy movie about a boy recruited into an esports team. Comopop (Season 1) – Korean kids animation series.

– Korean kids animation series. Pat a Pat Como (Season 1) – Korean kids animated series.

– Korean kids animated series. Qurious Como (Season 1) – Korean kids animated series.

– Korean kids animated series. Schitt’s Creek (Season 6) – The final season of the hit comedy that just picked up multiple awards at the Emmys.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Colombiana (2011) – A young woman becomes a stone-cold assassin to enact revenge on her parent’s killers.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) N – A new nature documentary looking into climate change’s effect on our planet.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019) – Documentary on the famed country singer covering her long career and music.

– Documentary on the famed country singer covering her long career and music. Saturday Church (2017) – Musical directed by Damon Cardasis about a 14-year-old boy struggling with gender and identity.

– Musical directed by Damon Cardasis about a 14-year-old boy struggling with gender and identity. StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) N – Halloween special for the animated kids series.

– Halloween special for the animated kids series. Walk Away from Love (2017) – Romance movie from Christopher Nolen.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Hubie Halloween (2020) N – Adam Sandler holiday special featuring Kevin James, Julie Bowne and Maya Rudolph

– Adam Sandler holiday special featuring Kevin James, Julie Bowne and Maya Rudolph To the Lake (Season 1) N – Russian sci-fi series about the survival of a group after a global plague. Too soon Netflix. Too soon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 8th

Palermo Hollywood (2004) – Argentinian action thriller.

– Argentinian action thriller. Tanda Tanya (2011) – Indonesian movie about interconnecting stories.

The 100 (Season 7) – The final season of The CW’s The 100 which has a dramatic finale.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Deaf U (Season 1) N – Coming-of-age documentary series.

– Coming-of-age documentary series. Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2) N – The next season of the Dreamworks animated series set in Rio de Janeiro.

– The next season of the Dreamworks animated series set in Rio de Janeiro. Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) N – Indian romantic comedy.

– Indian romantic comedy. Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020) N – Halloween special for the animated kids series.

– Halloween special for the animated kids series. The 40-Year-Old Version (2020) N – Radha Blank writes and directs this Sundance festival winner comedy-drama about a woman who reinvents herself as a rapper before she turns 40.

– Radha Blank writes and directs this Sundance festival winner comedy-drama about a woman who reinvents herself as a rapper before she turns 40. The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) N – The next horror installment from Mike Flanagan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) N – The third and final season of the musical adventure kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (2020) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020) N – Musical special for the kid’s animated franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

A Choo (2020) – Asian fantasy movie about a young man who gains superpowers and confronts a villain in the boxing ring.

– Asian fantasy movie about a young man who gains superpowers and confronts a villain in the boxing ring. Alice Junior (2019) – An LGBTQ movie about the first kiss of a transgender teenager.

– An LGBTQ movie about the first kiss of a transgender teenager. BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N – Documentary looking into the Korean girl band.

– Documentary looking into the Korean girl band. Moneyball (2011) – Nominated for 6 Oscars, this sports drama follows the story of a jock who turned into a successful general manager.

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) N – Documentary investigating a mother’s journey to get the person who killed her daughter jailed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) N – Netflix’s movie adaptation of the books.

– Netflix’s movie adaptation of the books. Batman: The Killing Joke (2016) – Animated movie set in the Batman universe where the Joker hatches a plan to assault the Gordon family.

Fireman Sam (Multiple seasons) – More animated adventures with the British fireman.

– More animated adventures with the British fireman. Half & Half (Multiple Seasons) – Sitcom series from Jeffrey Klarik about two half-sisters living together albeit often in disagreement.

– Sitcom series from Jeffrey Klarik about two half-sisters living together albeit often in disagreement. Love Like the Falling Rain (2020) N

One on One (Multiple Seasons) – Sitcom series from Eunetta T. Boone about a sportscaster who becomes a full-time Dad.

– Sitcom series from Eunetta T. Boone about a sportscaster who becomes a full-time Dad. Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2, Part 1) – Netflix picks up new Power Rangers episodes.

– Netflix picks up new Power Rangers episodes. Rooting for Roona (2020) N – Documentary about a young girl gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral online.

– Documentary about a young girl gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral online. Social Distance (Season 1) N – Stories from quarantine.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Disconnect (2018) – Kenyan rom-com about the dating scene in Nairobi.

