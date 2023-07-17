What’s Coming to Netflix UK in August 2023

It’s already been a busy Summer on Netflix UK, and with all the great new movies and shows headed to the library in August, there are tons for subscribers to look forward to.

Please note: this does not represent the full list of new titles coming in August 2023. This preview will be updated throughout July and August as more titles are announced.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st, 2023:

Fisk (2 Seasons) – Comedy starring Kitty Flanagan as Helen Tudor-Fisk, who is forced to take a job at a suburban law film after her marriage and her career fall apart.

– Comedy starring Kitty Flanagan as Helen Tudor-Fisk, who is forced to take a job at a suburban law film after her marriage and her career fall apart. Paprika (2006) – Japanese anime.

– Japanese anime. Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday (Multiple Seasons) – Two families from two separate backgrounds, one rich, and one working class, trade holidays.

– Two families from two separate backgrounds, one rich, and one working class, trade holidays. Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (2023) N – Sports documentary centered around Jake Paul, one of the most infamous internet personalities turned professional boxer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2nd, 2023:

Choona (Season 1) N – Hindi crime-comedy.

– Hindi crime-comedy. Lansky (2021) – Crime drama starring Harvey Keitel as Meyer Lansky, a man investigated by the Feds for supposedly hiding millions of dollars away over the course of 50 years.

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (2023) N –

– Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023) N – Documentary revealing the secrets of what goes into the food of the US population.

– Documentary revealing the secrets of what goes into the food of the US population. Soulcatcher (2023) N – Polish thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3rd, 2023:

Head to Head (2023) N – Saudi Arabian comedy.

– Saudi Arabian comedy. Heartstopper (Season 2) N – British romantic drama centered around Charlie and Nick’s unlikely relationship that develops into young love.

– British romantic drama centered around Charlie and Nick’s unlikely relationship that develops into young love. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2) N – Legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an idealist lawyer who runs his law practice out of the back of his beloved Lincoln Town Car.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023) N – Live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same name, which sees overworked Akira Tendô find a new lease on life after the zombie apocalypse stops him from ever having to go back to work.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th, 2023:

The Hunt for Veerappan (Limited Series) N – Indian crime documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August th, 2023:

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) N – Children’s animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 8th, 2023:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh: Part 2 (2023) N – Sequel movie to the popular anime series The Seven Deadly Sins.

– Sequel movie to the popular anime series The Seven Deadly Sins. Starstruck (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy series starring Rose Matafeo as Jessie, a millennial in London struggling to juggle her two dead-end jobs has her life upended when she sleeps with a prominent film star.

Untold: Johnny Football (2023) N – Documentary centered around football star Johnny Manziel.

– Documentary centered around football star Johnny Manziel. Zombieverse (Season 1) N – Korean reality series that pits a group of celebrities in a simulated zombie apocalypse as they compete for food, water, and survival.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th, 2023:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) – Years after the Ghostbusters saved New York City, the daughter of Egon, and her family, move back into the family home. Egon’s grandchildren soon begin to discover their grandfather’s secrets and his link to the original Ghostbuster team.

Mech Cadets (Season 1) N – Animated adventure series that sees an underdog teen join an elite group of young cadets who are chosen to bond with robo mechs to defend Earth from an alien invasion.

– Animated adventure series that sees an underdog teen join an elite group of young cadets who are chosen to bond with robo mechs to defend Earth from an alien invasion. Painkiller (Limited Series) N – Crime drama centered around the rise of Oxycontin, a prescription drug that became one of America’s most addictive substances.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th, 2023:

Down for Love (Season 1) N – Reality series centered around of group of singles with Down Syndrome trying to find love.

– Reality series centered around of group of singles with Down Syndrome trying to find love. Heart of Stone (2023) N – Gal Gadot stars as intelligence operative Rachel Stone who is in a race against time to stop a hacker from stealing and releasing the agency’s most valuable weapon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12th, 2023:

Behind Your Touch (Season 1) N – Weekly – Korean drama that sees a hot-blooded detective and a vet with psychometric powers fall in love while they solve minor crimes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 14th, 2023:

Ackley Bridge (Season 5) – Drama series set in a diverse Yorkshire community.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 15th, 2023:

Untold: Hall of Shame (2023) N – Sports documentary centered around one of the biggest sports scandals in history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 16th, 2023:

At Home with the Furys (Season 1) N – Docuseries following the daily life of World Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, his wife, and their six children.

– Docuseries following the daily life of World Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, his wife, and their six children. The Chosen One (Season 1) N – Live action of Mark Millar’s comic American Jesus, which sees the second coming of Jesus Christ who returns to fight the antichrist.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 17th, 2023:

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) N – Animated series following two children who discover that their dad is the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy.

– Animated series following two children who discover that their dad is the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy. The Upshaws (Part 4) N – Sitcom centered around a blue-collar African American family in Indiana.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 18th, 2023:

10 Days of a Bad Man (2023) N – Turkish crime drama centered around Sadik, an eagle-eye private

– Turkish crime drama centered around Sadik, an eagle-eye private Derry Girls (Season 3) – Hilarious Northern Irish comedy series starring Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan.

– Hilarious Northern Irish comedy series starring Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan. The Monkey King (2023) N – Animated adventure and adaptation of the beloved Chinese fable Journey to the West.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 22nd, 2023:

Lighthouse (Season 1) N – Japanese talk show.

– Japanese talk show. Untold: Swamp Kings (2023) N -Sports docuseries centered around Urban Meyer’s time as head coach of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 24th, 2023:

Baki: Hanma (Season 2 Part 2) N – The Japanese anime will conclude with Baki finally facing his father Yamamoto in an incredible and explosive showdown.

– The Japanese anime will conclude with Baki finally facing his father Yamamoto in an incredible and explosive showdown. Ragnarok (Season 3) N – The final season of the popular Swedish supernatural drama.

– The final season of the popular Swedish supernatural drama. Who Is Erin Carter? (Season 1) N – Spanish crime drama starring Evin Ahmad as Erin Collantes, a British teacher who after being caught up in a supermarket robbery is recognized by one of the robbers, which threatens to destroy her life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 25th, 2023:

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023) N – Comedy centered around Stacey Friedman, whose preparation for her bat mitzvah ends in disaster. Starring Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 28th, 2023:

Princess Power (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 31st, 2023:

Choose Love (Season 1) N – Romantic comedy that sees Cami question her perfect life when an old flame returns.

– Romantic comedy that sees Cami question her perfect life when an old flame returns. One Piece (Season 1) N – Live-action adaptation of Echiira Oda’s pirate odyssey of Monkey D. Luffy, a rookie pirate who has grand dreams of becoming the Pirate King.