– Kenyan rom-com about the dating scene in Nairobi. Dream Home Makeover (Season 1) N

Grand Army (Season 1) N – Coming-of-age series following five high school students.

– Coming-of-age series following five high school students. In a Valley of Violence (2016) – Action-Western starring Ethan Hawke. Written and directed by Ti West.

La Révolution (Season 1) N – French epic drama series about the reimagined history of the French Revolution.

– French epic drama series about the reimagined history of the French Revolution. Someone Has to Die / Alguien tiene que morir (Limited Series) N – Three-part Spanish thriller series from the creator of La casa de las flores.

– Three-part Spanish thriller series from the creator of La casa de las flores. The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3) N – Animated kids series featuring the voices of Nick Wolfhard and Garland Whitt.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N – Sacha Baron Cohen stars in this biopic legal drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Was originally set for cinemas but Netflix picked it up.

– Sacha Baron Cohen stars in this biopic legal drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Was originally set for cinemas but Netflix picked it up. Unfriended (2014) – Universal’s horror movie where a group of friends in an online chatroom finds themselves haunted.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020) – Ross Boyask writes and directs this action thriller about a man given an opportunity to get justice after a man betrays his unit.

Start-Up (New Episodes Weekly) N – K-drama series about a woman hoping to become the next Steve Jobs.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

ParaNorman (2012) – Animated horror-themed movie from Chris Butler and Sam Fell.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N – The next set of mysteries that remain unsolved with a ghost story lined up for volume 2.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Carol (2015) – Romance drama that scooped up 6 Oscar nominations from Todd Haynes.

– Romance drama that scooped up 6 Oscar nominations from Todd Haynes. The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) N – Animated special for the kid’s animated program.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019) – Documentary looking into innovations in science and technology which may help solve the upcoming water crisis.

– Documentary looking into innovations in science and technology which may help solve the upcoming water crisis. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Season 3) N – A shorter new season of the interview series hosted by David Letterman.

Rebecca (2020) N – British romantic thriller from Ben Wheatley.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

Bending the Arc (2017) – Documentary about doctors in a rural Haitian village.

– Documentary about doctors in a rural Haitian village. Cadaver (2020) N – Norweigen produced horror flick.

– Norweigen produced horror flick. The Hummingbird Project (2018) – Thriller from Kim Nguyen about two traders going toe-to-toe to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal.

Yes, God, Yes (2019) – Featuring Stranger Thing’s Natalia Dyer, this comedy about a young girl on AOL chat in the early 00s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 23rd

Barbarians (Season 1) N – German historical drama.

– German historical drama. Move N

Over the Moon (2020) N – Animated feature film.

– Animated feature film. Perdida (2018) N – Argentinian crime thriller.

– Argentinian crime thriller. The Queen’s Gambit (Season 1) N – Period-drama series based on the novel.

Based on the acclaimed novel, Anya Taylor-Joy stars in The Queen’s Gambit, premiering October 23 pic.twitter.com/yhOix8AgBa — Netflix (@netflix) August 27, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N – Anime series. Also known as God & Heroes.

A young hero, an ancient bloodline, and the war of the gods all clash in mythological action animation Blood of Zeus, arriving October 27th. pic.twitter.com/lkkukrslkV — ⚰️😈 The NXorcist 👻🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 5, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score / Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada (2020) N – Documentary

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

Holidate (2020) N – Holiday-themed romantic comedy

Metallica Through The Never (2013) – A young roadie for Metalica is sent on an urgent mission during a live show.

– A young roadie for Metalica is sent on an urgent mission during a live show. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N – Polish horror

– Polish horror Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N – Documentary on the discovery of an ancient tomb in Egypt.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Bronx (2020) N – a French crime thriller

His House (2020) N – British/American horror by Remi Weekes.

– British/American horror by Remi Weekes. Kaali Khuhi (2020) N – Indian horror.

– Indian horror. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) N – More cooking adventures.

– More cooking adventures. Suburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) N – The final season of the Italian crime drama.

– The final season of the Italian crime drama. The Day of the Lord (2020) N – Horror about a priest haunted by his sins.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 31st

The 12th Man (2017) – Historical German thriller about 12 saboteurs in the second World War 2 and the one that survived.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in October 2020?